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AFC Champions League Two
team-logoMelbourne Victory
team-logoPersib Bandung
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Watch Melbourne Victory vs. Persib Bandung live today: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

TV Guide & Streaming
Melbourne Victory vs Persib Bandung
Melbourne Victory
Persib Bandung
AFC Champions League Two

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch Melbourne Victory vs Persib Bandung in live AFC Champions League Two action today.

How to watch Melbourne Victory vs Persib Bandung with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
  • Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above).
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
  • Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!
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Match Preview

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AFC Champions League Two - Game Week 4

Melbourne Victory host Persib Bandung in the AFC Champions League Two, looking to reverse the result from their meeting just days ago.

Victory arrive at this fixture in difficult shape. They have won just one of their last five matches across all competitions, and their most recent home outing ended in a 1-1 draw against Central Coast Mariners in the A-League Men.

Persib Bandung, by contrast, are the form side in this tie. The Indonesian outfit beat Victory 2-0 in Bandung and come into this match off the back of a commanding 4-0 win over Isenmulang Kalteng in the Super League.

The visitors lead Group E in the AFC Champions League Two, with Victory sitting second. That gap makes this a must-win fixture for the Australian side if they want to keep pace at the top of the group.

Persib have shown they can win away from home, and their recent domestic form reinforces their confidence. Victory will need a sharp improvement to turn this tie around on their own patch.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Melbourne Victory vs Persib Bandung.

Team news & squads

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