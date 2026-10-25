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Premier League
team-logoManchester United
Old Trafford
team-logoAFC Bournemouth
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TV Guide & Streaming
Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth
Manchester United
AFC Bournemouth
Premier League
United StatesFubo
United KingdomSky Sports Main Event
CanadaFubo

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International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports HD 1 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Argentina

Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Australia

Stan Sport

Stan Sport

Brazil

CazéTV / Disney+ Premium Brazil

CazéTV

Canada

DAZN Canada / fuboTV Canada

DAZN Canada

Chile

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

China

Migu

Migu Video

Colombia

Disney+ Premium Sur

Disney+

Egypt

beIN Sports HD 1 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

France

myCANAL / Canal+ Live 2

Canal+

Germany

WOW / Sky Sport Mix

Sky Sport Germany

India

Star Sports Select HD1 / JioHotstar

Hotstar

Indonesia

Vidio

Vidio

Iran

beIN Sports HD 1 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Iraq

beIN Sports HD 1 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Italy

Sky Sport Max / NOW TV

Sky Sport Italia

Japan

U-NEXT

U-NEXT

Mexico

MAX

MAX

Nigeria

SuperSport GOtv Football / DStv Now

SuperSport

Norway

Viaplay Norway

Viaplay Norway

Peru

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports HD 1 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

South Africa

SuperSport Premier League / SuperSport MaXimo 1

SuperSport

United Kingdom

Sky Sports Main Event / NOW

Sky Sports

United States

NBCSN / Peacock

Peacock

Match Preview

crest
Premier League - Game Week 8
Old Trafford

Manchester United host AFC Bournemouth at Old Trafford in the Premier League, with Michael Carrick's side in desperate need of a positive result after a turbulent run of fixtures.

United arrive into this match under enormous pressure. A 4-1 Champions League defeat to Como in midweek compounded an already difficult domestic stretch, and Carrick's position at the club is under active scrutiny from the board. Managerial candidates have reportedly been sounded out, with concerns raised about discipline and order within the dressing room.

Public criticism from senior players has added to the tension. Lisandro Martinez aimed pointed remarks at technical director Jason Wilcox following a defeat to Atletico Madrid, while Bruno Fernandes publicly blamed Carrick's tactics after the Como loss. The atmosphere at Carrington is fractured, and this fixture arrives at the worst possible moment.

Bournemouth travel to Manchester in reasonable shape under Marco Rose. The Cherries have won three of their last five matches across all competitions, including a 3-0 Europa League victory over AC Milan last week, and arrive with genuine confidence despite sitting 17th in the Premier League table.

United sit 15th in the standings, one place and one point above their opponents. With both sides desperate for league points, this is a match that carries real weight at the wrong end of the table.

Official broadcast information for this fixture is not currently available. Check back closer to kick-off for confirmed TV channel and live stream details.

Team news & squads

Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Manchester United crest
Manchester United
MUN
page.match.formation.title
AFC Bournemouth crest
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
4-2-3-1
S. LammensS. LammensH. MaguireH. MaguireL. YoroL. YoroD. DalotD. DalotN. MazraouiN. MazraouiB. FernandesB. FernandesY. TielemansY. TielemansC. BalebaC. BalebaA. SantosA. SantosA. DialloA. DialloB. MbeumoB. MbeumoD. PetrovicD. PetrovicA. TruffertA. Truffertteam-logoA. SilvaJ. HillJ. HillA. SmithA. SmithT. AdamsT. AdamsL. CookL. CookM. TavernierM. TavernierRayanRayanJ. KluivertJ. KluivertEvanilsonEvanilson
AFC Bournemouth crest
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
4-2-3-1
Manchester United

Starting XI

AFC Bournemouth

Manager

  • M. Carrick
  • M. Rose

Carrick is without several key players for this fixture. Patrick Dorgu, Benjamin Sesko, Manuel Ugarte, Luke Shaw, and Kobbie Mainoo are all listed as injured and will not feature. United's projected XI includes Senne Lammens in goal, with Harry Maguire, Leny Yoro, Diogo Dalot, and Noussair Mazraoui in defence. Bruno Fernandes, Youri Tielemans, Carlos Baleba, and Andrey Santos are expected in midfield, with Amad Diallo and Bryan Mbeumo leading the attack.

Bournemouth head coach Marco Rose is also dealing with absentees. Julian Araujo, Alex Scott, and Alex Toth are all injured and will miss the trip to Manchester. Rose's projected starting XI features Djordje Petrovic in goal, with Adrien Truffert, Antonio Silva, James Hill, and Adam Smith in a back four. Tyler Adams, Lewis Cook, and Marcus Tavernier are set to start in midfield, with Rayan, Justin Kluivert, and Evanilson forming the attack.

Form

MUN

MUN - Form

FUL
D1-1
TOT
D1-1
ATM
L2-0
LEE
D1-1
COM
L4-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/9
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
4/5
BOU

BOU - Form

LIV
L0-1
CHE
L5-1
SGR
W3-0
SUN
W2-0
MIL
W3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5

United have won just one of their last five matches across all competitions, drawing three and losing one. Their most recent outing was a heavy 4-1 defeat to Como in the Champions League, and they have also lost 2-0 to Atletico Madrid in Europe during this stretch. The three Premier League draws — against Leeds United (1-1), Tottenham Hotspur (1-1), and Fulham (1-1) — reflect a side struggling to convert performances into victories. United have scored five goals and conceded seven across these five matches.

Bournemouth's last five fixtures tell a more varied story. Rose's side have won three, including a 3-0 Europa League triumph over AC Milan and a 2-0 Premier League win over Sunderland. They have also suffered two heavy defeats — 5-1 to Chelsea and 0-1 to Liverpool in the Premier League. Bournemouth have scored eight goals and conceded seven across the five matches, with their European form particularly strong.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Manchester UnitedDrawAFC Bournemouth
1
3
1
Premier League
AFC Bournemouth badge
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
2
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
2
FT
Premier League
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
4
AFC Bournemouth badge
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
4
FT
Club Friendlies
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
4
AFC Bournemouth badge
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
1
FT
Premier League
AFC Bournemouth badge
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
1
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
1
FT
Premier League
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
0
AFC Bournemouth badge
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
3
FT
11Goals Scored11
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored4/5

The most recent meeting between these sides came in March 2026, when the fixture at Vitality Stadium ended 2-2 in the Premier League. The previous Old Trafford encounter in December 2025 produced a remarkable 4-4 draw. Across the last five competitive meetings, neither side has dominated — results have included two draws, one Bournemouth win, and one United win, with goals coming freely in both directions.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
8701209+1121
L
W
W
W
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
8701135+821
W
W
W
L
W
3
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
7511235+1816
W
W
W
W
D
4
ChelseaChelseaCHE
84131715+213
L
W
W
L
D
5
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
733198+112
W
L
W
D
W
6
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
8323912-311
W
W
D
W
L
7
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
7241138+510
L
D
W
D
D
8
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
724196+310
D
L
D
W
D
9
EvertonEvertonEVE
824289-110
L
L
D
W
D
10
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
83141216-410
D
L
W
L
W
11
Hull CityHull CityHUL
723287+19
L
D
L
D
D
12
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
8233810-29
W
W
D
L
D
13
FulhamFulhamFUL
8224810-28
W
W
L
D
D
14
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
72231014-48
L
L
W
L
D
15
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
7142101007
D
D
D
L
D
16
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
7214917-87
L
W
D
L
W
17
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
7133913-46
W
L
L
D
D
18
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
8134610-46
D
L
L
L
W
19
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
8206615-96
L
L
W
W
L
20
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
7115614-84
L
L
L
L
D
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

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