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AFC Champions League Two
team-logoMelbourne Victory
team-logoFC Seoul
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Melbourne Victory vs FC Seoul: Worldwide AFC Champions League Two broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Melbourne Victory vs FC Seoul
Melbourne Victory
FC Seoul
AFC Champions League Two

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coveragel-e

Country

Broadcaster

Official Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Argentina

Disney+ Premium Argentina

disneyplus.com

Australia

Paramount+

paramountplus.com

Bahrain

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Bangladesh

FanCode

fancode.com

Brazil

Disney+ Premium Brazil

disneyplus.com

China

iQiyi

iqiyi.com

Egypt

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

India

FanCode

fancode.com

Indonesia

Vidio

vidio.com

Iran

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Japan

DAZN Japan

dazn.com/ja-JP

Jordan

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Korea Republic (South Korea)

Coupang Play

coupangplay.com

Malaysia

Astro Go

astro.com.my

Morocco

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Pakistan

tapmad

tapmad.com

Qatar

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Sudan

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Thailand

BG Sports

bgsports.co.th

Tunisia

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

United Arab Emirates

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Vietnam

TV 360

tv360.vn

Yemen

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

How to watch Melbourne Victory vs FC Seoul with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Today's game between Melbourne Victory and FC Seoul will kick off at 14 Oct 2026, 08:45.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Melbourne Victory vs FC Seoul today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Melbourne Victory have not confirmed their squad ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available. Team news will be updated as it emerges closer to kick-off.

FC Seoul are similarly without confirmed squad details at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been listed, and lineup information is expected to be released nearer to the match.

Form

MEL

MEL - Form

WES
W1-1
API
W0-1
SFC
W0-2
VIE
D1-1
SOM
L1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/3
Games over 2.5 goals
0/5
Both teams scored
3/5
FCS

FCS - Form

ULS
L1-0
JEO
W1-2
PEB
L0-1
POH
L2-1
JEJ
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Melbourne Victory have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 loss to South Melbourne in the Australia Cup, though they had won three straight fixtures before that, including a 2-0 victory over Sydney FC. In AFC Champions League Two action, they drew 1-1 with Viettel. Across those five matches, Victory have scored six goals and conceded four.

FC Seoul have won two, drawn none, and lost three of their last five. Their most recent result was a 2-1 win over Jeju SK in the K-League 1, but they have lost three of their five fixtures, including a 1-0 defeat to Persib Bandung in the AFC Champions League Two. Seoul have scored five goals and conceded five across that run, reflecting an inconsistency on both sides of the pitch.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Melbourne VictoryDrawFC Seoul
1
0
1
AFC Champions League Elite
Melbourne Victory badge
Melbourne Victory
MEL
2
FC Seoul badge
FC Seoul
FCS
1
FT
AFC Champions League Elite
FC Seoul badge
FC Seoul
FCS
1
Melbourne Victory badge
Melbourne Victory
MEL
0
FT
2Goals Scored2
Games over 2.5 goals1/2
Both teams scored1/2

The head-to-head record between these two clubs is narrow, with only two previous meetings on record, both in the AFC Champions League Elite. Melbourne Victory claimed a 2-1 win in the more recent encounter in December 2020, while FC Seoul took a 1-0 victory in the earlier fixture from February of that year. The series is level at one win apiece, and Seoul will be looking to use that historical record as a foothold when they travel to Victoria.

Standings

Grp. E

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Persib BandungPersib BandungPEB
110010+13
W
2
Melbourne VictoryMelbourne VictoryMEL
10101101
D
3
ViettelViettelVIE
10101101
D
4
FC SeoulFC SeoulFCS
100101-10
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In Group E of the AFC Champions League Two, Melbourne Victory occupy second place while FC Seoul sit fourth. The gap in the standings means Victory have the advantage heading into this fixture, while Seoul must improve their position to keep their progression hopes intact.

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