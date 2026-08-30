International Coverage

Here is the table of international broadcasters listed for Manchester United vs. Ipswich Town under International Coverage, featuring one broadcaster per country/territory and sorted from the most populated to the least populated country with direct links to their official homepages where available.

How to watch Manchester United vs Ipswich Town with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Premier League - Game Week 2 30 Aug 2026 - 11:30 Old Trafford

Today's game between Manchester United and Ipswich Town will kick-off at 30 Aug 2026, 16:30.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Manchester United vs Ipswich Town today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Michael Carrick is without several key players for this fixture. Matthijs de Ligt, Tom Heaton, Manuel Ugarte, Amad Diallo, and Carlos Baleba are all listed as injured, leaving the United squad stretched heading into a game they cannot afford to lose. The projected XI includes Senne Lammens in goal, with Luke Shaw, Ayden Heaven, Noussair Mazraoui, and Harry Maguire in defence. Bruno Fernandes, Youri Tielemans, and Andrey Santos are named in midfield, with Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha, and Patrick Dorgu further forward. No suspensions are recorded for the home side.

Gary O'Neil names a similarly settled Ipswich squad. Jack Taylor, Azor Matusiwa, and Jaden Philogene-Bidace are absent through injury, though no suspensions apply. The projected XI features Kjell Scherpen in goal, with Jacob Greaves, Issa Diop, Leif Davis, and Dara O'Shea in defence. Sasa Lukic and Marcelino Nunez are named in central midfield, with Daizen Maeda, Julio Enciso, Abdul Fatawu, and Emersonn completing the side. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Manchester United's recent record makes for difficult reading. From their last five matches, they have won two, drawn one, and lost two, with both defeats coming in their most recent outings. The 2-0 loss at Hull City on August 22 was their worst result of the run, following a 4-2 defeat to AC Milan in a pre-season friendly. Their wins came against Leeds United and Atletico Madrid in pre-season, and they drew 1-1 with Paris Saint-Germain. United scored five goals across the five matches and conceded seven.

Ipswich's form is a stark contrast. O'Neil's side have won all five of their recent matches, scoring 12 goals and conceding just two. Their most recent result was a 3-1 Carabao Cup win over Leicester City on August 25, and before that a 2-1 Premier League victory at Sunderland. They also beat Union Berlin 4-2, Rayo Vallecano 3-0, and Le Havre 1-0 in pre-season. Ipswich have not conceded more than one goal in any of those five games.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 3-2 to Manchester United at Old Trafford in February 2025, a Premier League contest that went down to the wire. Before that, a November 2024 fixture at Portman Road finished 1-1. Across the last five recorded meetings, United hold the stronger overall record, with three wins to Ipswich's one, and one draw. United have scored 12 goals across those five matches, with Ipswich managing four.

Standings

In the early Premier League table, Ipswich Town sit eighth after their opening-day win, while Manchester United are 16th following their defeat at Hull City.