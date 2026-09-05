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Championship
team-logoMillwall
The Den
team-logoBolton Wanderers
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Millwall vs Bolton Wanderers: Worldwide Championship broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Millwall vs Bolton Wanderers
Millwall
Bolton Wanderers
Championship

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

How to watch Millwall vs Bolton Wanderers with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Championship - Game Week 5
The Den

Today's game between Millwall and Bolton Wanderers will kick off at 5 Sept 2026, 15:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Millwall vs Bolton Wanderers today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Millwall vs Bolton Wanderers Probable lineups

Millwall crest
Millwall
MIL
Formation
Bolton Wanderers crest
Bolton Wanderers
BOL
Bolton Wanderers crest
Bolton Wanderers
BOL

Manager

  • A. Neil

Millwall manager Alex Neil faces a significant selection headache heading into this fixture. The Lions were hit hard by injuries during Tuesday's 3-0 defeat to Wrexham, with three more players forced off to add to an already lengthy absentee list. No confirmed probable lineup is available at this stage, and updates are expected closer to kick-off as Neil assesses the full extent of his squad's fitness.

For Bolton, Steven Schumacher has no confirmed injury or suspension concerns listed at this point. As with Millwall, team news is expected to be updated ahead of kick-off.

Form

MIL

MIL - Form

BRC
W0-2
NOR
W3-0
CAM
W0-1
SOU
L5-1
WRE
L0-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5
BOL

BOL - Form

SHW
L1-0
PNE
W2-1
QPR
D0-0
LIN
L0-1
SHU
L3-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Millwall have won two and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 3-0 home defeat to Wrexham in the Championship on September 2, a damaging loss that followed a 5-1 reverse at Southampton. Prior to those back-to-back defeats, the Lions had won three straight games, including a 3-0 Championship win over Norwich City and a 2-0 victory at Bristol City. Millwall also beat Cambridge United 1-0 in the Carabao Cup during that run.

Bolton have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five matches. Their most recent game ended in a 3-2 Championship defeat at Sheffield United on September 1. Earlier in the run, Bolton drew 0-0 with Queens Park Rangers and beat Preston North End 2-1. They were also beaten 1-0 by Sheffield Wednesday in the Carabao Cup and lost 1-0 at home to Lincoln City in the league.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

MillwallDrawBolton Wanderers
1
2
2
Championship
Bolton Wanderers badge
Bolton Wanderers
BOL
2
Millwall badge
Millwall
MIL
1
FT
Championship
Millwall badge
Millwall
MIL
1
Bolton Wanderers badge
Bolton Wanderers
BOL
1
FT
Championship
Bolton Wanderers badge
Bolton Wanderers
BOL
0
Millwall badge
Millwall
MIL
2
FT
Championship
Millwall badge
Millwall
MIL
1
Bolton Wanderers badge
Bolton Wanderers
BOL
1
FT
League One
Bolton Wanderers badge
Bolton Wanderers
BOL
2
Millwall badge
Millwall
MIL
0
FT
5Goals Scored6
Games over 2.5 goals1/5
Both teams scored3/5

The most recent meeting between these sides came in March 2019, when Bolton won 2-1 at home against Millwall in the Championship. Across the five recorded head-to-head fixtures, which span Championship and League One meetings between 2016 and 2019, Bolton hold two wins to Millwall's two, with one draw. The sides also drew 1-1 at The Den in November 2018, and Millwall won 2-0 at Bolton in April 2018.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Swansea CitySwansea CitySWA
431071+610
W
W
D
W
2
Queens Park RangersQueens Park RangersQPR
431073+410
W
W
D
W
3
Charlton AthleticCharlton AthleticCHA
431063+310
D
W
W
W
4
Wolverhampton WanderersWolverhampton WanderersWOL
4211118+37
L
W
W
D
5
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbroughMID
421175+27
D
W
L
W
6
Bristol CityBristol CityBRC
421176+17
W
W
D
L
7
West Bromwich AlbionWest Bromwich AlbionWBA
421176+17
D
L
W
W
8
Birmingham CityBirmingham CityBIR
413054+16
D
W
D
D
9
Sheffield UnitedSheffield UnitedSHU
413054+16
W
D
D
D
10
MillwallMillwallMIL
420268-26
L
L
W
W
11
WrexhamWrexhamWRE
412164+25
W
L
D
D
12
West Ham UnitedWest Ham UnitedWHU
412187+15
W
D
L
D
13
Blackburn RoversBlackburn RoversBLB
41215505
D
L
W
D
14
WatfordWatfordWAT
412145-15
L
D
D
W
15
Bolton WanderersBolton WanderersBOL
411245-14
L
L
D
W
16
Derby CountyDerby CountyDER
411257-24
W
L
D
L
17
Lincoln CityLincoln CityLIN
411235-24
D
W
L
L
18
SouthamptonSouthamptonSOU
4211105+53
D
W
W
L
19
Cardiff CityCardiff CityCAC
403167-13
L
D
D
D
20
Norwich CityNorwich CityNOR
410357-23
L
W
L
L
21
PortsmouthPortsmouthPOR
410358-33
L
L
W
L
22
Stoke CityStoke CitySTK
410349-53
W
L
L
L
23
BurnleyBurnleyBUR
4022510-52
D
L
L
D
24
Preston North EndPreston North EndPNE
400439-60
L
L
L
L
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation

Millwall sit in tenth place in the Championship table, while Bolton are fifteenth. That gap means the Lions are operating in the upper reaches of the division while Bolton are closer to the relegation places, giving this fixture added weight for Schumacher's side in particular.

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