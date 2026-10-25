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Ligue 1
team-logoMarseille
Stade Orange Velodrome
team-logoLe Havre
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Watch Marseille vs Le Havre live: TV, livestreams, international Ligue 1 coverage

TV Guide & Streaming
Marseille vs Le Havre
Marseille
Le Havre
Ligue 1
United StatesFubo
United KingdomAmazon Prime PPV
CanadaFubo

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International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports HD 4 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Argentina

Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Brazil

CazéTV

CazéTV

Canada

beIN Sports Canada / fuboTV Canada / Fanatiz Canada

beIN Sports

Chile

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

China

Migu

Migu Video

Colombia

Disney+ Premium Sur

Disney+

Egypt

beIN Sports HD 4 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

France

Ligue1+ / DAZN France / Molotov

Ligue 1

Germany

DAZN Germany

DAZN Germany

Indonesia

Vidio

Vidio

Iran

beIN Sports HD 4 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Iraq

beIN Sports HD 4 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Italy

Ligue1+

Ligue 1

Mexico

FOX One

FOX Sports

Nigeria

Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

Canal+ Afrique

Norway

Viaplay Norway

Viaplay Norway

Peru

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports HD 4 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Spain

DAZN Spain

DAZN Spain

Sweden

Viaplay Sweden / V Sport Football

Viaplay Sweden

Turkey

beIN CONNECT Turkey / Digiturk Play

beIN Sports Turkey

United Kingdom

Ligue1+ / Amazon Prime Video

Ligue 1

United States

beIN SPORTS / beIN SPORTS en Español / fuboTV

beIN Sports USA

Uruguay

Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Match Preview

crest
Ligue 1 - Game Week 8
Stade Orange Velodrome

Marseille host Le Havre at the Stade Orange Velodrome in a Ligue 1 fixture that arrives at a testing moment for Bruno Genesio's side.

Marseille sit 10th in the table, but their continental campaign is in serious trouble. Three straight defeats in the Europa League — to Besiktas, Olympiacos, and most recently Sturm Graz — have left them without a point in Europe and rooted to the bottom of the competition standings.

Domestically, the picture is more encouraging. A 5-2 win at Angers showed what this squad can produce when things connect, with Amine Harit and Amine Gouiri both on the scoresheet in a sharp attacking display.

Le Havre arrive at the Velodrome in poor form. Didier Digard's side have lost three of their last five league matches and sit 18th in Ligue 1, making this a fixture they need to approach with urgency.

The visitors carry a lengthy injury list into the game, which will test the depth of Digard's options and could limit his tactical flexibility on the night.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Marseille vs Le Havre live.

Team news & squads

Marseille vs Le Havre Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Marseille crest
Marseille
OM
page.match.formation.title
Le Havre crest
Le Havre
LEH
4-3-3
J. De LangeJ. De LangeT. WeahT. WeahC. Egan-RileyC. Egan-RileyEmersonEmersonN. AguerdN. AguerdP. HoejbjergP. Hoejbjergteam-logoN. KamissokoA. HaritA. HaritH. AbdelliH. AbdelliI. PaixaoI. PaixaoA. GouiriA. GouiriG. GallonG. GallonA. SekoA. Sekoteam-logoL. N'DiayeA. ToubaA. Toubateam-logoD. Ouziadteam-logoS. EbonogA. RichardsonA. Richardsonteam-logoR. Ndiayeteam-logoJ. Majateam-logoS. NakamuraM. SamattaM. Samatta
Le Havre crest
Le Havre
LEH
4-2-3-1
Marseille

Starting XI

Le Havre

Manager

  • B. Genesio
  • D. Digard

Bruno Genesio is expected to name a strong XI, with Jeffrey De Lange in goal behind a back four of Timothy Weah, CJ Egan-Riley, Emerson, and Nayef Aguerd. Pierre-Emile Hoejbjerg and Nouhoum Kamissoko are projected to anchor midfield, with Amine Harit, Himad Abdelli, and Igor Paixao supporting Amine Gouiri up front. Derek Cornelius is listed as injured and will not feature.

For Le Havre, Didier Digard names his projected XI with Gauthier Gallon in goal, supported by Ayumu Seko, Lamine N'Diaye, Ahmed Touba, and Djibril Ouziad in defence. Amir Richardson, Simon Ebonog, and Rassoul Ndiaye are expected in midfield, with Sota Nakamura behind a front two of Josh Maja and Mbwana Samatta. Stephan Zagadou, Lionel Mpasi-Nzau, Timothee Pembele, Elias Jelert, and Felix Mambimbi are all unavailable through injury.

Form

OM

OM - Form

PSG
L1-2
TRO
W0-2
OLY
L0-1
SCO
W2-5
SGR
L1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
LEH

LEH - Form

SCO
D0-0
TFC
L3-2
BOU
W6-1
LIL
L1-0
AJA
L1-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Marseille have won two and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 defeat to Sturm Graz in the Europa League, a result that extended their losing run in the competition to three games. Before that, they beat Angers 5-2 in Ligue 1, and earlier in the run defeated Troyes 2-0. Across the five matches, Marseille scored 10 goals and conceded nine.

Le Havre's last five matches tell a difficult story. Didier Digard's side have won just once in that run, a 6-1 friendly victory over Boulogne, with three Ligue 1 defeats to Auxerre, Lille, and Toulouse also in that stretch. They drew 0-0 with Angers earlier in the run. Le Havre scored 11 goals but conceded 15 across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

MarseilleDrawLe Havre
5
0
0
Ligue 1
Le Havre badge
Le Havre
LEH
0
Marseille badge
Marseille
OM
1
FT
Ligue 1
Marseille badge
Marseille
OM
6
Le Havre badge
Le Havre
LEH
2
FT
Ligue 1
Le Havre badge
Le Havre
LEH
1
Marseille badge
Marseille
OM
3
FT
Ligue 1
Marseille badge
Marseille
OM
5
Le Havre badge
Le Havre
LEH
1
FT
Ligue 1
Le Havre badge
Le Havre
LEH
1
Marseille badge
Marseille
OM
2
FT
17Goals Scored5
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored4/5

The most recent meeting between these sides came in May 2026, when Marseille won 1-0 at Le Havre in Ligue 1. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Marseille have won four and Le Havre one, with Marseille scoring 17 goals to Le Havre's five in that period.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
LyonLyonOL
7421135+814
W
L
W
D
W
2
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
7421149+514
W
W
W
W
L
3
LilleLilleLIL
7421105+514
D
W
L
W
W
4
Paris FCParis FCPAR
8422139+414
L
W
L
W
D
5
MonacoMonacoASM
7421106+414
L
D
W
D
W
6
LensLensRCL
84131612+413
W
W
W
L
D
7
RennesRennesREN
74121514+113
L
W
L
W
W
8
LorientLorientFCL
732276+111
W
W
L
D
W
9
NiceNiceNCE
8323810-211
W
L
W
W
L
10
MarseilleMarseilleOM
73041410+49
W
W
L
L
L
11
BrestBrestB29
82331412+29
L
D
W
L
L
12
ToulouseToulouseTFC
72321211+19
W
D
W
D
L
13
AuxerreAuxerreAJA
73041117-69
W
L
W
W
L
14
StrasbourgStrasbourgSTR
72141215-37
L
L
L
D
W
15
AngersAngersSCO
7214915-67
L
L
W
D
L
16
Le MansLe MansLEM
71331015-56
L
L
W
D
D
17
TroyesTroyesTRO
7115516-114
L
L
L
L
L
18
Le HavreLe HavreLEH
7025511-62
L
L
L
D
L
Champions League
Champions League Qualification
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

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