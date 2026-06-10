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World Cup
team-logoMexico
Mexico City Stadium
team-logoSouth Africa
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Mexico vs South Africa: Worldwide World Cup broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Mexico vs South Africa
Mexico
South Africa
World Cup

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

How to watch Mexico vs South Africa with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

VPN GuideGemini

Country

Broadcaster

Albania

TV Klan

Algeria

beIN Sports

American Samoa

FBC Sports

Andorra

TVE La 1

Angola

SuperSport

Argentina

Telefe

Armenia

Fast Sports

Aruba

NPO 1

Australia

SBS

Austria

ORF eins

Azerbaijan

Ictimai TV

Bahamas

DIRECTV Sports

Bahrain

beIN Sports

Bangladesh

T Sports

Barbados

DIRECTV Sports

Belarus

Sport TV Belarus

Belgium

RTBF La Une

Belize

Nexgen

Benin

SuperSport

Bolivia

Red Uno

Bonaire

NPO 1

Bosnia and Herzegovina

BHT 1

Botswana

SuperSport

Brazil

SporTV

Brunei Darussalam

RTB Aneka

Bulgaria

BNT 1

Burkina Faso

SuperSport

Burundi

SuperSport

Cambodia

Hang Meas HDTV

Cameroon

SuperSport

Canada

TSN

Cape Verde Islands

SuperSport

Central African Republic

SuperSport

Chad

beIN Sports

Chile

Chilevision

China

CCTV-5

Chinese Taipei

Elta TV

Colombia

Caracol TV

Comoros

SuperSport

Congo DR

SuperSport

Costa Rica

Teletica Canal 7

Croatia

HRT 2

Curaçao

NPO 1

Cyprus

Sigma TV

Czech Republic

ČT Sport

Côte d'Ivoire

SuperSport

Denmark

TV2 Denmark

Djibouti

beIN Sports

Dominican Republic

TUDN

Ecuador

Teleamazonas

Egypt

beIN Sports

El Salvador

Canal 4

Equatorial Guinea

SuperSport

Eritrea

SuperSport

Estonia

ETV 1

Ethiopia

SuperSport

Faroe Islands

TV2 Denmark

Fiji

FBC Sports

Finland

MTV3

France

M6

Gabon

SuperSport

Gambia

SuperSport

Georgia

Rustavi 2

Germany

ZDF

Ghana

SuperSport

Great Britain

ITV 1

Greece

ERT 1

Greenland

TV2 Denmark

Guatemala

TeleOnce

Guinea

SuperSport

Guinea-Bissau

SuperSport

Guyana

DIRECTV Sports

Honduras

TUDN

Hong Kong

ViuTV

Hungary

M4 Sports

Iceland

RUV 2

India

ZEE5

Indonesia

TVRI

International

YouTube

Iran

Shabake 3

Iraq

beIN Sports

Ireland Republic

RTE 2

Israel

KAN 11

Italy

RAI 1

Jamaica

TVJ Sports Network

Japan

NHK G TV

Jordan

beIN Sports

Kazakhstan

Qazsport

Kenya

SuperSport

Korea Republic

KBS2

Kosovo

Arena 1 Premium

Kuwait

beIN Sports

Latvia

TV6 Latvia

Lebanon

beIN Sports

Lesotho

SuperSport

Liberia

SuperSport

Libya

beIN Sports

Liechtenstein

Blue Sport

Lithuania

Go3 Extra Sports

Macau

TDM Desporto

Macedonia

Arena 1 Premium

Madagascar

SuperSport

Malawi

SuperSport

Malaysia

Unifi TV

Maldives

Medianet

Mali

SuperSport

Mauritania

SuperSport

Mauritius

SuperSport

Mayotte

SuperSport

Mexico

Azteca 7

Moldova

We Sport Moldova

Monaco

M6

Mongolia

NTV

Montenegro

TVCG 1

Morocco

beIN Sports

Mozambique

SuperSport

Myanmar

TV360

Namibia

SuperSport

Nepal

Himalaya TV

Netherlands

NPO 1

United Arab Emirates

beIN Sports

Uruguay

DIRECTV Sports

USA

FOX Network

Uzbekistan

Zoʻr TV

Vanuatu

FBC Sports

Venezuela

DIRECTV Sports

Vietnam

VTV 3

Yemen

beIN Sports

Zambia

SuperSport

Zimbabwe

SuperSport

crest
World Cup - Grp. A
Mexico City Stadium

Today's game between Mexico and South Africa will kick-off at 11 Jun 2026, 20:00.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Mexico vs South Africa today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Mexico vs South Africa Probable lineups

4-3-3
Mexico crest
Mexico
MEX
Formation
South Africa crest
South Africa
RSA
4-2-3-1
1J. Rangel2J. Sanchez5J. Vasquez3C. Montes23J. Gallardo19G. Mora6E. Lira26B. Gutierrez25R. Alvarado9R. Jimenez16J. Quinones1R. Williams6A. Modiba21I. Okon14M. Mbokazi20K. Mudau11T. Zwane7O. Appollis13S. Sithole4T. Mokoena8T. Moremi9L. Foster
South Africa crest
South Africa
RSA
4-3-3
Mexico

Starting XI

South Africa

Manager

  • J. Aguirre
  • H. Broos

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Form

MEX
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/2
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

RSA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

MEX

Last 2 matches

RSA

0

Wins

1

Draw

1

Win

2

Goals scored

3
Games over 2.5 goals
1/2
Both teams scored
2/2

Standings

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