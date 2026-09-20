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Premier League
team-logoManchester City
Etihad Stadium
team-logoSunderland
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Manchester City vs Sunderland: Worldwide Premier League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Manchester City vs Sunderland
Manchester City
Sunderland
Premier League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

How to watch Manchester City vs Sunderland with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 5
Etihad Stadium

Today's game between Manchester City and Sunderland will kick off at 20 Sept 2026, 14:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Manchester City vs Sunderland today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Manchester City vs Sunderland Probable lineups

4-1-4-1
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI
Formation
Sunderland crest
Sunderland
SUN
4-2-3-1
G. DonnarummaG. DonnarummaM. GuehiM. GuehiM. NunesM. NunesJ. GvardiolJ. GvardiolR. DiasR. DiasR. CherkiR. CherkiA. SemenyoA. SemenyoI. NdiayeI. NdiayeE. AndersonE. AndersonE. FernandezE. FernandezE. HaalandE. HaalandR. RoefsR. RoefsN. MukieleN. MukieleD. BallardD. BallardT. HumeT. HumeK. DansoK. DansoN. AnguloN. AnguloT. MeunierT. MeunierN. SadikiN. SadikiG. XhakaG. XhakaE. Le FeeE. Le FeeB. BrobbeyB. Brobbey
Sunderland crest
Sunderland
SUN
4-1-4-1
Manchester City

Starting XI

Sunderland

Manager

  • E. Maresca
  • R. Le Bris

Enzo Maresca names a strong projected XI that includes Gianluigi Donnarumma in goal, with Ruben Dias and Josko Gvardiol in central defence. Erling Haaland leads the attack, supported by Rayan Cherki and Iliman Ndiaye. Phil Foden is suspended and will play no part.

For Sunderland, Regis Le Bris is without Habib Diarra, Romaine Mundle, and Omar Alderete through injury, while Reinildo serves a suspension. The projected XI includes Robin Roefs in goal, with Granit Xhaka and Noah Sadiki in midfield and Brian Brobbey leading the line alongside Enzo Le Fee.

Form

MCI

MCI - Form

CRY
W1-4
COV
W1-0
POR
W0-2
MUN
W0-1
NOR
W5-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/1
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5
SUN

SUN - Form

FUL
W1-0
BRE
D1-1
HUL
W1-0
ARS
L0-2
AZ
W1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/3
Games over 2.5 goals
0/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Manchester City have won all five of their most recent matches across the Premier League, Champions League, and Carabao Cup. Their latest result was a 5-0 win over Norwich City in the Carabao Cup on September 17, and they also beat Manchester United 1-0 at Old Trafford on September 13. Earlier in the run, City defeated FC Porto 2-0 in the Champions League and Crystal Palace 4-1 in the league. Across those five games, City have scored 12 goals and conceded two.

Sunderland have won three and lost one of their last five matches, with one draw. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Europa League win over AZ Alkmaar on September 16. They also beat Fulham 1-0 and Hull City 1-0, though a 2-0 defeat to Arsenal represents their heaviest setback in the run. Sunderland have scored four goals and conceded three across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Manchester CityDrawSunderland
4
1
0
Premier League
Sunderland badge
Sunderland
SUN
0
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
0
FT
Premier League
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
3
Sunderland badge
Sunderland
SUN
0
FT
Premier League
Sunderland badge
Sunderland
SUN
0
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
2
FT
Premier League
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
2
Sunderland badge
Sunderland
SUN
1
FT
Premier League
Sunderland badge
Sunderland
SUN
0
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
1
FT
8Goals Scored1
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored1/5

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 0-0 draw at Sunderland's ground in January 2026, a result that followed a 3-0 Manchester City win at the Etihad in December 2025. City have dominated the recent series, winning three of the last five encounters without conceding in the majority of those games. The head-to-head record firmly favours the hosts.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
440082+612
W
W
W
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
540184+412
L
W
W
W
W
3
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
5311165+1110
W
W
D
L
W
4
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
5230104+69
W
D
D
D
W
5
EvertonEvertonEVE
523063+39
W
D
D
D
W
6
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
422073+48
W
D
D
W
7
Hull CityHull CityHUL
522164+28
L
D
D
W
W
8
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
52219908
W
L
D
W
D
9
ChelseaChelseaCHE
52121012-27
L
D
L
W
W
10
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
413064+26
D
W
D
D
11
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
5203711-46
L
W
L
L
W
12
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
512245-15
L
W
D
D
L
13
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
41127704
L
D
W
L
14
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
411235-24
L
D
W
L
15
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
511349-54
W
L
D
L
L
16
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
403167-13
D
D
D
L
17
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
4103611-53
L
W
L
L
18
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
5104110-93
W
L
L
L
L
19
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
502328-62
L
D
D
L
L
20
FulhamFulhamFUL
401347-31
D
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

Manchester City sit second in the Premier League table, placing them among the division's frontrunners, while Sunderland are 14th, in the lower half of the standings as they continue to establish themselves at this level.

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