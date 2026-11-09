How to watch Millonarios vs Alianza FC with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

ExpressVPN from £3.99/mo Livestream without slowdowns Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time. Connect to a global server network With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming. Keep your activity private and secure ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on. Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

United States Fanatiz Canada Fanatiz Canada

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Primera A - Game Week 19 12 Nov 2026 - 16:00

Millonarios host Alianza FC in a Colombia Primera A Clausura fixture as Alberto Gamero's side look to arrest a dip in form at home.

Millonarios sit seventh in the Clausura standings, a position that reflects a season of inconsistency. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to Tolima, and Gamero's squad will be eager to respond in front of their own supporters.

Alianza FC arrive in poor form. Flabio Torres's side are 15th in the Clausura and have lost three of their last five matches, including back-to-back defeats to Llaneros FC and Independiente Medellin. Pressure is building at the wrong end of the table.

For Millonarios, this fixture offers a chance to put points on the board against a side struggling for momentum. A win would help close the gap to the teams above them in the Clausura.

Alianza will need to find a way to stop the rot. Two wins from their last five suggest they are capable of competing, but consistency has been their problem throughout this campaign.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Millonarios vs Alianza FC, including live stream options, TV channel details, and kick-off time.

Team news & squads