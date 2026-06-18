International Coverage

(Note: Several regions, particularly across Sub-Saharan Africa and the Middle East, share master networks like DStv/SuperSport or beIN SPORTS, so the primary regional provider has been linked for those territories.)

How to watch Mexico vs Republic of Korea with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Today's game between Mexico and Republic of Korea will kick-off at 19 Jun 2026, 02:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Mexico vs Republic of Korea today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Javier Aguirre must reorganise his defensive line after centre-back César Montes was suspended following his red card late in the South Africa match. The projected XI shows Edson Álvarez slotting into a deeper role alongside Johan Vásquez, with Érik Lira and Álvaro Fidalgo providing midfield cover. Raúl Jiménez leads the attack, supported by Julián Quiñones and Roberto Alvarado. No injury concerns are listed for the rest of the squad.

Hong Myung-bo has a fully available group to choose from. South Korea carry no suspensions or injuries into this fixture, giving the manager a clean selection slate. The projected XI retains Son Heung-min in attack alongside Kang-In Lee and Seung-Ho Paik, with Hwang In-beom anchoring midfield and Kim Min-jae marshalling the backline. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if anything changes.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 3 C. Montes Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Mexico arrive in strong form, winning four of their last five matches and drawing one. Their most recent result was the 2-0 World Cup victory over South Africa on June 11, and they also put five past Serbia in a pre-tournament friendly on June 5. Their solitary dropped points came in a 1-1 draw with Belgium in April. Across the five matches, El Tri scored 11 goals and conceded three.

South Korea have won three of their last five. Their most recent match was the 2-1 comeback win over Czechia on June 12, their World Cup opener. They also beat Trinidad and Tobago 5-0 on May 31. Their two defeats in this period came against Austria, who won 1-0, and Ivory Coast, who won 4-0, both in March friendlies. Korea scored nine goals and conceded six across the five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came on September 10, 2025, when the teams drew 2-2 in a friendly in Nashville. Before that, Mexico won 3-2 in a November 2020 friendly. Across the last five encounters in the dataset, Mexico have won three, with one draw and one South Korea victory — a 2-1 win for the Taegeuk Warriors at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Mexico have scored 11 goals across those five fixtures, with South Korea scoring seven.

Standings

In Group A, Mexico currently sit top of the table after Matchday 1, with South Korea in second place.