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NFL
Miami DolphinsMiami Dolphins
Hard Rock Stadium
New England PatriotsNew England Patriots
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How to watch Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots NFL game LIVE: Online streams, TV channels, and kick-off time

TV Guide & Streaming
Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots
NFL

How to watch the NFL match between Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots, as well as kick-off time and team news

Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots kick-off time

The Miami Dolphins host the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida) in an all-AFC East clash, during Week 8 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, November 1 at 4.25pm ET / 1.25pm PT (9.25pm GMT).

The Patriots (4-3) will look to exploit the error-prone secondary of the rebuilding Miami Dolphins (1-5). However, New England have lost three of their four road games this season and Miami will be buoyed after finally breaking their duck.

How to watch Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots

In the US:

CBS / Paramount+ / Fubo

In the UK:

Sky Sports NFL

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

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Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots Team News

Miami Dolphins Team News

Jeff Hafley’s squad is riding high after securing their first win of the season against the Jets last week. However, they face a significant blow to their offensive line stability.

  • Kadyn Proctor (LG) - Out: The rookie first-round left guard has officially been ruled out due to a concussion. This ends a remarkable six-game streak where Miami deployed the exact same starting offensive line—a rare feat for the franchise in recent years. Jared Kingston is expected to step into the starting rotation.
  • JuJu Brents (CB) - Questionable: Brents is currently in concussion protocol but managed to return to practice on a limited basis late in the week, showing positive signs of progression.
  • Reese Taylor (CB) - Questionable: The corner remains up in the air due to a quad injury.
  • Offensive Core - Cleared: Quarterback Malik Willis (groin) and running back Jaylen Wright (foot/quad) were both full participants in practice and carry no game-status designations. They will support lead runner Ollie Gordon II as Miami relies heavily on its dynamic ground attack.

New England Patriots Team News

Mike Vrabel’s team is looking to rebound from a Week 7 loss to Chicago. While the Patriots are generally healthier than they have been in recent weeks, they are managing a massive decision regarding their top offensive weapon.

  • A.J. Brown (WR) - Questionable: The superstar wide receiver missed consecutive practices at the end of the week after his knee "flared up" while simultaneously working back from an earlier high ankle sprain. Vrabel indicated that a final decision on his status will be deferred until the weekend. With Romeo Doubs and Mack Hollins already on Injured Reserve, the Patriots could be precariously thin at wideout.
  • TreVeyon Henderson (RB) - Questionable: The sophomore running back missed back-to-back practices due to an illness, putting a damper on a backfield that relies heavily on Rhamondre Stevenson.
  • Christian Elliss (LB) – Questionable: Despite the designation due to a chest injury, the Patriots' leading tackler has been a full participant in practice and is expected to anchor the defense.
  • Carlton Davis III (CB) – Questionable: Davis returned as a full participant this week after a neck injury sidelined him for three consecutive games, putting him on track to reinforce the secondary.
  • Drake Maye (QB) – Cleared: The breakout quarterback was a full participant despite a minor right shoulder listing and is fully cleared to lead the offense.
Miami Dolphins
MIA

Form

New England Patriots
NE

All Games

New York Jets
NYJ
25
28
Miami Dolphins
MIA
W
Miami Dolphins
MIA
24
31
Cincinnati Bengals
CIN
L
Minnesota Vikings
MIN
15
10
Miami Dolphins
MIA
L
Miami Dolphins
MIA
10
24
Kansas City Chiefs
KC
L
San Francisco 49ers
SF
35
13
Miami Dolphins
MIA
L
Matches played5
Points scored85

All Games

Chicago Bears
CHI
30
24
New England Patriots
NE
L
New England Patriots
NE
26
19
New York Jets
NYJ
W
New England Patriots
NE
45
17
Las Vegas Raiders
LVR
W
Buffalo Bills
BUF
26
29
New England Patriots
NE
W
Jacksonville Jaguars
JAX
35
6
New England Patriots
NE
L
Matches played5
Points scored130

Head to Head

Miami Dolphins
Draw
New England Patriots
3
0
2
NFL
New England Patriots badge
New England Patriots
NE
38
Miami Dolphins badge
Miami Dolphins
MIA
10
FT
NFL
Miami Dolphins badge
Miami Dolphins
MIA
27
New England Patriots badge
New England Patriots
NE
33
FT
NFL
Miami Dolphins badge
Miami Dolphins
MIA
34
New England Patriots badge
New England Patriots
NE
15
FT
NFL
New England Patriots badge
New England Patriots
NE
10
Miami Dolphins badge
Miami Dolphins
MIA
15
FT
NFL
Miami Dolphins badge
Miami Dolphins
MIA
31
New England Patriots badge
New England Patriots
NE
17
FT
117Points scored113

Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North: Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks

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