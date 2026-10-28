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Carabao Cup
team-logoManchester City
Etihad Stadium
team-logoBrighton & Hove Albion
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TV Guide & Streaming
Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Manchester City
Brighton & Hove Albion
Carabao Cup

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United StatesParamount+
United KingdomSky Sports+
CanadaFubo
IndiaFanCode

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International Coverage

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Match Preview

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Carabao Cup - Game Week 4
Etihad Stadium

Manchester City host Brighton & Hove Albion at the Etihad Stadium in the Carabao Cup fourth round, with Enzo Maresca's side looking to make progress in the domestic cup competition.

City arrive into this fixture having won three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent Premier League outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa, though they bounced back strongly in Europe with a 5-1 win over AEK Athens in the Champions League.

Brighton make the trip to Manchester carrying the disappointment of a 2-0 Premier League loss at Anfield last weekend. Fabian Hurzeler's side were left frustrated by Liverpool's defensive efficiency, with the Brighton manager insisting his team created the better chances despite the scoreline.

The Seagulls have faced a relentless run of fixtures and now face the same Manchester City opponents twice in quick succession, with a Premier League meeting to follow this Carabao Cup tie on Saturday.

Despite the recent defeat, Brighton remain third in the Premier League table and have lost only twice in 13 matches across all competitions this season. Hurzeler will be eager to restore confidence with a positive result at the Etihad.

City's home form in cup competitions gives them a natural advantage, and Maresca will be targeting a place in the next round. The Etihad crowd will expect a response after the Villa defeat.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Manchester City vs Brighton live.

Team news & squads

Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion Probable lineups

Manager

  • E. Maresca

Enzo Maresca has not yet confirmed his squad selection for this Carabao Cup tie, with no injury or suspension data currently available for the home side. Updates on the City lineup will be added closer to kick-off.

For Brighton, Fabian Hurzeler is also yet to confirm his squad, with no injury or suspension information currently available. Given the intense fixture schedule, Hurzeler may rotate his options, though full team news will be provided when released.

Form

MCI

MCI - Form

LIV
W0-3
PSG
L2-4
IPS
W3-2
AEK
W5-1
AVL
L2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/9
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5
BHA

BHA - Form

SUN
W0-2
KZA
W4-0
CRY
W5-0
JAB
D0-0
LIV
L2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/2
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
0/5

Manchester City head into this match with a W3-D0-L2 record from their last five outings across all competitions, scoring 12 goals and conceding 10. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Premier League defeat to Aston Villa, which followed a commanding 5-1 Champions League win over AEK Athens. City also claimed a notable 3-0 Premier League victory against Liverpool earlier in the run.

Brighton arrive with a W3-D1-L1 record from their last five matches. Their most recent fixture was a 2-0 Premier League defeat at Anfield against Liverpool, which ended a run of three consecutive wins. Prior to that loss, the Seagulls beat Crystal Palace 5-0 and FK Kauno Zalgiris 4-0, keeping four clean sheets across those five games.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Manchester CityDrawBrighton & Hove Albion
1
2
2
Premier League
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
1
Brighton & Hove Albion badge
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
1
FT
Premier League
Brighton & Hove Albion badge
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
2
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
1
FT
Premier League
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
2
Brighton & Hove Albion badge
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
2
FT
Premier League
Brighton & Hove Albion badge
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
2
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
1
FT
Premier League
Brighton & Hove Albion badge
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
0
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
4
FT
9Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored4/5

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in January 2026, when Manchester City and Brighton drew 1-1 in a Premier League fixture at the Etihad Stadium. Across the last five Premier League encounters, Brighton have won twice, City have won once, and two matches have ended level. Brighton claimed a 2-1 home win in August 2025 and a 2-1 home win in November 2024, while City's only victory in that run was a 4-0 win at Brighton's ground in April 2024.

Standings

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