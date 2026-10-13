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Championship
team-logoMillwall
The Den
team-logoSwansea City
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Millwall vs Swansea City: Worldwide Championship broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Millwall vs Swansea City
Millwall
Swansea City
Championship

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Denmark

Viaplay Denmark

Viaplay Denmark

Finland

Elisa Viihde Viaplay

Elisa Viihde Viaplay

United Kingdom

Sky Sports+

Sky Sports

How to watch Millwall vs Swansea City with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Championship - Game Week 10
The Den

Today's game between Millwall and Swansea City will kick off at 19:45.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Millwall vs Swansea City today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Form


MIL

MIL - Form

NEW
L0-1
BLB
L3-1
MID
D2-2
WHU
D2-2
PNE
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
SWA

SWA - Form

WRE
D0-0
SOU
L3-1
BUR
W3-1
LIN
W1-2
NOR
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Millwall head into this fixture with a mixed recent record, picking up one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five games across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 win away at Preston North End in the Championship, which snapped a run without a victory. Prior to that, they drew 2-2 with both West Ham United and Middlesbrough, showing a tendency to share the spoils. Defeats to Blackburn Rovers, who beat them 3-1, and Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup round out the picture. Across those five matches, Millwall scored six goals and conceded seven.

Swansea City arrive in far stronger form, winning three of their last five matches and losing just once. Their most recent result was a 2-1 win at Norwich City, continuing a run of back-to-back Championship victories. Earlier in that sequence, they beat Burnley 3-1, with a 1-2 away win at Lincoln City also in the mix. Their only defeat came against Southampton, who beat them 3-1, while a goalless draw at Wrexham rounds out the five. Swansea have scored seven goals and conceded four across those games.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

MillwallDrawSwansea City
4
1
0
Championship
Millwall badge
Millwall
MIL
2
Swansea City badge
Swansea City
SWA
1
FT
Championship
Swansea City badge
Swansea City
SWA
1
Millwall badge
Millwall
MIL
1
FT
Championship
Millwall badge
Millwall
MIL
1
Swansea City badge
Swansea City
SWA
0
FT
Championship
Swansea City badge
Swansea City
SWA
0
Millwall badge
Millwall
MIL
1
FT
Championship
Swansea City badge
Swansea City
SWA
0
Millwall badge
Millwall
MIL
1
FT
6Goals Scored2
Games over 2.5 goals1/5
Both teams scored2/5

The most recent meeting between these two clubs ended in a 2-1 win for Millwall at The Den in January 2026. Looking across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Millwall have won four and drawn one, with Swansea yet to record a victory in that run. Millwall have conceded just twice across those five games while scoring six, a record that reflects their dominance in this fixture in recent seasons.

Standings

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Swansea CitySwansea CitySWA
10721167+923
W
W
W
W
L
2
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbroughMID
106311913+621
W
W
D
D
W
3
Birmingham CityBirmingham CityBIR
104511611+517
W
W
D
W
L
4
West Bromwich AlbionWest Bromwich AlbionWBA
105231210+217
W
L
L
D
W
5
West Ham UnitedWest Ham UnitedWHU
94412312+1116
D
D
W
W
W
6
Stoke CityStoke CitySTK
105141615+116
L
W
W
W
D
7
Blackburn RoversBlackburn RoversBLB
104331513+215
W
W
D
W
L
8
Queens Park RangersQueens Park RangersQPR
9351118+314
D
D
D
D
L
9
Wolverhampton WanderersWolverhampton WanderersWOL
94231614+214
L
L
W
W
D
10
MillwallMillwallMIL
104241616014
L
W
D
D
L
11
Bristol CityBristol CityBRC
104241214-214
L
D
W
L
L
12
SouthamptonSouthamptonSOU
95222010+1013
W
L
W
W
D
13
Bolton WanderersBolton WanderersBOL
104151518-313
W
L
W
W
L
14
Charlton AthleticCharlton AthleticCHA
10343913-413
L
D
L
D
D
15
Sheffield UnitedSheffield UnitedSHU
93331211+112
W
L
L
W
L
16
WrexhamWrexhamWRE
102531115-411
L
D
W
L
D
17
Lincoln CityLincoln CityLIN
9324711-411
L
L
W
W
D
18
Cardiff CityCardiff CityCAC
102441615+110
W
L
W
L
D
19
BurnleyBurnleyBUR
102441518-310
W
W
D
L
D
20
Norwich CityNorwich CityNOR
93061719-29
L
L
L
W
W
21
PortsmouthPortsmouthPOR
8224911-28
L
D
D
W
L
22
WatfordWatfordWAT
10226819-118
L
L
L
L
W
23
Derby CountyDerby CountyDER
9135815-76
D
D
L
L
L
24
Preston North EndPreston North EndPNE
10118819-114
L
L
D
L
L
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation

In the Championship table, Swansea City sit top of the division, while Millwall are placed eighth. The gap in positions makes this a significant test for the home side and a chance for the visitors to assert themselves at the summit.

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