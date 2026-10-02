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CONCACAF Nations League
team-logoMartinique
team-logoHonduras
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Martinique vs Honduras: Worldwide CONCACAF Nations League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Martinique vs Honduras
Martinique
Honduras
CONCACAF Nations League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country / Territory

Broadcaster

Official / Regional Homepage

United States

ViX

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Brazil

Disney+ Premium Sur

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Mexico

Disney+ Premium Norte

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Colombia

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Argentina

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Peru

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Ecuador

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Bolivia

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Haiti

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Dominican Republic

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Honduras

Telecadena 7 y 4

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Paraguay

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Nicaragua

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El Salvador

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Costa Rica

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Uruguay

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Puerto Rico

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Trinidad and Tobago

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Guyana

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Suriname

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Belize

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Bahamas

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Martinique

Martinique La 1ère

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Barbados

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Saint Lucia

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Grenada

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Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

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Antigua and Barbuda

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Dominica

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Cayman Islands

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Bermuda

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Saint Kitts and Nevis

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Turks and Caicos Islands

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British Virgin Islands

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International Coverage (Global)

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Anguilla

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Montserrat

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How to watch Martinique vs Honduras with a VPN

VPN GuideGeminiWatch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Today's game between Martinique and Honduras will kick off at 3 Oct 2026, 01:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Martinique vs Honduras today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Team news for Martinique has not yet been confirmed ahead of this fixture. No information on injuries, suspensions, or the projected starting XI is available at this stage, and updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Honduras have also not released official team news. Details on their squad availability and likely lineup will be provided as they become available.

Form

MAR

MAR - Form

DOM
D0-0
CUB
D2-2
SLV
L0-1
SLV
L3-1
SUR
L2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
HON

HON - Form

CRC
D0-0
PER
D2-2
ARG
L2-0
SUR
L2-3
JAM
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Martinique have not won any of their last five matches, drawing two and losing three. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to Suriname in the CONCACAF Nations League, and they also lost to El Salvador twice, including a 3-1 reverse. Two draws against Cuba and Dominican Republic are the only points they have taken across this run, with the side scoring just five goals and conceding seven in that period.

Honduras have won one of their last five matches, drawing two and losing two. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win away at Jamaica in the CONCACAF Nations League, which stands as their only victory in this run. Before that, a 3-2 defeat to Suriname had left them under pressure. Draws against Peru and Costa Rica and a 2-0 loss to Argentina complete the picture, with Honduras scoring five goals and conceding eight across these five games.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

MartiniqueDrawHonduras
0
1
1
CONCACAF Nations League
Martinique badge
Martinique
MAR
1
Honduras badge
Honduras
HON
1
FT
CONCACAF Nations League
Honduras badge
Honduras
HON
1
Martinique badge
Martinique
MAR
0
FT
1Goals Scored2
Games over 2.5 goals0/2
Both teams scored1/2

The head-to-head record between these two sides is limited but leans toward Honduras. The most recent meeting, a CONCACAF Nations League fixture in November 2019, ended 1-0 to Honduras. The only other recorded meeting between the sides finished 1-1, also in the CONCACAF Nations League in October 2019, with Martinique as the home team.

Standings

A Grp. 2

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
SurinameSurinameSUR
220053+26
W
W
2
GuatemalaGuatemalaGTM
210183+53
W
L
3
HondurasHondurasHON
21013303
W
L
4
JamaicaJamaicaJAM
21013303
L
W
5
El SalvadorEl SalvadorSLV
210137-43
L
W
6
MartiniqueMartiniqueMAR
200225-30
L
L
Championship Playoff
Relegation

In CONCACAF Nations League Group 2, Honduras currently sit third while Martinique are sixth, making this a fixture with direct implications for both teams' positions in the table.

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