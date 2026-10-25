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International Coverage

Match Preview

Premier League - Game Week 8 25 Oct 2026 - 10:00 Old Trafford

Manchester United host AFC Bournemouth at Old Trafford in the Premier League, with Michael Carrick's side in desperate need of a positive result after a turbulent run of fixtures.

United arrive into this match under enormous pressure. A 4-1 Champions League defeat to Como in midweek compounded an already difficult domestic stretch, and Carrick's position at the club is under active scrutiny from the board. Managerial candidates have reportedly been sounded out, with concerns raised about discipline and order within the dressing room.

Public criticism from senior players has added to the tension. Lisandro Martinez aimed pointed remarks at technical director Jason Wilcox following a defeat to Atletico Madrid, while Bruno Fernandes publicly blamed Carrick's tactics after the Como loss. The atmosphere at Carrington is fractured, and this fixture arrives at the worst possible moment.

Bournemouth travel to Manchester in reasonable shape under Marco Rose. The Cherries have won three of their last five matches across all competitions, including a 3-0 Europa League victory over AC Milan last week, and arrive with genuine confidence despite sitting 17th in the Premier League table.

United sit 15th in the standings, one place and one point above their opponents. With both sides desperate for league points, this is a match that carries real weight at the wrong end of the table.

Official broadcast information for this fixture is not currently available. Check back closer to kick-off for confirmed TV channel and live stream details.

Team news & squads

Carrick is without several key players for this fixture. Patrick Dorgu, Benjamin Sesko, Manuel Ugarte, Luke Shaw, and Kobbie Mainoo are all listed as injured and will not feature. United's projected XI includes Senne Lammens in goal, with Harry Maguire, Leny Yoro, Diogo Dalot, and Noussair Mazraoui in defence. Bruno Fernandes, Youri Tielemans, Carlos Baleba, and Andrey Santos are expected in midfield, with Amad Diallo and Bryan Mbeumo leading the attack.

Bournemouth head coach Marco Rose is also dealing with absentees. Julian Araujo, Alex Scott, and Alex Toth are all injured and will miss the trip to Manchester. Rose's projected starting XI features Djordje Petrovic in goal, with Adrien Truffert, Antonio Silva, James Hill, and Adam Smith in a back four. Tyler Adams, Lewis Cook, and Marcus Tavernier are set to start in midfield, with Rayan, Justin Kluivert, and Evanilson forming the attack.

Form

United have won just one of their last five matches across all competitions, drawing three and losing one. Their most recent outing was a heavy 4-1 defeat to Como in the Champions League, and they have also lost 2-0 to Atletico Madrid in Europe during this stretch. The three Premier League draws — against Leeds United (1-1), Tottenham Hotspur (1-1), and Fulham (1-1) — reflect a side struggling to convert performances into victories. United have scored five goals and conceded seven across these five matches.

Bournemouth's last five fixtures tell a more varied story. Rose's side have won three, including a 3-0 Europa League triumph over AC Milan and a 2-0 Premier League win over Sunderland. They have also suffered two heavy defeats — 5-1 to Chelsea and 0-1 to Liverpool in the Premier League. Bournemouth have scored eight goals and conceded seven across the five matches, with their European form particularly strong.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in March 2026, when the fixture at Vitality Stadium ended 2-2 in the Premier League. The previous Old Trafford encounter in December 2025 produced a remarkable 4-4 draw. Across the last five competitive meetings, neither side has dominated — results have included two draws, one Bournemouth win, and one United win, with goals coming freely in both directions.