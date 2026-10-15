International Coverage

How to watch Marseille vs Olympiacos with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Europa League - Game Week 2 15 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Stade Orange Velodrome

Today's game between Marseille and Olympiacos will kick off at 15 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Marseille vs Olympiacos today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Bruno Genesio has not confirmed his squad selection ahead of the match, and no injuries or suspensions have been officially declared by Marseille at this stage. Updates to the probable lineup will be added as they become available closer to kick-off.

Olympiacos head coach Imanol Alguacil is similarly yet to confirm his squad, with no injury or suspension information currently available for the visitors. Further team news is expected to emerge in the days leading up to the game.

Form

Marseille head into this fixture having recorded one win from their last five matches across all competitions, with four defeats in that stretch telling a story of a side that has struggled for consistency. Their most recent outing brought a 2-0 win over Troyes in Ligue 1, a result that ended a run of successive losses. Before that, they fell to Paris Saint-Germain by a single goal and were beaten 4-1 by Besiktas in the Europa League in September. Across those five games, Marseille scored nine goals and conceded ten, reflecting both their attacking output and defensive vulnerability.

Olympiacos arrive with considerably more confidence, having won four of their last five matches. Their only defeat in that run came against OFI Crete in the Greek Super League, and they have since won three straight, including a 2-1 Europa League victory over Jagiellonia Bialystok. The most recent of those wins was a 1-0 home result against Panathinaikos, and across the five games the visitors scored seven goals while conceding four.

Head-to-Head Record

These two clubs have met four times in European competition, all in the UEFA Champions League, with the most recent encounter coming in December 2020 when Marseille won 2-1 at the Stade Orange Velodrome. The series is closely contested: Marseille have won two of the four meetings, while Olympiacos have claimed the other two. Both sides have shown they are capable of getting results against the other, and the history between them offers no clear favourite heading into this Europa League tie.

Standings

In the Europa League standings, Marseille currently sit 32nd while Olympiacos are placed 13th, giving the Greek side a meaningful positional advantage at this point in the competition.