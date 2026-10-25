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International Coverage

Match Preview

Ligue 1 - Game Week 8 25 Oct 2026 - 12:15 Stade Orange Velodrome

Marseille host Le Havre at the Stade Orange Velodrome in a Ligue 1 fixture that arrives at a testing moment for Bruno Genesio's side.

Marseille sit 10th in the table, but their continental campaign is in serious trouble. Three straight defeats in the Europa League — to Besiktas, Olympiacos, and most recently Sturm Graz — have left them without a point in Europe and rooted to the bottom of the competition standings.

Domestically, the picture is more encouraging. A 5-2 win at Angers showed what this squad can produce when things connect, with Amine Harit and Amine Gouiri both on the scoresheet in a sharp attacking display.

Le Havre arrive at the Velodrome in poor form. Didier Digard's side have lost three of their last five league matches and sit 18th in Ligue 1, making this a fixture they need to approach with urgency.

The visitors carry a lengthy injury list into the game, which will test the depth of Digard's options and could limit his tactical flexibility on the night.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Marseille vs Le Havre live.

Team news & squads

Bruno Genesio is expected to name a strong XI, with Jeffrey De Lange in goal behind a back four of Timothy Weah, CJ Egan-Riley, Emerson, and Nayef Aguerd. Pierre-Emile Hoejbjerg and Nouhoum Kamissoko are projected to anchor midfield, with Amine Harit, Himad Abdelli, and Igor Paixao supporting Amine Gouiri up front. Derek Cornelius is listed as injured and will not feature.

For Le Havre, Didier Digard names his projected XI with Gauthier Gallon in goal, supported by Ayumu Seko, Lamine N'Diaye, Ahmed Touba, and Djibril Ouziad in defence. Amir Richardson, Simon Ebonog, and Rassoul Ndiaye are expected in midfield, with Sota Nakamura behind a front two of Josh Maja and Mbwana Samatta. Stephan Zagadou, Lionel Mpasi-Nzau, Timothee Pembele, Elias Jelert, and Felix Mambimbi are all unavailable through injury.

Form

Marseille have won two and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 defeat to Sturm Graz in the Europa League, a result that extended their losing run in the competition to three games. Before that, they beat Angers 5-2 in Ligue 1, and earlier in the run defeated Troyes 2-0. Across the five matches, Marseille scored 10 goals and conceded nine.

Le Havre's last five matches tell a difficult story. Didier Digard's side have won just once in that run, a 6-1 friendly victory over Boulogne, with three Ligue 1 defeats to Auxerre, Lille, and Toulouse also in that stretch. They drew 0-0 with Angers earlier in the run. Le Havre scored 11 goals but conceded 15 across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in May 2026, when Marseille won 1-0 at Le Havre in Ligue 1. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Marseille have won four and Le Havre one, with Marseille scoring 17 goals to Le Havre's five in that period.