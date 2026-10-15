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Europa League
team-logoMarseille
Stade Orange Velodrome
team-logoOlympiacos
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Marseille vs Olympiacos: Worldwide Europa League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Marseille vs Olympiacos
Marseille
Olympiacos
Europa League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports HD 1

beIN Sports

Argentina

Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Brazil

CazéTV

CazéTV

Canada

DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada

Chile

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

China

iQiyi

iQiyi

Colombia

Disney+ Premium Sur

Disney+

Egypt

beIN Sports HD 1

beIN Sports

Finland

Elisa Viihde Viaplay

Elisa Viihde Viaplay

France

Canal+ Foot / myCANAL

Canal+

Greece

Cosmote Sport 2

Cosmote TV

Indonesia

Vidio

Vidio

Iran

beIN Sports HD 1

beIN Sports

Iraq

beIN Sports HD 1

beIN Sports

Mexico

Claro Sports

Claro Sports

Norway

Viaplay Norway

Viaplay Norway

Peru

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports HD 1

beIN Sports

South Africa

SuperSport

SuperSport

Spain

Movistar Liga de Campeones

Movistar Plus+

Sweden

Disney+ Nordic

Disney+

Turkey

tabii

tabii

United Arab Emirates

beIN Sports HD 1

beIN Sports

United Kingdom

TNT Sports

TNT Sports

United States

Paramount+ / ViX

Paramount+

How to watch Marseille vs Olympiacos with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Europa League - Game Week 2
Stade Orange Velodrome

Today's game between Marseille and Olympiacos will kick off at 15 Oct 2026, 20:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Marseille vs Olympiacos today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Marseille vs Olympiacos Probable lineups

Manager

  • B. Genesio

Bruno Genesio has not confirmed his squad selection ahead of the match, and no injuries or suspensions have been officially declared by Marseille at this stage. Updates to the probable lineup will be added as they become available closer to kick-off.

Olympiacos head coach Imanol Alguacil is similarly yet to confirm his squad, with no injury or suspension information currently available for the visitors. Further team news is expected to emerge in the days leading up to the game.

Form

OM

OM - Form

PAR
L2-3
REN
L1-0
BJK
L4-1
PSG
L1-2
TRO
W0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/10
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
OLY

OLY - Form

VOL
W3-2
OFI
L0-1
JAG
W2-1
LEV
W0-1
PAO
W1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Marseille head into this fixture having recorded one win from their last five matches across all competitions, with four defeats in that stretch telling a story of a side that has struggled for consistency. Their most recent outing brought a 2-0 win over Troyes in Ligue 1, a result that ended a run of successive losses. Before that, they fell to Paris Saint-Germain by a single goal and were beaten 4-1 by Besiktas in the Europa League in September. Across those five games, Marseille scored nine goals and conceded ten, reflecting both their attacking output and defensive vulnerability.

Olympiacos arrive with considerably more confidence, having won four of their last five matches. Their only defeat in that run came against OFI Crete in the Greek Super League, and they have since won three straight, including a 2-1 Europa League victory over Jagiellonia Bialystok. The most recent of those wins was a 1-0 home result against Panathinaikos, and across the five games the visitors scored seven goals while conceding four.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

MarseilleDrawOlympiacos
2
0
2
Champions League
Marseille badge
Marseille
OM
2
Olympiacos badge
Olympiacos
OLY
1
FT
Champions League
Olympiacos badge
Olympiacos
OLY
1
Marseille badge
Marseille
OM
0
FT
Champions League
Marseille badge
Marseille
OM
0
Olympiacos badge
Olympiacos
OLY
1
FT
Champions League
Olympiacos badge
Olympiacos
OLY
0
Marseille badge
Marseille
OM
1
FT
3Goals Scored3
Games over 2.5 goals1/4
Both teams scored1/4

These two clubs have met four times in European competition, all in the UEFA Champions League, with the most recent encounter coming in December 2020 when Marseille won 2-1 at the Stade Orange Velodrome. The series is closely contested: Marseille have won two of the four meetings, while Olympiacos have claimed the other two. Both sides have shown they are capable of getting results against the other, and the history between them offers no clear favourite heading into this Europa League tie.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
JuventusJuventusJUV
110050+53
W
2
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
110040+43
W
3
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
110041+33
W
4
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
110041+33
W
5
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
110030+33
W
6
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
110031+23
W
7
BenficaBenficaBEN
110020+23
W
8
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
110020+23
W
8
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
110020+23
W
10
LyonLyonOL
110021+13
W
10
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
110021+13
W
10
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
110021+13
W
13
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
110021+13
W
14
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
110010+13
W
15
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
110010+13
W
15
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
110010+13
W
17
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
10100001
D
17
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
10100001
D
17
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
10100001
D
17
RennesRennesREN
10100001
D
21
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
100112-10
L
22
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
100112-10
L
22
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
100112-10
L
22
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
100112-10
L
25
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
100101-10
L
25
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
100101-10
L
25
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
100101-10
L
28
CelticCelticCEL
100113-20
L
29
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
100102-20
L
29
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
100102-20
L
29
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
100102-20
L
32
MarseilleMarseilleOM
100114-30
L
33
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
100114-30
L
34
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
100103-30
L
35
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
100104-40
L
36
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
100105-50
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Europa League standings, Marseille currently sit 32nd while Olympiacos are placed 13th, giving the Greek side a meaningful positional advantage at this point in the competition.

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