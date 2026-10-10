International Coverage

How to watch Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Premier League - Game Week 6 10 Oct 2026 - 12:30 Old Trafford

Today's game between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur will kick off at 10 Oct 2026, 17:30.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Manchester United head into this fixture carrying a lengthy injury list. Amad Diallo, Matthijs de Ligt, Tom Heaton, Manuel Ugarte, Karl Darlow, Kobbie Mainoo, Marcus Rashford, Benjamin Sesko, and Noussair Mazraoui are all unavailable for Michael Carrick. United's projected XI is expected to feature Senne Lammens in goal, with Lisandro Martinez, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, and Luke Shaw forming the back line, and Bruno Fernandes leading the attack alongside Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha.

Tottenham are also dealing with absentees ahead of the trip to Old Trafford. Roberto De Zerbi is without Wilson Odobert, Xavi Simons, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Pedro Porro, Jan Paul van Hecke, and Micky van de Ven. Spurs' projected XI is expected to include Antonin Kinsky in goal, with Dominic Solanke leading the line and Sandro Tonali and Omar Marmoush providing support in midfield.

Form

Manchester United have managed one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Fulham in the Premier League, while a 4-0 Champions League win over Sabah FK represents their only victory in that run. United have scored eight goals and conceded seven across those five games, reflecting a side that creates chances but remains vulnerable defensively.

Tottenham have not won in five matches, recording two draws and three defeats. Their most recent result was a 2-3 loss to Aston Villa in the Premier League, and they have also suffered defeats to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup and Newcastle United earlier in the run. Spurs have scored just three goals across those five outings while conceding eight, underlining a need for greater attacking output.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in the Premier League on February 7, 2026, when Manchester United won 2-0 at Old Trafford. Before that, the clubs drew 2-2 when Tottenham hosted United in November 2025. Across the last five meetings in all competitions, Tottenham hold the slight edge with two wins to United's one, with two draws separating them, and the sides have met in the Premier League, Europa League, and Carabao Cup during that period.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Manchester United sit in 12th place while Tottenham are positioned 20th, meaning Spurs arrive at Old Trafford rooted to the bottom of the division and in urgent need of points to begin climbing away from the relegation places.