How to watch Manchester United U19 vs Roma U19 with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location . Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above).

. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above). Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

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Match Preview

UEFA Youth League - Game Week 4 3 Nov 2026 - 08:00

Manchester United U19 and Roma U19 meet in the UEFA Youth League in what represents a significant test for both sides as they look to improve their standing in the competition.

United have endured a difficult run of results in the Youth League recently, losing back-to-back games against Como U19 and Atletico Madrid U19. A heavy defeat to the Spanish side will have stung, and the young Reds will be eager to respond on home soil.

Roma arrive in better shape from their most recent outing, having put five past Slovan Bratislava U19 without reply. That result will have given the Italian side confidence heading into this fixture.

The standings tell a clear story about where each team stands in this competition. United currently sit deep in the pack and need points urgently, while Roma occupy a much stronger position and will look to consolidate their place among the leading sides.

Both squads will be aware that margins are tight at this stage of the Youth League. A win here could prove decisive for either team's progression ambitions.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this game, the details are below.

Team news & squads