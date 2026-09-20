How to watch Manchester City vs Sunderland with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Premier League - Game Week 5 20 Sept 2026 - 09:00 Etihad Stadium

Today's game between Manchester City and Sunderland will kick off at 20 Sept 2026, 14:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Manchester City vs Sunderland today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Enzo Maresca names a strong projected XI that includes Gianluigi Donnarumma in goal, with Ruben Dias and Josko Gvardiol in central defence. Erling Haaland leads the attack, supported by Rayan Cherki and Iliman Ndiaye. Phil Foden is suspended and will play no part.

For Sunderland, Regis Le Bris is without Habib Diarra, Romaine Mundle, and Omar Alderete through injury, while Reinildo serves a suspension. The projected XI includes Robin Roefs in goal, with Granit Xhaka and Noah Sadiki in midfield and Brian Brobbey leading the line alongside Enzo Le Fee.

Form

Manchester City have won all five of their most recent matches across the Premier League, Champions League, and Carabao Cup. Their latest result was a 5-0 win over Norwich City in the Carabao Cup on September 17, and they also beat Manchester United 1-0 at Old Trafford on September 13. Earlier in the run, City defeated FC Porto 2-0 in the Champions League and Crystal Palace 4-1 in the league. Across those five games, City have scored 12 goals and conceded two.

Sunderland have won three and lost one of their last five matches, with one draw. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Europa League win over AZ Alkmaar on September 16. They also beat Fulham 1-0 and Hull City 1-0, though a 2-0 defeat to Arsenal represents their heaviest setback in the run. Sunderland have scored four goals and conceded three across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 0-0 draw at Sunderland's ground in January 2026, a result that followed a 3-0 Manchester City win at the Etihad in December 2025. City have dominated the recent series, winning three of the last five encounters without conceding in the majority of those games. The head-to-head record firmly favours the hosts.

Standings

Manchester City sit second in the Premier League table, placing them among the division's frontrunners, while Sunderland are 14th, in the lower half of the standings as they continue to establish themselves at this level.