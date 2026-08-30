International Coverage
Here is the table of international broadcasters listed for Manchester United vs. Ipswich Town under International Coverage, featuring one broadcaster per country/territory and sorted from the most populated to the least populated country with direct links to their official homepages where available.
Country / Territory
Broadcaster
Homepage Link
India
JioHotstar
United States (Puerto Rico)
Telemundo
Indonesia
Vidio
Pakistan
myco
Nigeria
SuperSport Premier League
Brazil
ESPN Brazil
Bangladesh
Toffee
Ethiopia
DStv Now
Japan
U-NEXT
Mexico
Max Mexico
Egypt
beIN Sports
DR Congo
Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Iran
beIN Sports
Germany
Sky Sport Premier League
France
Canal+ France
United Kingdom (Great Britain)
Sky Sports Premier League
Tanzania
SuperSport
South Africa
SuperSport
Kenya
GOtv
Myanmar
Canal+
Colombia
Disney+ Premium Sur
South Korea (Korea Republic)
Coupang Play
Uganda
SuperSport
Sudan
beIN Sports
Iraq
beIN Sports
Algeria
beIN Sports
Argentina
ESPN Argentina
Afghanistan
myco
Poland
Viaplay
Canada
DAZN Canada
Morocco
beIN Sports
Angola
SuperSport MaXimo
Ukraine
Setanta Sports
Uzbekistan
Setanta Sports
Yemen
beIN Sports
Peru
Disney+ Premium Sur
Malaysia
Astro Premier League
Ghana
Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Mozambique
SuperSport MaXimo
Saudi Arabia
beIN Sports
Madagascar
Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Côte d'Ivoire
Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Cameroon
Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Niger
DStv Now
Australia
Stan Sport
Mali
Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Burkina Faso
Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Syria
beIN Sports
Malawi
DStv Now
Zambia
SuperSport
Chile
ESPN Chile
Romania
VOYO
Kazakhstan
Setanta Sports 1
Chad
beIN Sports
Somalia
beIN Sports
Senegal
Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Guatemala
Max
Netherlands
Viaplay Netherlands
Ecuador
ESPN Colombia
Cambodia
MONOMAX
Zimbabwe
SuperSport
Guinea
Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Rwanda
Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Benin
Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Burundi
Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Bolivia
ESPN Colombia
Tunisia
beIN Sports
Haiti
Disney+ Premium Caribbean
Belgium
Play Sports 1
Jordan
beIN Sports
Dominican Republic
Max
United Arab Emirates
beIN Sports
Cuba
Disney+ Premium Caribbean
Honduras
Max
Czech Republic
Canal+ Sport
Sweden
Viaplay Sweden
Greece
Nova Sports Premier League
Azerbaijan
Setanta Sports 1
Portugal
DAZN Portugal
Hungary
Spíler1 TV
Palestine
beIN Sports
Israel
Sport 1
Togo
SuperSport
Austria
Sky Go Austria
Belarus
Setanta Sports 1
Switzerland
Canal+ France
Sierra Leone
SuperSport
Laos
MONOMAX
Turkmenistan
Setanta Sports
Libya
beIN Sports
Kyrgyzstan
Setanta Sports 1
Paraguay
ESPN Colombia
Nicaragua
Max
Bulgaria
Diema Sport 2
Serbia
Arena Sport
El Salvador
Max
Congo
Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Denmark
Viaplay Denmark
Singapore
StarHub TV+
Central African Republic
Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Finland
Elisa Viihde Viaplay
Norway
Viaplay Norway
Slovakia
Canal+ Sport
Liberia
DStv Now
New Zealand
Sky Sport Premier League
Costa Rica
Max
Ireland (Republic of)
Sky Sports Premier League
Mauritania
beIN Sports
Oman
beIN Sports
Panama
Max
Kuwait
beIN Sports
Croatia
Arena Sport 1 Croatia
Georgia
Setanta Sports Georgia
Eritrea
DStv Now
Mongolia
Premier Sports
Uruguay
ESPN Argentina
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Arena Sport 1P
Armenia
FAST TV
Namibia
DStv Now
Lithuania
Go3 Extra Sports Lithuania
Qatar
beIN Sports
Jamaica
Disney+ Premium Caribbean
Moldova
Setanta Sports
Gambia
Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Botswana
DStv Now
Gabon
Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Lesotho
DStv Now
Latvia
Go3 Extra Sports Latvia
North Macedonia
Arena 1 Premium
Slovenia
Arena Sport
Equatorial Guinea
Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Trinidad and Tobago
Disney+ Premium Caribbean
Bahrain
beIN Sports
Timor-Leste
Vidio
Estonia
Go3 Extra Sports Estonia
Mauritius
Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Cyprus
Cytavision Sports 3
Djibouti
beIN Sports
Fiji
Sky Sport Premier League
Comoros
SuperSport Premier League ROA
Guyana
Disney+ Premium Caribbean
Solomon Islands
Sky Sport Premier League
Luxembourg
Play Sports 1
Montenegro
Arena 1 Premium
Suriname
Disney+ Premium Caribbean
Cape Verde
Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Malta
TSN2 Malta
Brunei
Astro Premier League
Belize
NexgenMax
Bahamas
Disney+ Premium Caribbean
Maldives
Medianet
Iceland
SÝN Sport
Vanuatu
Sky Sport Premier League
Barbados
Disney+ Premium Caribbean
Samoa
Sky Sport Premier League
Saint Lucia
