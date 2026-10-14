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How to watch Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Champions League - Game Week 2 14 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Etihad Stadium

Today's game between Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain will kick off at 14 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Enzo Maresca names a strong projected XI for City, with Erling Haaland leading the line and Rayan Cherki continuing in the attacking midfield role that caused Liverpool so many problems. Gianluigi Donnarumma starts in goal, with a back line of Matheus Nunes, Josko Gvardiol, Marc Guehi, and Ruben Dias in front of him. Phil Foden, Enzo Fernandez, and Ayyoub Bouaddi complete the midfield, while Antoine Semenyo provides width alongside Cherki. No injuries or suspensions are currently reported for the home side.

Luis Enrique names his PSG side with Matvey Safonov in goal and a back four of Ilya Zabarnyi, Achraf Hakimi, Lucas Beraldo, and Willian Pacho. Vitinha, Dro Fernandez, and Fabian Ruiz form the midfield, with Ferran Torres, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and Maghnes Akliouche in attack. Dembele is not listed in the projected lineup. No injuries or suspensions are confirmed, and further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Form

Manchester City have won all five of their last matches across all competitions, scoring 16 goals and conceding seven in that run. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 victory over Liverpool, followed by a 5-3 win over Sunderland in the Premier League. City also recorded a 5-0 Carabao Cup win over Norwich City and beat FC Porto 2-0 in the Champions League, demonstrating consistent output in Europe as well as domestically. Five wins from five reflects a squad in strong collective form.

PSG have won four of their last five matches, with their only defeat coming against Monaco in Ligue 1, a 2-1 loss in early September. Since then they have won consecutive away games in Ligue 1 and recorded a 6-1 Champions League thrashing of Slovan Bratislava. Their most recent result was a 3-1 home win over Le Mans. PSG have scored 13 goals across this five-match run, though the Monaco defeat is a reminder that they are not impenetrable.

Head-to-Head Record

These two clubs have met four times in the Champions League, with the most recent encounter coming in January 2025 when PSG beat City 4-2 in Paris. That result bucked a trend that had previously favoured the English side. City won three of the four earlier meetings in 2021, including both legs of a Champions League semi-final, and the head-to-head record across the full dataset leans in City's favour. PSG's 2025 win, though, showed they are capable of producing their best football against this opponent on the biggest stage.

Standings

In the Champions League standings, PSG sit top of the table while Manchester City are placed eighth. That gap in positions gives PSG the edge in terms of European pedigree this season, though City's standing still places them firmly within the qualification places and underlines that this match carries real weight for both sides' continental ambitions.