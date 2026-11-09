How to watch Mansfield Town vs Chesterfield with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

EFL Trophy - Game Week 3 10 Nov 2026 - 14:00 One Call Stadium

Mansfield Town host Chesterfield at One Call Stadium in the EFL Trophy, with both sides arriving from contrasting league positions and recent runs of form that make this a genuinely interesting cross-division fixture.

Mansfield come into the game sitting fourth in their EFL Trophy group, operating out of League One. Their recent domestic form has been inconsistent — a heavy win at Blackpool and a victory over AFC Wimbledon were followed by a 2-0 defeat to Notts County, though they bounced back with a point against Wigan Athletic before beating Macclesfield in the FA Cup last weekend.

Chesterfield sit second in the group, competing at League Two level. They arrive with momentum after a 5-1 thrashing of Crewe Alexandra, though a 4-1 loss to Newport County last month showed they can be exposed. Their FA Cup win over Yeovil Town on November 7 keeps spirits high heading into this midweek fixture.

The Stags have home advantage and the benefit of playing at a higher tier, but Chesterfield have shown they can produce big performances. Their attacking output across recent weeks has been sharp, and they will not travel to Nottinghamshire without genuine ambition.

With both clubs eyeing progression in the competition, this group-stage clash carries real weight for their respective knockout hopes.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Mansfield Town vs Chesterfield, including kick-off time, team news, and the latest form.

Team news & squads