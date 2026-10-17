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Premier League
team-logoManchester City
Etihad Stadium
team-logoIpswich Town
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Manchester City vs Ipswich Town: Worldwide Premier League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Manchester City vs Ipswich Town
Manchester City
Ipswich Town
Premier League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports HD 1 / beIN Sports English

beIN Sports

Argentina

Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Australia

Stan Sport

Stan Sport

Brazil

Disney+ Premium Brazil

Disney+

Canada

DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada

Chile

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

China

Migu

Migu Video

Colombia

Disney+ Premium Sur

Disney+

Egypt

beIN Sports HD 1 / beIN Sports English

beIN Sports

France

myCANAL / Canal+ Live 3

Canal+

India

JioHotstar

JioHotstar

Indonesia

Vidio

Vidio

Iran

beIN Sports HD 1 / beIN Sports English

beIN Sports

Iraq

beIN Sports HD 1 / beIN Sports English

beIN Sports

Japan

U-NEXT

U-NEXT

Mexico

Max Mexico

Max

Nigeria

SuperSport MaXimo 1

SuperSport

Norway

Viaplay Norway / V Sport Premier League 1

Viaplay Norway

Peru

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports HD 1

beIN Sports

South Africa

SuperSport MaXimo 1

SuperSport

Spain

DAZN Spain

DAZN Spain

Sweden

V Sport Football / Viaplay Sweden

Viaplay Sweden

United Kingdom

Sky Sport 3 NZ (International rights feed)

Sky Sports

United States

USA Network / Telemundo

USA Network

How to watch Manchester City vs Ipswich Town with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 7
Etihad Stadium

Today's game between Manchester City and Ipswich Town will kick off at 17 Oct 2026, 15:00.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Manchester City vs Ipswich Town today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Manchester City vs Ipswich Town Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI
page.match.formation.title
Ipswich Town crest
Ipswich Town
IPS
4-2-3-1
G. DonnarummaG. DonnarummaM. GuehiM. GuehiJ. GvardiolJ. GvardiolM. NunesM. NunesR. DiasR. DiasI. NdiayeI. NdiayeR. CherkiR. CherkiE. FernandezE. FernandezA. SemenyoA. SemenyoE. AndersonE. AndersonE. HaalandE. HaalandC. WaltonC. WaltonL. DavisL. Davisteam-logoA. OuattaraD. O'SheaD. O'SheaI. DiopI. DiopS. LukicS. LukicJ. EncisoJ. EncisoE. PalaciosE. PalaciosJ. ClarkeJ. ClarkeA. FatawuA. FatawuEmersonnEmersonn
Ipswich Town crest
Ipswich Town
IPS
4-2-3-1
Manchester City

Starting XI

Ipswich Town

Manager

  • E. Maresca
  • G. O'Neil

Enzo Maresca names a projected XI that includes Gianluigi Donnarumma in goal, with Marc Guehi, Ruben Dias, Nico O'Reilly, and Matheus Nunes expected to form the defensive shape. Rayan Cherki, Enzo Fernandez, and Elliot Anderson are named in midfield, while Iliman Ndiaye, Antoine Semenyo, and Erling Haaland make up the forward line. City report no injuries or suspensions ahead of the match.

Gary O'Neil's Ipswich are without Jack Taylor through injury. Christian Walton is set to start in goal behind a back four of Leif Davis, Dara O'Shea, Issa Diop, and Abdoul Ouattara, with Florentino, Sasa Lukic, and Julio Enciso in midfield and Jaden Philogene-Bidace, Daizen Maeda, and Emersonn expected to lead the attack. No suspensions are reported for the visitors.

Form

MCI

MCI - Form

MUN
W0-1
NOR
W5-0
SUN
W5-3
LIV
W0-3
PSG
L2-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
16/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5
IPS

IPS - Form

LIV
L0-2
CRY
W2-3
ARS
L2-4
EVE
L1-0
FUL
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/10
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Manchester City head into this fixture having won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with their only defeat coming against PSG on Tuesday. They have been in strong Premier League form, beating Liverpool 3-0 away and Manchester United 1-0, and put five past both Sunderland and Norwich City. Across those five matches, City scored 16 goals while conceding seven, though the PSG result alone accounted for four of those conceded.

Ipswich have won two of their last five, losing three. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Premier League win over Fulham, though they also suffered defeats to Everton and Liverpool. O'Neil's side lost 4-2 to Arsenal in the Carabao Cup and were beaten 2-0 by Liverpool in the league, though a 3-2 away win at Crystal Palace shows they can score goals on the road.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Manchester CityDrawIpswich Town
3
0
2
Premier League
Ipswich Town badge
Ipswich Town
IPS
0
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
6
FT
Premier League
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
4
Ipswich Town badge
Ipswich Town
IPS
1
FT
FA Cup
Ipswich Town badge
Ipswich Town
IPS
1
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
4
FT
Premier League
Ipswich Town badge
Ipswich Town
IPS
2
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
1
FT
Carabao Cup
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
1
Ipswich Town badge
Ipswich Town
IPS
2
FT
16Goals Scored6
Games over 2.5 goals5/5
Both teams scored4/5

The two clubs last met in January 2025, when Manchester City won 6-0 at Portman Road in the Premier League. The most recent meeting at the Etihad in August 2024 ended 4-1 to City. Across the five head-to-head fixtures on record, Manchester City have won four, with Ipswich claiming one victory, a 2-1 Carabao Cup win at the Etihad in December 2000. City have scored 17 goals in those meetings and conceded six, making this a series that has consistently favoured the home side.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
6600165+1118
W
W
W
W
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
6501105+515
W
L
W
W
W
3
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
6411185+1313
W
W
W
D
L
4
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
6240126+610
D
W
D
D
D
5
EvertonEvertonEVE
624085+310
D
W
D
D
D
6
ChelseaChelseaCHE
63121513+210
W
L
D
L
W
7
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
623185+39
L
D
W
D
D
8
Hull CityHull CityHUL
623186+29
D
L
D
D
W
9
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
62317709
L
W
D
W
D
10
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
6303912-39
W
L
W
L
L
11
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
62221013-38
L
W
L
D
W
12
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
6213912-37
W
D
L
W
L
13
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
61329906
D
D
L
D
W
14
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
6204511-66
W
W
L
L
L
15
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
612358-35
L
L
W
D
D
16
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
6123611-55
D
W
L
D
L
17
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
6114612-64
L
L
L
D
W
18
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
6033713-63
L
L
D
D
D
19
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
603339-63
D
L
D
D
L
20
FulhamFulhamFUL
6024610-42
L
D
D
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

Manchester City lead the Premier League table heading into this fixture, while Ipswich sit 10th, making this a meeting between the division's pacesetters and a newly-promoted side establishing themselves in the top half.

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