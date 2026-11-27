How to watch Manchester United vs Brentford with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

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Match Preview

Premier League - Game Week 12 28 Nov 2026 - 10:00 Old Trafford

Manchester United host Brentford at Old Trafford on Saturday, November 28, in a Premier League fixture that arrives with United searching for answers.

Mauricio Pochettino is still waiting for his first win as United manager. His reign began with a 4-0 defeat at Liverpool, and Wednesday's 2-2 Champions League draw at Sporting followed.

That night in Lisbon brought two penalties inside three minutes, a late equaliser for Sporting and a Youri Tielemans red card. Bruno Fernandes scored twice, but United left with a point they felt should have been three.

Senne Lammens is under scrutiny after his errors in Portugal. Pochettino has publicly backed his goalkeeper and said the defensive line must shoulder part of the responsibility.

Brentford arrive in far better shape. Keith Andrews' side beat Everton 4-0 on Monday and sit sixth in the table, while United are 19th.

Leny Yoro is available after United successfully appealed his red card at Anfield, which an independent commission ruled was an obvious error.

Here is everything you need to know about the kick-off time, how to follow the game and what to expect at Old Trafford.

Official TV channel and live stream information for this fixture is not currently available. Broadcast details will be added once they are confirmed.

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