Watch Minnesota Vikings vs Miami Dolphins NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Minnesota Vikings vs Miami Dolphins kick-off time

4 Oct 2026 - 16:05 US Bank Stadium

The Minnesota Vikings host the Miami Dolphins at U.S. Bank Stadium (Minneapolis, Minnesota), during Week 4 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, October 4 at 4.05pm ET / 1.05pm PT (9.05pm BST).

How to watch Minnesota Vikings vs Miami Dolphins online

In the US:

Fox / Fox One / Fubo

In the UK:

DAZN Game Pass

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Minnesota Vikings vs Miami Dolphins Team News

The game could hinge on how Miami's QB, Malik Willis, deals with Brian Flores' blitz scheming. Minnesota leads the league with 14 sacks, fueled by rookie Dallas Turner, so the Dolphins' offensive line must attempt to protect Willis against a defensive coordinator who loves to play aggressive.

Minnesota Vikings Team News

The biggest question mark for the Vikings surrounds their passing game, though the roster is generally in solid condition.

Justin Jefferson (WR) : Questionable (Ankle). Jefferson sat out consecutive practices after suffering a sprain early against Tampa Bay. Head Coach Kevin O'Connell labeled him day-to-day, making a game-time decision likely.

Aaron Jones (RB) : Fully Expected to Play. Given a routine veteran rest day early in the week. He carries an immense workload with backup Jordan Mason sidelined due to a broken thumb.

Blake Cashman (LB) : Limited (Elbow). Managing an elbow injury but trending toward playing.

Brett Thorson (P) : Doubtful (Hamstring). Did not practice; the Vikings will likely rely on Johnny Hekker from the practice squad.

Kyler Murray (QB) : Fully healthy and under center after navigating early-season injury scares.

Miami Dolphins Team News

Head Coach Jeff Hafley faces a massive uphill battle with key infrastructure injuries to an already low-scoring offense.

De'Von Achane (RB) : Out (IR / Knee). Placed on injured reserve with a season-ending torn ACL. This removes Miami's top explosive weapon.

Jaylen Wright (RB) : Expected to Play. Fully upgraded to a complete practice participant after initially dealing with a foot injury. He will handle heavy carries alongside Raheem Mostert.

Aaron Brewer (C) : Questionable (Hand). A massive late-week concern; he was downgraded to limited on Thursday. If he cannot play, protection against the heavy Vikings blitz will get even more chaotic.

Caleb Douglas (WR) : Out (Ankle). Missed consecutive sessions and will not play.

Storm Duck (CB) : Returned to practice from the PUP list, giving a boost to secondary depth.

Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North:Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks



