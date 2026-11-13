How to watch Manchester United Women vs Crystal Palace FC Women with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

WSL - Game Week 10 14 Nov 2026 - 07:45 The Progress With Unity Stadium

Manchester United Women host Crystal Palace FC Women at the Progress With Unity Stadium in Leigh in a Women's Super League fixture with contrasting implications for both sides.

Eva Olid's United sit fifth in the WSL table and will be looking to apply pressure on the clubs above them. A home win here would be a significant step in that pursuit.

United arrive in decent form. Back-to-back league draws against Everton and Manchester City have been offset by cup wins over Burnley and Liverpool, and their most recent result was a 1-0 victory away at Aston Villa in WSL action.

Crystal Palace arrive in a far less comfortable position. Josanne Potter's side occupy tenth place in the WSL standings and have suffered three defeats in their last five matches across all competitions, though wins over Charlton Athletic and Tottenham Hotspur in their two most recent outings suggest some recovery in form.

The head-to-head record between these clubs leans firmly in United's favour, with the hosts winning both of the last two meetings. Palace will need to produce something different to change that trend.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this WSL match live, read on below.

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