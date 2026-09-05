How to watch Millwall vs Bolton Wanderers with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Championship - Game Week 5 5 Sept 2026 - 10:00 The Den

Today's game between Millwall and Bolton Wanderers will kick off at 5 Sept 2026, 15:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Millwall vs Bolton Wanderers today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Millwall manager Alex Neil faces a significant selection headache heading into this fixture. The Lions were hit hard by injuries during Tuesday's 3-0 defeat to Wrexham, with three more players forced off to add to an already lengthy absentee list. No confirmed probable lineup is available at this stage, and updates are expected closer to kick-off as Neil assesses the full extent of his squad's fitness.

For Bolton, Steven Schumacher has no confirmed injury or suspension concerns listed at this point. As with Millwall, team news is expected to be updated ahead of kick-off.

Form

Millwall have won two and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 3-0 home defeat to Wrexham in the Championship on September 2, a damaging loss that followed a 5-1 reverse at Southampton. Prior to those back-to-back defeats, the Lions had won three straight games, including a 3-0 Championship win over Norwich City and a 2-0 victory at Bristol City. Millwall also beat Cambridge United 1-0 in the Carabao Cup during that run.

Bolton have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five matches. Their most recent game ended in a 3-2 Championship defeat at Sheffield United on September 1. Earlier in the run, Bolton drew 0-0 with Queens Park Rangers and beat Preston North End 2-1. They were also beaten 1-0 by Sheffield Wednesday in the Carabao Cup and lost 1-0 at home to Lincoln City in the league.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in March 2019, when Bolton won 2-1 at home against Millwall in the Championship. Across the five recorded head-to-head fixtures, which span Championship and League One meetings between 2016 and 2019, Bolton hold two wins to Millwall's two, with one draw. The sides also drew 1-1 at The Den in November 2018, and Millwall won 2-0 at Bolton in April 2018.

Standings

Millwall sit in tenth place in the Championship table, while Bolton are fifteenth. That gap means the Lions are operating in the upper reaches of the division while Bolton are closer to the relegation places, giving this fixture added weight for Schumacher's side in particular.