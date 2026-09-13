How to watch Manchester United vs Manchester City with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Premier League - Game Week 4 13 Sept 2026 - 11:30 Old Trafford

Today's game between Manchester United and Manchester City will kick off at 13 Sept 2026, 16:30.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Manchester United vs Manchester City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Michael Carrick has a number of absentees to contend with ahead of the derby. Amad Diallo, Carlos Baleba, Matthijs de Ligt, Tom Heaton, and Manuel Ugarte are all out through injury, while Luke Shaw faces a late fitness test after sitting out the midweek Champions League fixture. If Shaw is passed fit, he is expected to return to the projected XI alongside Lisandro Martinez, Diogo Dalot, and Harry Maguire in defence, with Bruno Fernandes, Kobbie Mainoo, and Youri Tielemans in midfield and Marcus Rashford, Bryan Mbeumo, and Matheus Cunha in attack, behind goalkeeper Senne Lammens.

Enzo Maresca has confirmed that Jeremy Doku and Nico O'Reilly will miss the trip to Old Trafford. The rest of the City squad is available, with the projected XI featuring Gianluigi Donnarumma in goal, a back four of Josko Gvardiol, Abdukodir Khusanov, Marc Guehi, and Ruben Dias, and Erling Haaland leading the attack alongside Iliman Ndiaye and Antoine Semenyo.

Form

Manchester United have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 4-0 win over Sabah FK in the Champions League on September 10, and they also recorded a 5-2 victory over Ipswich Town in the Premier League. The defeats came against Hull City (0-2) and AC Milan (2-4) in a pre-season friendly. United drew 2-2 with Everton in between, producing a mixed domestic picture. Across those five games, the side scored 13 goals and conceded eight.

Manchester City have won four of their last five matches, with their only defeat a 0-3 loss to Arsenal in the Community Shield in August. Since then, Maresca's side have won every game, beating Bournemouth (2-1), Crystal Palace (4-1), Coventry City (1-0), and Porto (2-0) in the Champions League. City have scored ten goals and conceded just one across those four wins, keeping three clean sheets in the process.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent Manchester derby took place in January 2026, with United winning 2-0 at Old Trafford in the Premier League. Across the last five meetings between the two clubs, City have won two, United have won two, and one match ended in a draw. The five fixtures produced 14 goals in total, with City's heaviest win in the sequence a 3-0 victory at the Etihad in September 2025.

Standings

In the Premier League, Manchester City sit top of the table after the opening weeks of the 2026-27 season. Manchester United are currently in 11th place.