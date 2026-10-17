International Coverage

How to watch Manchester City vs Ipswich Town with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Premier League - Game Week 7 17 Oct 2026 - 10:00 Etihad Stadium

Today's game between Manchester City and Ipswich Town will kick off at 17 Oct 2026, 15:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Manchester City vs Ipswich Town today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Enzo Maresca names a projected XI that includes Gianluigi Donnarumma in goal, with Marc Guehi, Ruben Dias, Nico O'Reilly, and Matheus Nunes expected to form the defensive shape. Rayan Cherki, Enzo Fernandez, and Elliot Anderson are named in midfield, while Iliman Ndiaye, Antoine Semenyo, and Erling Haaland make up the forward line. City report no injuries or suspensions ahead of the match.

Gary O'Neil's Ipswich are without Jack Taylor through injury. Christian Walton is set to start in goal behind a back four of Leif Davis, Dara O'Shea, Issa Diop, and Abdoul Ouattara, with Florentino, Sasa Lukic, and Julio Enciso in midfield and Jaden Philogene-Bidace, Daizen Maeda, and Emersonn expected to lead the attack. No suspensions are reported for the visitors.

Form

Manchester City head into this fixture having won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with their only defeat coming against PSG on Tuesday. They have been in strong Premier League form, beating Liverpool 3-0 away and Manchester United 1-0, and put five past both Sunderland and Norwich City. Across those five matches, City scored 16 goals while conceding seven, though the PSG result alone accounted for four of those conceded.

Ipswich have won two of their last five, losing three. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Premier League win over Fulham, though they also suffered defeats to Everton and Liverpool. O'Neil's side lost 4-2 to Arsenal in the Carabao Cup and were beaten 2-0 by Liverpool in the league, though a 3-2 away win at Crystal Palace shows they can score goals on the road.

Head-to-Head Record

The two clubs last met in January 2025, when Manchester City won 6-0 at Portman Road in the Premier League. The most recent meeting at the Etihad in August 2024 ended 4-1 to City. Across the five head-to-head fixtures on record, Manchester City have won four, with Ipswich claiming one victory, a 2-1 Carabao Cup win at the Etihad in December 2000. City have scored 17 goals in those meetings and conceded six, making this a series that has consistently favoured the home side.

Standings

Manchester City lead the Premier League table heading into this fixture, while Ipswich sit 10th, making this a meeting between the division's pacesetters and a newly-promoted side establishing themselves in the top half.