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Premier League
team-logoManchester United
Old Trafford
team-logoIpswich Town
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Manchester United vs Ipswich Town: Worldwide Premier League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Manchester United vs Ipswich Town
Manchester United
Ipswich Town
Premier League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Here is the table of international broadcasters listed for Manchester United vs. Ipswich Town under International Coverage, featuring one broadcaster per country/territory and sorted from the most populated to the least populated country with direct links to their official homepages where available.

Country / Territory

Broadcaster

Homepage Link

India

JioHotstar

JioHotstar

United States (Puerto Rico)

Telemundo

Telemundo

Indonesia

Vidio

Vidio

Pakistan

myco

myco

Nigeria

SuperSport Premier League

SuperSport

Brazil

ESPN Brazil

ESPN Brazil

Bangladesh

Toffee

Toffee

Ethiopia

DStv Now

DStv

Japan

U-NEXT

U-NEXT

Mexico

Max Mexico

Max

Egypt

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

DR Congo

Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Canal+ Afrique

Iran

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Germany

Sky Sport Premier League

Sky Sport Germany

France

Canal+ France

Canal+

United Kingdom (Great Britain)

Sky Sports Premier League

Sky Sports

Tanzania

SuperSport

SuperSport

South Africa

SuperSport

SuperSport

Kenya

GOtv

GOtv

Myanmar

Canal+

Canal+ Myanmar

Colombia

Disney+ Premium Sur

Disney+

South Korea (Korea Republic)

Coupang Play

Coupang Play

Uganda

SuperSport

SuperSport

Sudan

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Iraq

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Algeria

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Argentina

ESPN Argentina

ESPN Argentina

Afghanistan

myco

myco

Poland

Viaplay

Viaplay

Canada

DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada

Morocco

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Angola

SuperSport MaXimo

SuperSport

Ukraine

Setanta Sports

Setanta Sports

Uzbekistan

Setanta Sports

Setanta Sports

Yemen

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Peru

Disney+ Premium Sur

Disney+

Malaysia

Astro Premier League

Astro Go

Ghana

Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Canal+ Afrique

Mozambique

SuperSport MaXimo

SuperSport

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Madagascar

Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Canal+ Afrique

Côte d'Ivoire

Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Canal+ Afrique

Cameroon

Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Canal+ Afrique

Niger

DStv Now

DStv

Australia

Stan Sport

Stan Sport

Mali

Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Canal+ Afrique

Burkina Faso

Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Canal+ Afrique

Syria

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Malawi

DStv Now

DStv

Zambia

SuperSport

SuperSport

Chile

ESPN Chile

ESPN Chile

Romania

VOYO

VOYO

Kazakhstan

Setanta Sports 1

Setanta Sports

Chad

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Somalia

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Senegal

Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Canal+ Afrique

Guatemala

Max

Max

Netherlands

Viaplay Netherlands

Viaplay Netherlands

Ecuador

ESPN Colombia

ESPN Ecuador

Cambodia

MONOMAX

MONOMAX

Zimbabwe

SuperSport

SuperSport

Guinea

Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Canal+ Afrique

Rwanda

Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Canal+ Afrique

Benin

Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Canal+ Afrique

Burundi

Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Canal+ Afrique

Bolivia

ESPN Colombia

ESPN Bolivia

Tunisia

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Haiti

Disney+ Premium Caribbean

Disney+

Belgium

Play Sports 1

Play Sports

Jordan

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Dominican Republic

Max

Max

United Arab Emirates

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Cuba

Disney+ Premium Caribbean

Disney+

Honduras

Max

Max

Czech Republic

Canal+ Sport

Canal+ Czech

Sweden

Viaplay Sweden

Viaplay

Greece

Nova Sports Premier League

Nova Sports

Azerbaijan

Setanta Sports 1

Setanta Sports

Portugal

DAZN Portugal

DAZN Portugal

Hungary

Spíler1 TV

TV2 Play

Palestine

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Israel

Sport 1

Sport 1 (Charlton)

Togo

SuperSport

SuperSport

Austria

Sky Go Austria

Sky Austria

Belarus

Setanta Sports 1

Setanta Sports

Switzerland

Canal+ France

Canal+

Sierra Leone

SuperSport

SuperSport

Laos

MONOMAX

MONOMAX

Turkmenistan

Setanta Sports

Setanta Sports

Libya

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Kyrgyzstan

Setanta Sports 1

Setanta Sports

Paraguay

ESPN Colombia

ESPN Paraguay

Nicaragua

Max

Max

Bulgaria

Diema Sport 2

Nova Play

Serbia

Arena Sport

Arena Sport

El Salvador

Max

Max

Congo

Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Canal+ Afrique

Denmark

Viaplay Denmark

Viaplay Denmark

Singapore

StarHub TV+

StarHub

Central African Republic

Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Canal+ Afrique

Finland

Elisa Viihde Viaplay

Viaplay Finland

Norway

Viaplay Norway

Viaplay Norway

Slovakia

Canal+ Sport

Canal+ Slovakia

Liberia

DStv Now

DStv

New Zealand

Sky Sport Premier League

Sky Sport NZ

Costa Rica

Max

Max

Ireland (Republic of)

Sky Sports Premier League

Sky Sports

Mauritania

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Oman

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Panama

Max

Max

Kuwait

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Croatia

Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Arena Sport Croatia

Georgia

Setanta Sports Georgia

Setanta Sports Georgia

Eritrea

DStv Now

DStv

Mongolia

Premier Sports

Premier Sports Mongolia

Uruguay

ESPN Argentina

ESPN Uruguay

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Arena Sport 1P

Arena Sport BiH

Armenia

FAST TV

Fast Media

Namibia

DStv Now

DStv

Lithuania

Go3 Extra Sports Lithuania

Go3 Lithuania

Qatar

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Jamaica

Disney+ Premium Caribbean

Disney+

Moldova

Setanta Sports

Setanta Sports

Gambia

Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Canal+ Afrique

Botswana

DStv Now

DStv

Gabon

Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Canal+ Afrique

Lesotho

DStv Now

DStv

Latvia

Go3 Extra Sports Latvia

Go3 Latvia

North Macedonia

Arena 1 Premium

Arena Cloud

Slovenia

Arena Sport

Arena Sport Slovenia

Equatorial Guinea

Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Canal+ Afrique

Trinidad and Tobago

Disney+ Premium Caribbean

Disney+

Bahrain

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Timor-Leste

Vidio

Vidio

Estonia

Go3 Extra Sports Estonia

Go3 Estonia

Mauritius

Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Canal+ Afrique

Cyprus

Cytavision Sports 3

Cyta

Djibouti

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Fiji

Sky Sport Premier League

Sky Pacific

Comoros

SuperSport Premier League ROA

SuperSport

Guyana

Disney+ Premium Caribbean

Disney+

Solomon Islands

Sky Sport Premier League

Sky Sport NZ

Luxembourg

Play Sports 1

Play Sports

Montenegro

Arena 1 Premium

Arena Sport

Suriname

Disney+ Premium Caribbean

Disney+

Cape Verde

Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Canal+ Afrique

Malta

TSN2 Malta

GO Malta

Brunei

Astro Premier League

Astro Go

Belize

NexgenMax

Nexgen

Bahamas

Disney+ Premium Caribbean

Disney+

Maldives

Medianet

Medianet

Iceland

SÝN Sport

Stöð 2 Sport

Vanuatu

Sky Sport Premier League

Sky Sport NZ

Barbados

Disney+ Premium Caribbean

Disney+

Samoa

Sky Sport Premier League

Sky Sport NZ

Saint Lucia

Disney+ Premium Caribbean

Disney+

Kiribati

Sky Sport Premier League

Sky Sport NZ

Grenada

Disney+ Premium Caribbean

Disney+

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Disney+ Premium Caribbean

Disney+

Antigua and Barbuda

Disney+ Premium Caribbean

Disney+

Dominica

Disney+ Premium Caribbean

Disney+

Marshall Islands

Sky Sport Premier League

Sky Sport NZ

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Disney+ Premium Caribbean

Disney+

Faroe Islands

See

See

Monaco

Canal+ France

Canal+

Liechtenstein

Sky Go Austria

Sky Austria

San Marino

Sky Sport Uno

Sky Sport Italy

Palau

Sky Sport Premier League

Sky Sport NZ

Nauru

Sky Sport Premier League

Sky Sport NZ

Tuvalu

Sky Sport Premier League

Sky Sport NZ

How to watch Manchester United vs Ipswich Town with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 2
Old Trafford

Today's game between Manchester United and Ipswich Town will kick-off at 30 Aug 2026, 16:30.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Manchester United vs Ipswich Town today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Manchester United vs Ipswich Town Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Manchester United crest
Manchester United
MUN
Formation
Ipswich Town crest
Ipswich Town
IPS
4-2-3-1
1S. Lammens23L. Shaw26A. Heaven3N. Mazraoui5H. Maguire13P. Dorgu18Y. Tielemans19B. Mbeumo17A. Santos8B. Fernandes10M. Cunha37K. Scherpen24J. Greaves6I. Diop3L. Davis26D. O'Shea23S. Lukic38D. Maeda10J. Enciso7A. Fatawu32M. Nunez19Emersonn
Ipswich Town crest
Ipswich Town
IPS
4-2-3-1
Manchester United

Starting XI

Ipswich Town

Manager

  • M. Carrick
  • G. O'Neil

Michael Carrick is without several key players for this fixture. Matthijs de Ligt, Tom Heaton, Manuel Ugarte, Amad Diallo, and Carlos Baleba are all listed as injured, leaving the United squad stretched heading into a game they cannot afford to lose. The projected XI includes Senne Lammens in goal, with Luke Shaw, Ayden Heaven, Noussair Mazraoui, and Harry Maguire in defence. Bruno Fernandes, Youri Tielemans, and Andrey Santos are named in midfield, with Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha, and Patrick Dorgu further forward. No suspensions are recorded for the home side.

Gary O'Neil names a similarly settled Ipswich squad. Jack Taylor, Azor Matusiwa, and Jaden Philogene-Bidace are absent through injury, though no suspensions apply. The projected XI features Kjell Scherpen in goal, with Jacob Greaves, Issa Diop, Leif Davis, and Dara O'Shea in defence. Sasa Lukic and Marcelino Nunez are named in central midfield, with Daizen Maeda, Julio Enciso, Abdul Fatawu, and Emersonn completing the side. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

MUN

MUN - Form

ATM
W2-1
PSG
D1-1
LEE
W1-1
MIL
L2-4
HUL
L2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/9
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
4/5
IPS

IPS - Form

LEH
W1-0
RAY
W3-0
FCU
W2-4
SUN
W2-1
LEI
W3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/4
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Manchester United's recent record makes for difficult reading. From their last five matches, they have won two, drawn one, and lost two, with both defeats coming in their most recent outings. The 2-0 loss at Hull City on August 22 was their worst result of the run, following a 4-2 defeat to AC Milan in a pre-season friendly. Their wins came against Leeds United and Atletico Madrid in pre-season, and they drew 1-1 with Paris Saint-Germain. United scored five goals across the five matches and conceded seven.

Ipswich's form is a stark contrast. O'Neil's side have won all five of their recent matches, scoring 12 goals and conceding just two. Their most recent result was a 3-1 Carabao Cup win over Leicester City on August 25, and before that a 2-1 Premier League victory at Sunderland. They also beat Union Berlin 4-2, Rayo Vallecano 3-0, and Le Havre 1-0 in pre-season. Ipswich have not conceded more than one goal in any of those five games.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Manchester UnitedDrawIpswich Town
4
1
0
Premier League
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
3
Ipswich Town badge
Ipswich Town
IPS
2
FT
Premier League
Ipswich Town badge
Ipswich Town
IPS
1
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
1
FT
Carabao Cup
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
3
Ipswich Town badge
Ipswich Town
IPS
0
FT
Premier League
Ipswich Town badge
Ipswich Town
IPS
0
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
1
FT
Premier League
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
4
Ipswich Town badge
Ipswich Town
IPS
0
FT
12Goals Scored3
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored2/5

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 3-2 to Manchester United at Old Trafford in February 2025, a Premier League contest that went down to the wire. Before that, a November 2024 fixture at Portman Road finished 1-1. Across the last five recorded meetings, United hold the stronger overall record, with three wins to Ipswich's one, and one draw. United have scored 12 goals across those five matches, with Ipswich managing four.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
220062+46
W
W
2
Hull CityHull CityHUL
220030+36
W
W
3
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
211042+24
W
D
4
EvertonEvertonEVE
211031+24
D
W
5
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
110040+43
W
6
ArsenalArsenalARS
110030+33
W
7
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
110030+33
W
8
ChelseaChelseaCHE
110032+13
W
9
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
110021+13
W
10
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
110010+13
W
11
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
20204402
D
D
12
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
201123-11
D
L
13
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
201123-11
D
L
14
FulhamFulhamFUL
100123-10
L
15
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
100112-10
L
16
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
100102-20
L
17
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
100104-40
L
18
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
200204-40
L
L
19
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
200216-50
L
L
20
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
200205-50
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

In the early Premier League table, Ipswich Town sit eighth after their opening-day win, while Manchester United are 16th following their defeat at Hull City.

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