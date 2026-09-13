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Premier League
team-logoManchester United
Old Trafford
team-logoManchester City
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Manchester United vs Manchester City: Worldwide Premier League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Manchester United vs Manchester City
Manchester United
Manchester City
Premier League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

How to watch Manchester United vs Manchester City with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 4
Old Trafford

Today's game between Manchester United and Manchester City will kick off at 13 Sept 2026, 16:30.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Manchester United vs Manchester City today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Manchester United vs Manchester City Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Manchester United crest
Manchester United
MUN
Formation
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI
4-1-4-1
S. LammensS. LammensL. MartinezL. MartinezD. DalotD. DalotH. MaguireH. MaguireL. ShawL. ShawY. TielemansY. TielemansB. FernandesB. FernandesK. MainooK. MainooB. MbeumoB. MbeumoM. RashfordM. RashfordM. CunhaM. CunhaG. DonnarummaG. DonnarummaJ. GvardiolJ. GvardiolM. NunesM. NunesM. GuehiM. GuehiR. DiasR. DiasN. O'ReillyN. O'ReillyE. FernandezE. FernandezE. AndersonE. AndersonP. FodenP. FodenA. SemenyoA. SemenyoE. HaalandE. Haaland
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI
4-2-3-1
Manchester United

Starting XI

Manchester City

Manager

  • M. Carrick
  • E. Maresca

Michael Carrick has a number of absentees to contend with ahead of the derby. Amad Diallo, Carlos Baleba, Matthijs de Ligt, Tom Heaton, and Manuel Ugarte are all out through injury, while Luke Shaw faces a late fitness test after sitting out the midweek Champions League fixture. If Shaw is passed fit, he is expected to return to the projected XI alongside Lisandro Martinez, Diogo Dalot, and Harry Maguire in defence, with Bruno Fernandes, Kobbie Mainoo, and Youri Tielemans in midfield and Marcus Rashford, Bryan Mbeumo, and Matheus Cunha in attack, behind goalkeeper Senne Lammens.

Enzo Maresca has confirmed that Jeremy Doku and Nico O'Reilly will miss the trip to Old Trafford. The rest of the City squad is available, with the projected XI featuring Gianluigi Donnarumma in goal, a back four of Josko Gvardiol, Abdukodir Khusanov, Marc Guehi, and Ruben Dias, and Erling Haaland leading the attack alongside Iliman Ndiaye and Antoine Semenyo.

Form

MUN

MUN - Form

MIL
L2-4
HUL
L2-0
IPS
W5-2
EVE
D2-2
SAB
W4-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
MCI

MCI - Form

ARS
L3-0
BOU
W2-1
CRY
W1-4
COV
W1-0
POR
W0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Manchester United have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 4-0 win over Sabah FK in the Champions League on September 10, and they also recorded a 5-2 victory over Ipswich Town in the Premier League. The defeats came against Hull City (0-2) and AC Milan (2-4) in a pre-season friendly. United drew 2-2 with Everton in between, producing a mixed domestic picture. Across those five games, the side scored 13 goals and conceded eight.

Manchester City have won four of their last five matches, with their only defeat a 0-3 loss to Arsenal in the Community Shield in August. Since then, Maresca's side have won every game, beating Bournemouth (2-1), Crystal Palace (4-1), Coventry City (1-0), and Porto (2-0) in the Champions League. City have scored ten goals and conceded just one across those four wins, keeping three clean sheets in the process.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Manchester UnitedDrawManchester City
2
1
2
Premier League
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
2
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
0
FT
Premier League
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
3
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
0
FT
Premier League
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
0
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
0
FT
Premier League
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
1
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
2
FT
Community Shield
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
1
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
1
FT
5Goals Scored5
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored2/5

The most recent Manchester derby took place in January 2026, with United winning 2-0 at Old Trafford in the Premier League. Across the last five meetings between the two clubs, City have won two, United have won two, and one match ended in a draw. The five fixtures produced 14 goals in total, with City's heaviest win in the sequence a 3-0 victory at the Etihad in September 2025.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
ArsenalArsenalARS
440081+712
W
W
W
W
2
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
330072+59
W
W
W
3
Hull CityHull CityHUL
422052+38
D
D
W
W
4
ChelseaChelseaCHE
4211109+17
D
L
W
W
5
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
413074+36
D
D
D
W
6
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
413064+26
D
W
D
D
7
EvertonEvertonEVE
413053+26
D
D
D
W
8
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
4202710-36
W
L
L
W
9
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
312064+25
D
W
D
10
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
312032+15
D
D
W
11
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
41214405
W
D
D
L
12
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
311185+34
D
L
W
13
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
311176+14
D
W
L
14
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
411235-24
L
D
W
L
15
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
403167-13
D
D
D
L
16
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
4103611-53
L
W
L
L
17
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
402205-52
D
D
L
L
18
FulhamFulhamFUL
401347-31
D
L
L
L
19
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
401317-61
L
D
L
L
20
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
300305-50
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

In the Premier League, Manchester City sit top of the table after the opening weeks of the 2026-27 season. Manchester United are currently in 11th place.

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