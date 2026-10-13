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How to watch Millwall vs Swansea City with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Championship - Game Week 10 13 Oct 2026 - 14:45 The Den

Today's game between Millwall and Swansea City will kick off at 19:45.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Millwall vs Swansea City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Form





Millwall head into this fixture with a mixed recent record, picking up one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five games across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 win away at Preston North End in the Championship, which snapped a run without a victory. Prior to that, they drew 2-2 with both West Ham United and Middlesbrough, showing a tendency to share the spoils. Defeats to Blackburn Rovers, who beat them 3-1, and Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup round out the picture. Across those five matches, Millwall scored six goals and conceded seven.

Swansea City arrive in far stronger form, winning three of their last five matches and losing just once. Their most recent result was a 2-1 win at Norwich City, continuing a run of back-to-back Championship victories. Earlier in that sequence, they beat Burnley 3-1, with a 1-2 away win at Lincoln City also in the mix. Their only defeat came against Southampton, who beat them 3-1, while a goalless draw at Wrexham rounds out the five. Swansea have scored seven goals and conceded four across those games.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs ended in a 2-1 win for Millwall at The Den in January 2026. Looking across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Millwall have won four and drawn one, with Swansea yet to record a victory in that run. Millwall have conceded just twice across those five games while scoring six, a record that reflects their dominance in this fixture in recent seasons.

Standings

In the Championship table, Swansea City sit top of the division, while Millwall are placed eighth. The gap in positions makes this a significant test for the home side and a chance for the visitors to assert themselves at the summit.