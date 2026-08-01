Goal.com
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Club Friendlies
team-logoManchester United
team-logoAtletico Madrid
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
GOAL-e

Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid: Worldwide Club Friendlies broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid
Manchester United
Atletico Madrid
Club Friendlies

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Ingternational Coverage

Country / Region

Broadcaster

Afghanistan

FanCode

Australia

Stan Sport

Bangladesh

FanCode

Bhutan

FanCode

Great Britain

MUTV

India

FanCode

Indonesia

beIN Sports Connect

Ireland Republic

MUTV

Malaysia

beIN Sports Connect

Maldives

FanCode

Nepal

FanCode

New Zealand

beIN Sports Connect

Norway

VG+

Pakistan

FanCode

Singapore

beIN Sports Connect

Spain

Movistar Plus+

Sri Lanka

FanCode

Sweden

Sport Bladet Play (Aftonbladet)

Thailand

AIS PLAY

How to watch Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Today's game between Manchester United and Atletico Madrid will kick-off at 1 Aug 2026, 14:00.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Manchester United have not confirmed a probable lineup or coaching staff changes for this fixture. Benjamin Sesko is working through a shin injury rehabilitation programme and sat out the club's first two pre-season matches, though he is expected back before the Premier League season starts. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed for this game, and further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Atletico Madrid have also not provided a probable lineup or detailed injury update ahead of this match. No suspensions or absences have been confirmed at this stage. Team news will be updated as information becomes available.

Form

MUN

MUN - Form

SUN
D0-0
NFO
W3-2
BHA
W0-3
WRE
L0-1
RBK
W0-5
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5
ATM

ATM - Form

CEL
L0-1
OSA
W1-2
GIR
W1-0
VIL
L5-1
GET
W4-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Manchester United head into this fixture with a mixed pre-season record. Across their last five matches, they have won three, lost one, and drawn one. Their most recent outing was a commanding 5-0 win over Rosenborg on July 24, following a 1-0 defeat to Wrexham in their previous friendly. Their last three Premier League results before the summer break included wins over Brighton and Nottingham Forest, with a goalless draw against Sunderland in between. United scored 11 goals across those five matches and conceded three.

Atletico Madrid have won three of their last five, losing two. Their most recent result was the 4-1 win over Getafe on July 29. Their final LaLiga fixtures were uneven — a 5-1 loss to Villarreal was sandwiched between wins over Girona and Osasuna. Atletico scored eight goals across those five games and conceded eight.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Manchester UnitedDrawAtletico Madrid
0
1
2
Club Friendlies
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
0
Atletico Madrid badge
Atletico Madrid
ATM
1
FT
Champions League
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
0
Atletico Madrid badge
Atletico Madrid
ATM
1
FT
Champions League
Atletico Madrid badge
Atletico Madrid
ATM
1
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
1
FT
1Goals Scored3
Games over 2.5 goals0/3
Both teams scored1/3

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in a pre-season friendly on July 30, 2022, when Atletico Madrid won 1-0. The sides also met twice in the 2021-22 Champions League round of 16, with Atletico winning 1-0 at Old Trafford in the second leg before drawing 1-1 in the first leg in Madrid. Across all three recorded meetings, Atletico Madrid have won twice and drawn once, with Manchester United yet to record a victory in this fixture set.

Standings

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google