How to watch Manchester United vs Leeds United with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Club Friendlies - Game Week 1 12 Aug 2026 - 14:30

Today's game between Manchester United and Leeds United will kick-off at 12 Aug 2026, 19:30.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Manchester United vs Leeds United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

No confirmed team news has been provided for either side ahead of this fixture. Manchester United's squad has seen significant movement this summer, with new arrivals and returning players all pushing for inclusion in Carrick's plans. Leeds United's squad details for this match have also not been confirmed at this stage. Full injury, suspension, and lineup information will be added as it becomes available closer to kick-off.

Form

Manchester United have recorded two wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last four pre-season friendlies, with their only Premier League result in the five-match sample being a 3-0 win over Brighton. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 against Paris Saint-Germain, while a 2-1 victory over Atletico Madrid stands as one of the stronger results of their summer. The 1-0 loss to Wrexham remains the low point of their pre-season run.

Leeds United have won three of their last five matches, losing only to Wrexham in a 3-2 friendly defeat and to West Ham 3-0 in their final Premier League fixture. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win over RB Leipzig, and they also claimed a 2-4 victory against Liverpool in a friendly earlier in the month. Leeds have shown a willingness to score goals throughout the pre-season period.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the Premier League on April 13, 2026, when Leeds United won 2-1 at Old Trafford. Before that, the sides drew 1-1 at Elland Road in January 2026. Across the last five meetings, which include two friendlies and three Premier League fixtures, each side has claimed two wins with one draw, and the matches have produced a combined 11 goals.