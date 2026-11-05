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NFL
Miami DolphinsMiami Dolphins
Hard Rock Stadium
Detroit LionsDetroit Lions
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How to watch Miami Dolphins vs Detroit Lions NFL game LIVE: Lions aim for a fourth straight win, online streams, TV channels, and kick-off time

TV Guide & Streaming
Miami Dolphins vs Detroit Lions
NFL

How to watch the NFL match between Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions, as well as kick-off time and team news

Miami Dolphins vs Detroit Lions kick-off time

The Miami Dolphins host the Detroit Lions at Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida) during Week 9 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, November 8 at 1pm ET / 10am PT (6pm GMT).

Miami (1-6) returned to losing ways when slipping to a 24-19 defeat against AFC East rivals, New England last week. They take on a rampaging Lions (5-2) outfit who became the first side to beat the Minnesota Vikings.

How to watch Miami Dolphins vs Detroit Lions

In the US:

Fox / Fox One / Fubo

In the UK:

DAZN Game Pass / Sky Sports+

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

Miami Dolphins vs Detroit Lions Team News

The game at Hard Rock Stadium serves as a severe structural test for both teams due to a massive wave of recent injuries.

Detroit Lions Team News

The headline out of Detroit is a massive defensive injury crisis at linebacker and in the secondary.

  • Jack Campbell (LB) (Neck): The All-Pro linebacker suffered a frightening cervical spinal cord/neck compression injury in Week 8 against Minnesota. He remains hospitalized but released an encouraging statement indicating he has regained full movement in his lower body and is progressing with his upper body. He will not play and is expected to be placed on Injured Reserve (IR) shortly.
  • LB Depth Decimated: With rookie backup Jimmy Rolder also landing on IR with a season-ending hamstring tear, the Lions signed veteran K.J. Britt off the Patriots' practice squad and promoted Joe Bachie to the active roster.
  • Secondary & Pass Rush Protocol: Safety Brian Branch (concussion) returned to practice in a limited capacity, but edge rusher DJ Wonnum (concussion) missed Wednesday's session. Starting cornerback D.J. Reed (hip) is also a non-participant. Safety Kerby Joseph (knee) is heavily expected to miss Sunday's contest.
  • Offensive Status: Wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown is dealing with a rib issue but participated in a limited capacity on Wednesday. Center Cade Mays (ankle) missed practice and is highly unlikely to dress on Sunday.

Miami Dolphins Team News

The Dolphins enter Week 9 under first-year coach Jeff Hafley trying to break a skid while nursing severe backfield issues.

  • Running Back Room Volatility: With star back De'Von Achane out for the season on IR, the backup spots behind new starter Ollie Gordon II are compromised. Jaylen Wright missed Wednesday's practice with a quad injury. His direct backup, waiver acquisition Kaytron Allen, is also limited by a quad issue.
  • O-Line Reinforcements: There is major positive news on the offensive line as rookie guard Kadyn Proctor logged a full practice. While he technically remains in concussion protocol, his progression points heavily toward starting on Sunday.
  • Passing Offense Health: Quarterback Malik Willis (groin) participated fully on Wednesday and faces no lingering limitations. Rising young wide receivers Caleb Douglas (ankle) and Malik Washington are fully clear of the injury report after picking up minor knocks in last week's loss to New England.
  • Defensive Line Knocks: Star defensive tackle Zach Sieler (shoulder) and rookie edge rusher Chop Robinson (knee) were limited on Wednesday but are tentatively expected to go.
Miami Dolphins
MIA

Form

Detroit Lions
DET

All Games

Miami Dolphins
MIA
19
24
New England Patriots
NE
L
New York Jets
NYJ
25
28
Miami Dolphins
MIA
W
Miami Dolphins
MIA
24
31
Cincinnati Bengals
CIN
L
Minnesota Vikings
MIN
15
10
Miami Dolphins
MIA
L
Miami Dolphins
MIA
10
24
Kansas City Chiefs
KC
L
Matches played5
Points scored91

All Games

Detroit Lions
DET
19
15
Minnesota Vikings
MIN
W
Detroit Lions
DET
20
17
Green Bay Packers
GB
W
Arizona Cardinals
ARZ
21
45
Detroit Lions
DET
W
Carolina Panthers
CAR
32
26
Detroit Lions
DET
L
Detroit Lions
DET
31
24
New York Jets
NYJ
W
Matches played5
Points scored141

Head to Head

Miami Dolphins
Draw
Detroit Lions
2
0
3
NFL Preseason
Detroit Lions badge
Detroit Lions
DET
17
Miami Dolphins badge
Miami Dolphins
MIA
24
FT
NFL
Detroit Lions badge
Detroit Lions
DET
27
Miami Dolphins badge
Miami Dolphins
MIA
31
FT
NFL
Miami Dolphins badge
Miami Dolphins
MIA
21
Detroit Lions badge
Detroit Lions
DET
32
FT
NFL
Detroit Lions badge
Detroit Lions
DET
20
Miami Dolphins badge
Miami Dolphins
MIA
16
FT
NFL
Miami Dolphins badge
Miami Dolphins
MIA
27
Detroit Lions badge
Detroit Lions
DET
34
FT
119Points scored130

Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North: Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks

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