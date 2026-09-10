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Champions League
team-logoManchester United
Old Trafford
team-logoSabah FK
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Manchester United vs Sabah FK: Worldwide Champions League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

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Manchester United vs Sabah FK
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Sabah FK
Champions League

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How to watch Manchester United vs Sabah FK with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 1
Old Trafford

Today's game between Manchester United and Sabah FK will kick off at 10 Sept 2026, 20:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Manchester United vs Sabah FK today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Manchester United vs Sabah FK Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Manchester United crest
Manchester United
MUN
Formation
Sabah FK crest
Sabah FK
SAB
4-2-3-1
S. LammensS. LammensD. DalotD. DalotL. MartinezL. MartinezL. YoroL. YoroN. MazraouiN. MazraouiB. MbeumoB. MbeumoP. DorguP. DorguK. MainooK. MainooY. TielemansY. TielemansB. FernandesB. FernandesB. SeskoB. SeskoS. PokatilovS. PokatilovR. DashdamirovR. DashdamirovA. ZedadkaA. ZedadkaS. SolvetS. SolvetT. PuchaczT. PuchaczI. LepinjicaI. LepinjicaU. RakhmonalievU. RakhmonalievV. SimicV. SimicA. IsayevA. IsayevK. ParrisK. ParrisJ. MickelsJ. Mickels
Sabah FK crest
Sabah FK
SAB
4-2-3-1
Manchester United

Starting XI

Sabah FK

Manager

  • M. Carrick
  • V. Dambrauskas

Michael Carrick is expected to field a lineup featuring Senne Lammens in goal, with a back four of Diogo Dalot, Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez, and Leny Yoro. Bryan Mbeumo, Patrick Dorgu, Kobbie Mainoo, Youri Tielemans, and Bruno Fernandes are projected to operate in midfield and attack, with Benjamin Sesko leading the line. Shaw's presence in the projected XI comes despite his absence from a training session this week, though no injury has been confirmed and updates will be added closer to kick-off if his availability changes.

For Sabah FK, Valdas Dambrauskas is expected to start Stas Pokatilov in goal behind a back line of Rahman Dashdamirov, Akim Zedadka, Steve Solvet, and Tymoteusz Puchacz. Ivan Lepinjica, Umarali Rakhmonaliev, Veljko Simic, and Aleksey Isayev are listed in the midfield area, with Christian Nwachukwu and Joy-Lance Mickels providing the attacking threat. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for the away side.

Form

MUN

MUN - Form

LEE
W1-1
MIL
L2-4
HUL
L2-0
IPS
W5-2
EVE
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/11
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5
SAB

SAB - Form

FCK
W2-0
HBS
L2-1
HBS
W5-2
ARA
W0-1
ZIR
W5-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Manchester United have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-2 draw with Everton in the Premier League, following a convincing 5-2 victory over Ipswich Town the week before. United also suffered a 2-0 defeat to Hull City in August and lost 4-2 to AC Milan in a pre-season friendly. Across those five matches, United scored 10 goals and conceded 9, reflecting an attack that carries a threat but a defence that has shown vulnerability.

Sabah FK arrive in considerably sharper form, having won four of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a dominant 5-0 league win over Zira, and they also beat Hapoel Beer Sheva 5-2 in the Champions League qualification round. Their only defeat in this run came against the same Hapoel Beer Sheva side in the first leg, a 2-1 loss they overturned in the second. Sabah scored 13 goals across those five fixtures and conceded just 5, with consecutive wins heading into this tie.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous meetings between Manchester United and Sabah FK are recorded in the available data. This fixture will be the first encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
110061+53
W
2
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
110051+43
W
3
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
110031+23
W
3
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
110031+23
W
5
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
110020+23
W
6
Real BetisReal BetisBET
110032+13
W
6
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
110032+13
W
8
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
110032+13
W
9
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
110021+13
W
9
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
110021+13
W
11
ArsenalArsenalARS
110010+13
W
12
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
110010+13
W
13
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
00000000
13
RomaRomaROM
00000000
13
LensLensRCL
00000000
13
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
00000000
13
ComoComoCOM
00000000
13
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
00000000
13
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
00000000
13
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
00000000
13
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
00000000
13
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
00000000
13
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
00000000
13
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
00000000
25
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
100123-10
L
26
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
100123-10
L
26
LilleLilleLIL
100123-10
L
28
InterInterINT
100112-10
L
28
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
100112-10
L
30
LASKLASKLAS
100101-10
L
30
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
100101-10
L
32
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
100113-20
L
32
VikingVikingVIK
100113-20
L
34
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
100102-20
L
35
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
100115-40
L
36
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
100116-50
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

Both Manchester United and Sabah FK enter this Champions League fixture level on position, with each side currently placed seventh in the competition standings.

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