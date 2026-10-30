How to watch Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots NFL game LIVE: Online streams, TV channels, and kick-off time

Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots kick-off time

The Miami Dolphins host the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida) in an all-AFC East clash, during Week 8 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, November 1 at 4.25pm ET / 1.25pm PT (9.25pm GMT).

The Patriots (4-3) will look to exploit the error-prone secondary of the rebuilding Miami Dolphins (1-5). However, New England have lost three of their four road games this season and Miami will be buoyed after finally breaking their duck.

How to watch Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots

In the US:

CBS / Paramount+ / Fubo

In the UK:

Sky Sports NFL

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Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots Team News

Miami Dolphins Team News

Jeff Hafley’s squad is riding high after securing their first win of the season against the Jets last week. However, they face a significant blow to their offensive line stability.

Kadyn Proctor (LG) - Out : The rookie first-round left guard has officially been ruled out due to a concussion. This ends a remarkable six-game streak where Miami deployed the exact same starting offensive line—a rare feat for the franchise in recent years. Jared Kingston is expected to step into the starting rotation.

: The rookie first-round left guard has officially been ruled out due to a concussion. This ends a remarkable six-game streak where Miami deployed the exact same starting offensive line—a rare feat for the franchise in recent years. Jared Kingston is expected to step into the starting rotation. JuJu Brents (CB) - Questionable : Brents is currently in concussion protocol but managed to return to practice on a limited basis late in the week, showing positive signs of progression.

: Brents is currently in concussion protocol but managed to return to practice on a limited basis late in the week, showing positive signs of progression. Reese Taylor (CB) - Questionable : The corner remains up in the air due to a quad injury.

: The corner remains up in the air due to a quad injury. Offensive Core - Cleared: Quarterback Malik Willis (groin) and running back Jaylen Wright (foot/quad) were both full participants in practice and carry no game-status designations. They will support lead runner Ollie Gordon II as Miami relies heavily on its dynamic ground attack.

New England Patriots Team News

Mike Vrabel’s team is looking to rebound from a Week 7 loss to Chicago. While the Patriots are generally healthier than they have been in recent weeks, they are managing a massive decision regarding their top offensive weapon.

A.J. Brown (WR) - Questionable : The superstar wide receiver missed consecutive practices at the end of the week after his knee "flared up" while simultaneously working back from an earlier high ankle sprain. Vrabel indicated that a final decision on his status will be deferred until the weekend. With Romeo Doubs and Mack Hollins already on Injured Reserve, the Patriots could be precariously thin at wideout.

: The superstar wide receiver missed consecutive practices at the end of the week after his knee "flared up" while simultaneously working back from an earlier high ankle sprain. Vrabel indicated that a final decision on his status will be deferred until the weekend. With Romeo Doubs and Mack Hollins already on Injured Reserve, the Patriots could be precariously thin at wideout. TreVeyon Henderson (RB) - Questionable : The sophomore running back missed back-to-back practices due to an illness, putting a damper on a backfield that relies heavily on Rhamondre Stevenson.

: The sophomore running back missed back-to-back practices due to an illness, putting a damper on a backfield that relies heavily on Rhamondre Stevenson. Christian Elliss (LB) – Questionable : Despite the designation due to a chest injury, the Patriots' leading tackler has been a full participant in practice and is expected to anchor the defense.

: Despite the designation due to a chest injury, the Patriots' leading tackler has been a full participant in practice and is expected to anchor the defense. Carlton Davis III (CB) – Questionable : Davis returned as a full participant this week after a neck injury sidelined him for three consecutive games, putting him on track to reinforce the secondary.

: Davis returned as a full participant this week after a neck injury sidelined him for three consecutive games, putting him on track to reinforce the secondary. Drake Maye (QB) – Cleared: The breakout quarterback was a full participant despite a minor right shoulder listing and is fully cleared to lead the offense.

Miami Dolphins MIA Form New England Patriots NE MIA MIA NE NE All Games All Games New York Jets NYJ 25 28 Miami Dolphins MIA W Miami Dolphins MIA 24 31 Cincinnati Bengals CIN L Minnesota Vikings MIN 15 10 Miami Dolphins MIA L Miami Dolphins MIA 10 24 Kansas City Chiefs KC L San Francisco 49ers SF 35 13 Miami Dolphins MIA L Matches played 5 Points scored 85 All Games All Games Chicago Bears CHI 30 24 New England Patriots NE L New England Patriots NE 26 19 New York Jets NYJ W New England Patriots NE 45 17 Las Vegas Raiders LVR W Buffalo Bills BUF 26 29 New England Patriots NE W Jacksonville Jaguars JAX 35 6 New England Patriots NE L Matches played 5 Points scored 130

Head to Head Draw 3 0 2 NFL New England Patriots NE 38 Miami Dolphins MIA 10 FT NFL Miami Dolphins MIA 27 New England Patriots NE 33 FT NFL Miami Dolphins MIA 34 New England Patriots NE 15 FT NFL New England Patriots NE 10 Miami Dolphins MIA 15 FT NFL Miami Dolphins MIA 31 New England Patriots NE 17 FT 117 Points scored 113

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AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North: Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks