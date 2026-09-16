How to watch Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Carabao Cup - Game Week 3 16 Sept 2026 - 15:00 Old Trafford

Today's game between Manchester United and Brighton & Hove Albion will kick off at 16 Sept 2026, 20:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Michael Carrick leads Manchester United into this Carabao Cup tie, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates on squad availability are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

Fabian Hurzeler takes charge of Brighton & Hove Albion, but the away team's injury and suspension list has also not been confirmed at this stage. Full team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Manchester United head into this fixture with a record of two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 home defeat to Manchester City in the Premier League, a result later clouded by a confirmed VAR error. United's best recent display came in a 5-2 win over Ipswich Town, and they also recorded a 4-0 victory against Sabah FK in the Champions League. Across those five games, United scored 13 goals but conceded six, pointing to a side capable of attacking output but not yet reliable at the back.

Brighton arrive with three wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last five. Hurzeler's side were in emphatic form most recently, winning 5-0 away at Coventry City in the Premier League. They also beat Aston Villa 4-0 and Tromsoe 4-0 in that run, scoring 14 goals across the five matches while conceding just five. Their only defeat came against Chelsea, losing 4-3 in a high-scoring Premier League encounter.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in the Premier League on 24 May 2026, when Brighton won 3-0 at home. Before that, Brighton claimed a 2-1 FA Cup victory at Old Trafford in January 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Brighton have won three and United two, with the away side winning in each of the last two meetings at Old Trafford.