Disney+ Premium Caribbean
Kiribati
Sky Sport Premier League
Grenada
Disney+ Premium Caribbean
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
Disney+ Premium Caribbean
Antigua and Barbuda
Disney+ Premium Caribbean
Dominica
Disney+ Premium Caribbean
Marshall Islands
Sky Sport Premier League
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Disney+ Premium Caribbean
Faroe Islands
See
Monaco
Canal+ France
Liechtenstein
Sky Go Austria
San Marino
Sky Sport Uno
Palau
Sky Sport Premier League
Nauru
Sky Sport Premier League
Tuvalu
Sky Sport Premier League
How to watch Manchester United vs Ipswich Town with a VPNGemini
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Today's game between Manchester United and Ipswich Town will kick-off at 30 Aug 2026, 16:30.
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Manchester United vs Ipswich Town todayNordVPN
- Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Team news & squads
Manchester United vs Ipswich Town Probable lineups
Michael Carrick is without several key players for this fixture. Matthijs de Ligt, Tom Heaton, Manuel Ugarte, Amad Diallo, and Carlos Baleba are all listed as injured, leaving the United squad stretched heading into a game they cannot afford to lose. The projected XI includes Senne Lammens in goal, with Luke Shaw, Ayden Heaven, Noussair Mazraoui, and Harry Maguire in defence. Bruno Fernandes, Youri Tielemans, and Andrey Santos are named in midfield, with Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha, and Patrick Dorgu further forward. No suspensions are recorded for the home side.
Gary O'Neil names a similarly settled Ipswich squad. Jack Taylor, Azor Matusiwa, and Jaden Philogene-Bidace are absent through injury, though no suspensions apply. The projected XI features Kjell Scherpen in goal, with Jacob Greaves, Issa Diop, Leif Davis, and Dara O'Shea in defence. Sasa Lukic and Marcelino Nunez are named in central midfield, with Daizen Maeda, Julio Enciso, Abdul Fatawu, and Emersonn completing the side. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.
Form
Manchester United's recent record makes for difficult reading. From their last five matches, they have won two, drawn one, and lost two, with both defeats coming in their most recent outings. The 2-0 loss at Hull City on August 22 was their worst result of the run, following a 4-2 defeat to AC Milan in a pre-season friendly. Their wins came against Leeds United and Atletico Madrid in pre-season, and they drew 1-1 with Paris Saint-Germain. United scored five goals across the five matches and conceded seven.
Ipswich's form is a stark contrast. O'Neil's side have won all five of their recent matches, scoring 12 goals and conceding just two. Their most recent result was a 3-1 Carabao Cup win over Leicester City on August 25, and before that a 2-1 Premier League victory at Sunderland. They also beat Union Berlin 4-2, Rayo Vallecano 3-0, and Le Havre 1-0 in pre-season. Ipswich have not conceded more than one goal in any of those five games.
Head-to-Head Record
Head to Head
The most recent meeting between these sides ended 3-2 to Manchester United at Old Trafford in February 2025, a Premier League contest that went down to the wire. Before that, a November 2024 fixture at Portman Road finished 1-1. Across the last five recorded meetings, United hold the stronger overall record, with three wins to Ipswich's one, and one draw. United have scored 12 goals across those five matches, with Ipswich managing four.
Standings
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|2
|+4
|6
W
W
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|+3
|6
W
W
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|2
|+2
|4
W
D
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|+2
|4
D
W
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|+4
|3
W
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|+3
|3
W
|7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|+3
|3
W
|8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|+1
|3
W
|9
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|+1
|3
W
|10
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|+1
|3
W
|11
|2
|0
|2
|0
|4
|4
|0
|2
D
D
|12
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|1
D
L
|13
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|1
D
L
|14
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|0
L
|15
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
L
|16
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
L
|17
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|-4
|0
L
|18
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|-4
|0
L
L
|19
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|6
|-5
|0
L
L
|20
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5
|-5
|0
L
L
In the early Premier League table, Ipswich Town sit eighth after their opening-day win, while Manchester United are 16th following their defeat at Hull City.