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Conference League
team-logoMjaellby
Strandvallen
team-logoInter Club d'Escaldes
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
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Mjaellby vs Inter Club d'Escaldes: Worldwide Conference League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Mjaellby vs Inter Club d'Escaldes
Mjaellby
Inter Club d'Escaldes
Conference League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports English 2

beIN Sports

Andorra

Disney+ Nordic / Movistar+

Movistar Plus+

Argentina

Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Australia

Stan Sport

Stan Sport

Austria

Sky Go Austria

Sky Austria

Brazil

CazéTV

CazéTV

Canada

DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada

Chile

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

China

iQiyi

iQiyi

Colombia

Disney+ Premium Sur

Disney+

Egypt

beIN Sports English 2

beIN Sports

Finland

Elisa Viihde Viaplay

Elisa Viihde Viaplay

France

Canal+ Live

Canal+

Germany

RTL+

RTL+

Indonesia

Vidio

Vidio

Iran

beIN Sports English 2

beIN Sports

Iraq

beIN Sports English 2

beIN Sports

Mexico

Claro Sports

Claro Sports

Norway

Viaplay Norway

Viaplay Norway

Peru

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Saudi Arabia

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Spain

Movistar+

Movistar Plus+

Sweden

Disney+ Nordic

Disney+

Turkey

tabii

tabii

United States

Paramount+

Paramount+

How to watch Mjaellby vs Inter Club d'Escaldes with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Conference League - Game Week 1
Strandvallen

Today's game between Mjaellby and Inter Club d'Escaldes will kick off at 15 Oct 2026, 17:45.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Mjaellby vs Inter Club d'Escaldes today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Mjaellby vs Inter Club d'Escaldes Probable lineups

Manager

  • A. Braennstroem

Mjällby are managed by Andreas Braennstroem, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

Inter Club d'Escaldes head coach Felip Ortiz has also not had any squad concerns officially confirmed at this stage. Full team news for the away side will be updated as information becomes available.

Form

MJA

MJA - Form

HAE
D1-1
AIK
D1-1
GAI
L0-3
TRO
L1-0
DEG
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/7
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
3/5
ESC

ESC - Form

DRI
W0-0
CFE
D2-2
CAR
W3-0
FCR
W3-0
ORD
W0-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/2
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Mjällby have not won in their last five matches across all competitions, recording three draws and two defeats. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Degerfors in Allsvenskan on October 10, and they also drew 1-1 with both AIK and Haecken in that run. The two defeats came against FC Trollhaettan in the Cup and a 3-0 loss to GAIS in the league. Across the five matches, Mjällby scored four goals and conceded six.

Inter Club d'Escaldes have been in strong form, winning four of their last five games. Their most recent match was a 4-0 away win over FC Ordino on October 10, and they also beat FC Rangers 3-0 and CE Carroi 3-0 in consecutive outings. Their only dropped points came in a 2-2 draw with CF Esperanca. The side scored 13 goals across the five matches and conceded just two, with their Conference League qualifying result against Drita recorded as a 0-0 win.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous meetings between Mjällby and Inter Club d'Escaldes are recorded in the available data. This fixture appears to be the first encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Heart of MidlothianHeart of MidlothianHEA
00000000
1
GetafeGetafeGET
00000000
1
BragaBragaBRA
00000000
1
St.TruidenSt.TruidenSTT
00000000
1
Lincoln Red Imps FCLincoln Red Imps FCLRI
00000000
1
TrabzonsporTrabzonsporTRS
00000000
1
Borac Banja LukaBorac Banja LukaBOR
00000000
1
Inter Club d'EscaldesInter Club d'EscaldesESC
00000000
1
FK Kauno ZalgirisFK Kauno ZalgirisKZA
00000000
1
MonacoMonacoASM
00000000
1
FC TwenteFC TwenteTWE
00000000
1
PanathinaikosPanathinaikosPAO
00000000
1
FC MidtjyllandFC MidtjyllandMID
00000000
1
AGFAGFAGF
00000000
1
BrannBrannBRA
00000000
1
FreiburgFreiburgSCF
00000000
1
Hajduk SplitHajduk SplitHAS
00000000
1
ThunThunTHU
00000000
1
FC NordsjaellandFC NordsjaellandFCN
00000000
1
FK Crvena ZvezdaFK Crvena ZvezdaZVE
00000000
1
GentGentGNT
00000000
1
Universitatea CraiovaUniversitatea CraiovaUCR
00000000
1
FC KoebenhavnFC KoebenhavnFCK
00000000
1
LuganoLuganoLUG
00000000
1
EgnatiaEgnatiaEGN
00000000
1
AjaxAjaxAJX
00000000
1
Pafos FCPafos FCPAF
00000000
1
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
00000000
1
AtalantaAtalantaATA
00000000
1
Kairat AlmatyKairat AlmatyKAL
00000000
1
JablonecJablonecJAB
00000000
1
Riga FCRiga FCRIG
00000000
1
KuPSKuPSKUP
00000000
1
Iberia 1999Iberia 1999IBE
00000000
1
MjaellbyMjaellbyMJA
00000000
1
CSKA SofiaCSKA SofiaCSS
00000000
Qualification to 1/8 finals

Both Mjällby and Inter Club d'Escaldes are currently positioned first in the Conference League standings, making this a meeting between two sides level at the top of the table.

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