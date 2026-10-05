How to watch Martinique vs El Salvador with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

CONCACAF Nations League - Game Week 4 5 Oct 2026 - 18:00

Today's game between Martinique and El Salvador will kick off at 5 Oct 2026, 23:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Martinique vs El Salvador today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Team news for Martinique has not yet been confirmed ahead of this fixture. No coach, probable lineup, injuries, or suspensions have been released at this stage, and updates will be added closer to kick-off.

El Salvador have also not confirmed their squad or lineup information. Details on any injuries or suspensions affecting Hugo Perez's side will be provided as they become available.

Form

Martinique have won one, drawn none, and lost four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-1 win over Honduras in the CONCACAF Nations League, though that followed consecutive defeats to Suriname and El Salvador in the same competition. Earlier results include a 0-1 friendly loss to El Salvador and a 2-2 draw with Cuba. Martinique scored seven goals and conceded six across those five matches.

El Salvador have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-2 Nations League defeat to Jamaica, following a 6-0 loss to Guatemala in the same competition. A 3-1 win over Martinique and a goalless draw with Qatar also feature in that run. El Salvador scored four goals and conceded nine across those five games.

Head-to-Head Record

El Salvador hold the advantage in recent meetings between these sides. The most recent encounter came in the CONCACAF Nations League in September 2026, when El Salvador won 3-1 with Martinique as the home team. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, El Salvador have won three and Martinique two, with the Martinique victories coming in a 2023 Nations League match and a 2023 Gold Cup fixture. El Salvador have won both meetings that have taken place during the current Nations League cycle.

Standings

A Grp. 2 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Suriname SUR 3 2 1 0 5 3 +2 7 D W W 2 Jamaica JAM 3 2 0 1 5 3 +2 6 W L W 3 Guatemala GTM 3 1 1 1 8 3 +5 4 D W L 4 Honduras HON 3 1 0 2 4 5 -1 3 L W L 5 Martinique MAR 3 1 0 2 4 6 -2 3 W L L 6 El Salvador SLV 3 1 0 2 3 9 -6 3 L L W Championship Playoff Relegation

In CONCACAF Nations League Group A2, Martinique sit fifth and El Salvador are sixth. Both teams are in the bottom half of the group, meaning this fixture is a direct contest between sides who need points to avoid further trouble.