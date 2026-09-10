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How to watch Manchester United vs Sabah FK with a VPNGemini
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Today's game between Manchester United and Sabah FK will kick off at 10 Sept 2026, 20:00.
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Manchester United vs Sabah FK todayNordVPN
- Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Team news & squads
Manchester United vs Sabah FK Probable lineups
Starting XI
Manager
- M. Carrick
- V. Dambrauskas
Michael Carrick is expected to field a lineup featuring Senne Lammens in goal, with a back four of Diogo Dalot, Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez, and Leny Yoro. Bryan Mbeumo, Patrick Dorgu, Kobbie Mainoo, Youri Tielemans, and Bruno Fernandes are projected to operate in midfield and attack, with Benjamin Sesko leading the line. Shaw's presence in the projected XI comes despite his absence from a training session this week, though no injury has been confirmed and updates will be added closer to kick-off if his availability changes.
For Sabah FK, Valdas Dambrauskas is expected to start Stas Pokatilov in goal behind a back line of Rahman Dashdamirov, Akim Zedadka, Steve Solvet, and Tymoteusz Puchacz. Ivan Lepinjica, Umarali Rakhmonaliev, Veljko Simic, and Aleksey Isayev are listed in the midfield area, with Christian Nwachukwu and Joy-Lance Mickels providing the attacking threat. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for the away side.
Form
Manchester United have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-2 draw with Everton in the Premier League, following a convincing 5-2 victory over Ipswich Town the week before. United also suffered a 2-0 defeat to Hull City in August and lost 4-2 to AC Milan in a pre-season friendly. Across those five matches, United scored 10 goals and conceded 9, reflecting an attack that carries a threat but a defence that has shown vulnerability.
Sabah FK arrive in considerably sharper form, having won four of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a dominant 5-0 league win over Zira, and they also beat Hapoel Beer Sheva 5-2 in the Champions League qualification round. Their only defeat in this run came against the same Hapoel Beer Sheva side in the first leg, a 2-1 loss they overturned in the second. Sabah scored 13 goals across those five fixtures and conceded just 5, with consecutive wins heading into this tie.
Head-to-Head Record
No previous meetings between Manchester United and Sabah FK are recorded in the available data. This fixture will be the first encounter between the two clubs.
Standings
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|1
|+5
|3
W
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|1
|+4
|3
W
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|+2
|3
W
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|+2
|3
W
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|+2
|3
W
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|+1
|3
W
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|+1
|3
W
|8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|+1
|3
W
|9
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|+1
|3
W
|9
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|+1
|3
W
|11
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|+1
|3
W
|12
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|+1
|3
W
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|0
L
|26
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|0
L
|26
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|0
L
|28
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
L
|28
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
L
|30
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
L
|30
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
L
|32
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|0
L
|32
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|0
L
|34
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
L
|35
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|-4
|0
L
|36
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|6
|-5
|0
L
Both Manchester United and Sabah FK enter this Champions League fixture level on position, with each side currently placed seventh in the competition standings.