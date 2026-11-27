Miami Dolphins vs New York Jets kick-off time

NFL 29 Nov 2026 - 13:00 Hard Rock Stadium

The Miami Dolphins host the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida) in an all AFC East clash, during Week 12 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, November 29 at 1pm ET / 10am PT (6pm GMT).

Under-pressure New York (3-8) are seeking redemption and head coach Aaron Glenn’s first AFC East victory against a 1-9 Miami Dolphins squad, whose sole win this season came at the Jets' expense in Week 7.

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Miami Dolphins vs New York Jets Team News

Miami Dolphins Team News

Quarterback Situation : Rookie Kyle McCord is set to make his third consecutive start under centre with starter Malik Willis on injured reserve due to a core-muscle/groin injury. Head coach Jeff Hafley noted that McCord is building chemistry with his receivers in practice, though Miami is looking for a bounce-back effort after the rookie completed just 12 passes for 102 yards in last week's 26-9 loss to Buffalo.

: Rookie Kyle McCord is set to make his third consecutive start under centre with starter Malik Willis on injured reserve due to a core-muscle/groin injury. Head coach Jeff Hafley noted that McCord is building chemistry with his receivers in practice, though Miami is looking for a bounce-back effort after the rookie completed just 12 passes for 102 yards in last week's 26-9 loss to Buffalo. Offensive Line Evaluation : Following struggles from right tackle Austin Jackson (who is also managing elbow and knee injuries), Hafley confirmed the coaching staff has discussed moving rookie first-round pick Kadyn Proctor from left guard to tackle. However, Proctor is expected to remain at guard for Week 12.

: Following struggles from right tackle Austin Jackson (who is also managing elbow and knee injuries), Hafley confirmed the coaching staff has discussed moving rookie first-round pick Kadyn Proctor from left guard to tackle. However, Proctor is expected to remain at guard for Week 12. Ground Game Slump : Miami's rushing attack has failed to reach the 100-yard mark in four straight games, putting added pressure on running backs Ollie Gordon II and Jaylen Wright to establish a balanced attack to protect McCord against New York's pass rush.

: Miami's rushing attack has failed to reach the 100-yard mark in four straight games, putting added pressure on running backs Ollie Gordon II and Jaylen Wright to establish a balanced attack to protect McCord against New York's pass rush. Roster & Season-Ending Losses: Defensive tackle Zach Sieler remains out for the season. Ahead of Week 12, the Dolphins signed punter Jack Browning to the 53-man roster as regular punter Bradley Pinion continues to deal with a right groin injury.

New York Jets Team News

Defensive Line Reinforcements : Head coach Aaron Glenn received major news on the defensive front as defensive tackles T'Vondre Sweat (knee) and David Onyemata (abdomen) were designated to return from injured reserve and logged full participation in Wednesday and Thursday practices. To clear space for Onyemata's expected activation, New York waived defensive linemen Payton Page and Isaiahh Loudermilk.

: Head coach Aaron Glenn received major news on the defensive front as defensive tackles T'Vondre Sweat (knee) and David Onyemata (abdomen) were designated to return from injured reserve and logged full participation in Wednesday and Thursday practices. To clear space for Onyemata's expected activation, New York waived defensive linemen Payton Page and Isaiahh Loudermilk. Rookie Pass-Rush Threat : Edge rusher David Bailey has emerged as a standout rookie, entering Week 12 with 9.5 sacks through his first 10 games and leading the NFL with six forced fumbles. Bailey recorded two of New York's six sacks in last Sunday's 27–24 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

: Edge rusher David Bailey has emerged as a standout rookie, entering Week 12 with 9.5 sacks through his first 10 games and leading the NFL with six forced fumbles. Bailey recorded two of New York's six sacks in last Sunday's 27–24 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Offensive Identity : Quarterback Geno Smith is healthy and off the injury report after dealing with an ankle issue last week. New York is leaning heavily on a two-back rushing approach featuring Breece Hall and Braelon Allen to control the clock and close out games.

: Quarterback Geno Smith is healthy and off the injury report after dealing with an ankle issue last week. New York is leaning heavily on a two-back rushing approach featuring Breece Hall and Braelon Allen to control the clock and close out games. Receiver Health: Wide receivers Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle/groin) and Isaiah Williams (ribs) both missed the Week 11 win over the Chargers. While Williams upgraded to a full participant on Thursday, Cooper remains sidelined from practice.

Head to Head Draw 4 0 1 NFL New York Jets NYJ 25 Miami Dolphins MIA 28 FT NFL New York Jets NYJ 10 Miami Dolphins MIA 34 FT NFL Miami Dolphins MIA 27 New York Jets NYJ 21 FT NFL New York Jets NYJ 32 Miami Dolphins MIA 20 FT NFL Miami Dolphins MIA 32 New York Jets NYJ 26 FT 141 Points scored 114

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NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks