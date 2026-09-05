How to watch Manchester City vs Coventry City with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Premier League - Game Week 3 5 Sept 2026 - 10:00 Etihad Stadium

Today's game between Manchester City and Coventry City will kick off at 5 Sept 2026, 15:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Manchester City vs Coventry City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Enzo Maresca is without Jeremy Doku and Matheus Nunes through injury, though his projected XI still carries significant firepower. Gianluigi Donnarumma starts in goal, with a back four of Josko Gvardiol, Marc Guehi, Abdukodir Khusanov, and Ruben Dias. Elliot Anderson, Rayan Cherki, and Nico O'Reilly form the midfield, with Antoine Semenyo and Phil Foden supporting Erling Haaland in attack.

Frank Lampard is dealing with a longer injury list. Haji Wright, Luke Woolfenden, Kaine Kesler-Hayden, and Frank Onyeka are all ruled out. Carl Rushworth is set to start in goal, with Lampard's projected XI including Milan van Ewijk, Bobby Thomas, Jay Dasilva, and Aurele Amenda in defence, and Taiwo Awoniyi leading the line. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Manchester City have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, losing only to Arsenal in the Community Shield, a 3-0 defeat. Their two Premier League wins came against Bournemouth, 2-1, and Crystal Palace, where they won 4-1. Across those five matches they have scored 10 goals and conceded six, with their pre-season results against Atletico Madrid and the K-League All Stars also producing victories.

Coventry have a more mixed recent record, winning two and losing two of their last five. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 home defeat to Hull City in the Premier League. A 4-2 Carabao Cup win at Plymouth Argyle offered some encouragement, and pre-season victories over Monaco and Espanyol suggested attacking potential. They have, though, lost both of their Premier League fixtures so far, including a 3-0 defeat at Arsenal on matchday one.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the Championship in March 2002, when Manchester City won 4-2 at home. The five-match head-to-head record across available data shows two wins for Manchester City, two wins for Coventry City, and one draw. The sides met twice in the Premier League during the 2000-01 season, with Coventry winning 2-1 at the Etihad and the reverse fixture ending 1-1.

Standings

Manchester City sit top of the Premier League table, while Coventry City are 17th after the opening weeks of the season.