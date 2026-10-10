Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Premier League
team-logoManchester United
Old Trafford
team-logoTottenham Hotspur
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
GOAL-e
Assisted by

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur: Worldwide Premier League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester United
Tottenham Hotspur
Premier League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports HD 1

beIN Sports

Argentina

Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Australia

Stan Sport

Stan Sport

Austria

Sky Go Austria

Sky Austria

Brazil

ESPN Brazil

ESPN Brazil

Canada

DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada

China

Migu

Migu Video

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Canal+ Afrique

Egypt

beIN 4K Arabia

beIN Sports

France

Canal+ Foot

Canal+

Germany

Sky Sport Premier League

Sky Sport Germany

India

Star Sports Select HD1

Disney+ Hotstar

Indonesia

Vidio

Vidio

Japan

U-NEXT

U-NEXT

Kazakhstan

Setanta Sports 1

Setanta Sports

Mexico

Disney+ Premium Caribbean

Disney+

Nigeria

SuperSport Premier League ROA

SuperSport

Peru

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Saudi Arabia

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

South Africa

DStv Now

DStv

South Korea

Coupang Play

Coupang Play

Spain

DAZN Spain

DAZN Spain

Sudan

TOD

TOD

Turkey

beIN CONNECT Turkey

beIN Sports Turkey

United States

NBC

NBC Sports

How to watch Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 6
Old Trafford

Today's game between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur will kick off at 10 Oct 2026, 17:30.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Manchester United crest
Manchester United
MUN
Formation
Tottenham Hotspur crest
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
4-2-3-1
S. LammensS. LammensL. MartinezL. MartinezD. DalotD. DalotH. MaguireH. MaguireL. ShawL. ShawS. LaceyS. LaceyY. TielemansY. TielemansA. SantosA. SantosB. FernandesB. FernandesB. MbeumoB. MbeumoM. CunhaM. CunhaA. KinskyA. KinskyA. GrayA. GrayM. van de VenM. van de VenA. RobertsonA. RobertsonJ. van HeckeJ. van HeckeR. BentancurR. BentancurSavioSavioS. TonaliS. TonaliM. KudusM. KudusC. GallagherC. GallagherO. MarmoushO. Marmoush
Tottenham Hotspur crest
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
4-2-3-1
Manchester United

Starting XI

Tottenham Hotspur

Manager

  • M. Carrick
  • R. De Zerbi

Manchester United head into this fixture carrying a lengthy injury list. Amad Diallo, Matthijs de Ligt, Tom Heaton, Manuel Ugarte, Karl Darlow, Kobbie Mainoo, Marcus Rashford, Benjamin Sesko, and Noussair Mazraoui are all unavailable for Michael Carrick. United's projected XI is expected to feature Senne Lammens in goal, with Lisandro Martinez, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, and Luke Shaw forming the back line, and Bruno Fernandes leading the attack alongside Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha.

Tottenham are also dealing with absentees ahead of the trip to Old Trafford. Roberto De Zerbi is without Wilson Odobert, Xavi Simons, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Pedro Porro, Jan Paul van Hecke, and Micky van de Ven. Spurs' projected XI is expected to include Antonin Kinsky in goal, with Dominic Solanke leading the line and Sandro Tonali and Omar Marmoush providing support in midfield.

Form

MUN

MUN - Form

EVE
D2-2
SAB
W4-0
MCI
L0-1
BHA
L2-3
FUL
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
TOT

TOT - Form

NEW
L0-2
NFO
D0-0
EVE
D0-0
LIV
L3-1
AVL
L2-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Manchester United have managed one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Fulham in the Premier League, while a 4-0 Champions League win over Sabah FK represents their only victory in that run. United have scored eight goals and conceded seven across those five games, reflecting a side that creates chances but remains vulnerable defensively.

Tottenham have not won in five matches, recording two draws and three defeats. Their most recent result was a 2-3 loss to Aston Villa in the Premier League, and they have also suffered defeats to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup and Newcastle United earlier in the run. Spurs have scored just three goals across those five outings while conceding eight, underlining a need for greater attacking output.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Manchester UnitedDrawTottenham Hotspur
1
1
3
Premier League
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
2
Tottenham Hotspur badge
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
0
FT
Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur badge
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
2
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
2
FT
Europa League
Tottenham Hotspur badge
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
1
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
0
FT
Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur badge
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
1
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
0
FT
Carabao Cup
Tottenham Hotspur badge
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
4
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
3
FT
7Goals Scored8
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored2/5

The most recent meeting between these sides came in the Premier League on February 7, 2026, when Manchester United won 2-0 at Old Trafford. Before that, the clubs drew 2-2 when Tottenham hosted United in November 2025. Across the last five meetings in all competitions, Tottenham hold the slight edge with two wins to United's one, with two draws separating them, and the sides have met in the Premier League, Europa League, and Carabao Cup during that period.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
5500135+815
W
W
W
W
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
540184+412
L
W
W
W
W
3
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
5311165+1110
W
W
D
L
W
4
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
5230104+69
W
D
D
D
W
5
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
523073+49
D
W
D
D
W
6
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
523074+39
W
D
W
D
D
7
EvertonEvertonEVE
523063+39
W
D
D
D
W
8
Hull CityHull CityHUL
522164+28
L
D
D
W
W
9
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
52219908
W
L
D
W
D
10
ChelseaChelseaCHE
52121012-27
L
D
L
W
W
11
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
5203711-46
L
W
L
L
W
12
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
51228805
D
L
D
W
L
13
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
512245-15
L
W
D
D
L
14
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
5113610-44
L
L
D
W
L
15
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
5113611-54
D
L
W
L
L
16
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
511349-54
W
L
D
L
L
17
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
503268-23
L
D
D
D
L
18
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
5104110-93
W
L
L
L
L
19
FulhamFulhamFUL
502358-32
D
D
L
L
L
20
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
502328-62
L
D
D
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

In the Premier League table, Manchester United sit in 12th place while Tottenham are positioned 20th, meaning Spurs arrive at Old Trafford rooted to the bottom of the division and in urgent need of points to begin climbing away from the relegation places.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google