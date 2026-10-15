International Coverage

How to watch Mjaellby vs Inter Club d'Escaldes with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Conference League - Game Week 1 15 Oct 2026 - 12:45 Strandvallen

Today's game between Mjaellby and Inter Club d'Escaldes will kick off at 15 Oct 2026, 17:45.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Mjaellby vs Inter Club d'Escaldes today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Mjällby are managed by Andreas Braennstroem, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

Inter Club d'Escaldes head coach Felip Ortiz has also not had any squad concerns officially confirmed at this stage. Full team news for the away side will be updated as information becomes available.

Form

Mjällby have not won in their last five matches across all competitions, recording three draws and two defeats. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Degerfors in Allsvenskan on October 10, and they also drew 1-1 with both AIK and Haecken in that run. The two defeats came against FC Trollhaettan in the Cup and a 3-0 loss to GAIS in the league. Across the five matches, Mjällby scored four goals and conceded six.

Inter Club d'Escaldes have been in strong form, winning four of their last five games. Their most recent match was a 4-0 away win over FC Ordino on October 10, and they also beat FC Rangers 3-0 and CE Carroi 3-0 in consecutive outings. Their only dropped points came in a 2-2 draw with CF Esperanca. The side scored 13 goals across the five matches and conceded just two, with their Conference League qualifying result against Drita recorded as a 0-0 win.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous meetings between Mjällby and Inter Club d'Escaldes are recorded in the available data. This fixture appears to be the first encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

Both Mjällby and Inter Club d'Escaldes are currently positioned first in the Conference League standings, making this a meeting between two sides level at the top of the table.