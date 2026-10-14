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Champions League
team-logoManchester City
Etihad Stadium
team-logoParis Saint-Germain
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Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain: Worldwide Champions League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain
Manchester City
Paris Saint-Germain
Champions League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Official Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Argentina

Disney+ Premium Argentina

disneyplus.com

Australia

Stan Sport

stan.com.au/sport

Brazil

Max Brazil

max.com/br

Canada

DAZN Canada

dazn.com/en-CA

China

iQiyi

iqiyi.com

Colombia

ESPN Colombia

espn.com.co

Egypt

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

France / Gabon

Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

canalplus-afrique.com

Germany

DAZN Germany

dazn.com/de-DE

India

Sony LIV

sonyliv.com

Indonesia

Vidio

vidio.com

Iran

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Kazakhstan / Latvia

Go3 Extra Sports

go3.tv

Mexico

Max Mexico

max.com/mx

Mongolia / Niger

SuperSport

supersport.com

Nigeria

SuperSport

supersport.com

Pakistan

tapmad

tapmad.com

Peru

ESPN Colombia

espn.com.pe

Poland

Canal+

canalplus.com/pl

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

South Africa / Sudan

SuperSport

supersport.com

Spain

Movistar+

movistarplus.es

United States

Paramount+

paramountplus.com

Venezuela

ESPN Colombia

espn.com.ve

How to watch Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 2
Etihad Stadium

Today's game between Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain will kick off at 14 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI
page.match.formation.title
Paris Saint-Germain crest
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
4-3-3
G. DonnarummaG. DonnarummaM. NunesM. NunesJ. GvardiolJ. GvardiolM. GuehiM. GuehiR. DiasR. DiasP. FodenP. FodenE. FernandezE. FernandezR. CherkiR. CherkiE. AndersonE. AndersonJ. DokuJ. DokuE. HaalandE. HaalandM. SafonovM. SafonovMarquinhosMarquinhosA. HakimiA. HakimiN. MendesN. MendesW. PachoW. PachoVitinhaVitinhaJ. NevesJ. NevesF. RuizF. RuizK. KvaratskheliaK. KvaratskheliaF. TorresF. TorresO. DembeleO. Dembele
Paris Saint-Germain crest
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
4-2-3-1
Manchester City

Starting XI

Paris Saint-Germain

Manager

  • E. Maresca
  • Luis Enrique

Enzo Maresca names a strong projected XI for City, with Erling Haaland leading the line and Rayan Cherki continuing in the attacking midfield role that caused Liverpool so many problems. Gianluigi Donnarumma starts in goal, with a back line of Matheus Nunes, Josko Gvardiol, Marc Guehi, and Ruben Dias in front of him. Phil Foden, Enzo Fernandez, and Ayyoub Bouaddi complete the midfield, while Antoine Semenyo provides width alongside Cherki. No injuries or suspensions are currently reported for the home side.

Luis Enrique names his PSG side with Matvey Safonov in goal and a back four of Ilya Zabarnyi, Achraf Hakimi, Lucas Beraldo, and Willian Pacho. Vitinha, Dro Fernandez, and Fabian Ruiz form the midfield, with Ferran Torres, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and Maghnes Akliouche in attack. Dembele is not listed in the projected lineup. No injuries or suspensions are confirmed, and further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Form

MCI

MCI - Form

POR
W0-2
MUN
W0-1
NOR
W5-0
SUN
W5-3
LIV
W0-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
16/3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5
PSG

PSG - Form

ASM
L1-2
SLB
W6-1
B29
W0-1
OM
W1-2
LEM
W3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/5
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Manchester City have won all five of their last matches across all competitions, scoring 16 goals and conceding seven in that run. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 victory over Liverpool, followed by a 5-3 win over Sunderland in the Premier League. City also recorded a 5-0 Carabao Cup win over Norwich City and beat FC Porto 2-0 in the Champions League, demonstrating consistent output in Europe as well as domestically. Five wins from five reflects a squad in strong collective form.

PSG have won four of their last five matches, with their only defeat coming against Monaco in Ligue 1, a 2-1 loss in early September. Since then they have won consecutive away games in Ligue 1 and recorded a 6-1 Champions League thrashing of Slovan Bratislava. Their most recent result was a 3-1 home win over Le Mans. PSG have scored 13 goals across this five-match run, though the Monaco defeat is a reminder that they are not impenetrable.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Manchester CityDrawParis Saint-Germain
3
0
2
Champions League
Paris Saint-Germain badge
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
4
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
2
FT
Champions League
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
2
Paris Saint-Germain badge
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
1
FT
Champions League
Paris Saint-Germain badge
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
2
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
0
FT
Champions League
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
2
Paris Saint-Germain badge
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
0
FT
Champions League
Paris Saint-Germain badge
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
1
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
2
FT
8Goals Scored8
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored3/5

These two clubs have met four times in the Champions League, with the most recent encounter coming in January 2025 when PSG beat City 4-2 in Paris. That result bucked a trend that had previously favoured the English side. City won three of the four earlier meetings in 2021, including both legs of a Champions League semi-final, and the head-to-head record across the full dataset leans in City's favour. PSG's 2025 win, though, showed they are capable of producing their best football against this opponent on the biggest stage.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
220092+76
W
W
2
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
220051+46
W
W
3
ArsenalArsenalARS
220040+46
W
W
4
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
211083+54
D
W
5
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
110061+53
W
6
ComoComoCOM
110041+33
W
7
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
210142+23
L
W
8
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
110031+23
W
9
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
110020+23
W
10
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
210154+13
W
L
11
Real BetisReal BetisBET
110032+13
W
11
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
110032+13
W
13
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
210132+13
W
L
14
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
110032+13
W
15
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
110021+13
W
15
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
110021+13
W
17
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
110010+13
W
18
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
21016603
W
L
19
LensLensRCL
210134-13
L
W
20
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
210124-23
W
L
21
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
210124-23
W
L
22
RomaRomaROM
10101101
D
22
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
10101101
D
24
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
10101101
D
25
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
201112-11
L
D
26
VikingVikingVIK
201146-21
D
L
27
LASKLASKLAS
100101-10
L
28
InterInterINT
200246-20
L
L
29
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
100102-20
L
30
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
200225-30
L
L
31
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
200214-30
L
L
32
LilleLilleLIL
200226-40
L
L
33
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
100115-40
L
34
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
200227-50
L
L
35
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
100116-50
L
36
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
100105-50
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Champions League standings, PSG sit top of the table while Manchester City are placed eighth. That gap in positions gives PSG the edge in terms of European pedigree this season, though City's standing still places them firmly within the qualification places and underlines that this match carries real weight for both sides' continental ambitions.

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