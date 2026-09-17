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Carabao Cup
team-logoManchester City
Etihad Stadium
team-logoNorwich City
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Manchester City vs Norwich City: Worldwide Carabao Cup broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Manchester City vs Norwich City
Manchester City
Norwich City
Carabao Cup

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

How to watch Manchester City vs Norwich City with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Carabao Cup - Game Week 3
Etihad Stadium

Today's game between Manchester City and Norwich City will kick off at 17 Sept 2026, 19:30.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Manchester City vs Norwich City today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Manchester City vs Norwich City Probable lineups

Manager

  • E. Maresca

Enzo Maresca has not confirmed his probable lineup for this Carabao Cup tie, and no specific injury or suspension information has been released ahead of the match. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off as the club provides its official pre-match communication.

Philippe Clement's Norwich City squad details are similarly unavailable at this stage, with no confirmed injuries or suspensions listed. Further team news will be published as it becomes available.

Form

MCI

MCI - Form

BOU
W2-1
CRY
W1-4
COV
W1-0
POR
W0-2
MUN
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/2
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
NOR

NOR - Form

BUR
W4-1
STK
L1-0
SHU
W1-3
BIR
W2-1
MID
L4-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Manchester City head into this fixture in exceptional form, winning all five of their most recent matches across the Premier League and Champions League. That run includes a 5-6 goal tally across those five games in terms of output, with victories over Manchester United (1-0), FC Porto (2-0 away), Coventry City (1-0), Crystal Palace (4-1 away), and AFC Bournemouth (2-1). City have conceded just four goals across those five outings, keeping two clean sheets in the process.

Norwich City's last five Championship matches produced a mixed picture: three wins and two defeats. Their most recent game ended in a 4-3 loss to Middlesbrough, though they had previously beaten Birmingham City 2-1 and won 3-1 away at Sheffield United. The Canaries scored 11 goals in those five matches but also conceded 10, pointing to an open and sometimes vulnerable defensive record.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Manchester CityDrawNorwich City
3
1
1
Premier League
Norwich City badge
Norwich City
NOR
0
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
4
FT
Premier League
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
5
Norwich City badge
Norwich City
NOR
0
FT
Premier League
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
5
Norwich City badge
Norwich City
NOR
0
FT
Premier League
Norwich City badge
Norwich City
NOR
3
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
2
FT
Premier League
Norwich City badge
Norwich City
NOR
0
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
0
FT
16Goals Scored3
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored1/5

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in February 2022, when Manchester City won 4-0 at Carrow Road in the Premier League. Across the five head-to-head fixtures on record, City have been dominant, winning four of the five meetings. They recorded back-to-back 5-0 home wins in August 2021 and July 2020, with Norwich's only victory in this dataset coming in September 2019, when they won 3-2 at Carrow Road.

Standings

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