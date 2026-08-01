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How to watch Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Club Friendlies - Game Week 1 1 Aug 2026 - 09:00

Today's game between Manchester United and Atletico Madrid will kick-off at 1 Aug 2026, 14:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Manchester United have not confirmed a probable lineup or coaching staff changes for this fixture. Benjamin Sesko is working through a shin injury rehabilitation programme and sat out the club's first two pre-season matches, though he is expected back before the Premier League season starts. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed for this game, and further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Atletico Madrid have also not provided a probable lineup or detailed injury update ahead of this match. No suspensions or absences have been confirmed at this stage. Team news will be updated as information becomes available.

Form

Manchester United head into this fixture with a mixed pre-season record. Across their last five matches, they have won three, lost one, and drawn one. Their most recent outing was a commanding 5-0 win over Rosenborg on July 24, following a 1-0 defeat to Wrexham in their previous friendly. Their last three Premier League results before the summer break included wins over Brighton and Nottingham Forest, with a goalless draw against Sunderland in between. United scored 11 goals across those five matches and conceded three.

Atletico Madrid have won three of their last five, losing two. Their most recent result was the 4-1 win over Getafe on July 29. Their final LaLiga fixtures were uneven — a 5-1 loss to Villarreal was sandwiched between wins over Girona and Osasuna. Atletico scored eight goals across those five games and conceded eight.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in a pre-season friendly on July 30, 2022, when Atletico Madrid won 1-0. The sides also met twice in the 2021-22 Champions League round of 16, with Atletico winning 1-0 at Old Trafford in the second leg before drawing 1-1 in the first leg in Madrid. Across all three recorded meetings, Atletico Madrid have won twice and drawn once, with Manchester United yet to record a victory in this fixture set.