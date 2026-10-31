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Premier League
team-logoManchester City
Etihad Stadium
team-logoBrighton & Hove Albion
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Watch Manchester City vs. Brighton & Hove Albion live today: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

TV Guide & Streaming
Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Manchester City
Brighton & Hove Albion
Premier League

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion in live Premier League action today.

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How to watch Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion with a VPN

  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
  • Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table below).
United StatesFubo
CanadaFubo
IndiaJioHotstar
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
  • Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports HD 1 / beIN Sports English / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Angola

SuperSport Premier League ROA / DStv Now

SuperSport

Argentina

ESPN Argentina / Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Australia

Stan Sport

Stan Sport

Bolivia

ESPN Colombia / Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Brazil

ESPN Brazil / Disney+ Premium Brazil

Disney+

Canada

FuboTV Canada

Fubo

Chad

beIN Sports HD 1 / SuperSport Premier League ROA

beIN Sports

Chile

ESPN Chile / Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Colombia

ESPN Colombia / Disney+ Premium Sur

Disney+

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique / SuperSport Premier League ROA

Canal+ Afrique

Egypt

beIN Sports HD 1 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

France

Canal+ Live 6 / myCANAL

Canal+

Germany

Sky Sport 9/HD / WOW / Sky Go

Sky Sport Germany

India

Disney+ Hotstar / Star Sports Select

Disney+ Hotstar

Indonesia

Vidio

Vidio

Japan

U-NEXT

U-NEXT

Mauritania

beIN Sports HD 1 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Mexico

FOX One / Max

Fox Sports México

Nigeria

SuperSport Premier League Nigeria / DStv Now

SuperSport

Peru

ESPN Colombia / Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports HD 1 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

South Africa

SuperSport Premier League / DStv App

SuperSport

United Arab Emirates

beIN Sports HD 1 / beIN Sports English

beIN Sports

United States

Peacock Premium

Peacock

Match Preview

crest
Premier League - Game Week 9
Etihad Stadium

Manchester City host Brighton & Hove Albion at the Etihad Stadium this Saturday in a Premier League fixture that carries extra edge after the two sides met in the Carabao Cup just days earlier.

City came through that midweek cup tie the hard way, twice coming from behind before edging past Fabian Hurzeler's side 4-3 on penalties. Enzo Maresca's squad showed character to survive, but the result was also a reminder of how dangerous Brighton can be on any given night.

Maresca has been candid about the threat the Seagulls pose. He noted that Brighton have been scoring three, four, and five goals per game in the Premier League this season, pressing opponents aggressively from the first whistle. They arrived at the Etihad as a cup opponent and they will return as a genuine test of City's title credentials.

City head into the rematch sitting top of the Premier League table, though their recent run has not been without turbulence. A loss to Aston Villa and a Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain sit alongside the cup win and league victories over AEK Athens and Ipswich Town in their last five outings.

Brighton arrive in third place in the table, making this a meeting between two sides with genuine ambitions for the top four. The Seagulls' Premier League form has been sharp, including a 5-0 dismantling of Crystal Palace, though back-to-back defeats to Liverpool and City in the cup have added a point to prove.

With both managers expected to restore full-strength lineups after making a combined 16 changes for the cup, this Saturday's contest should look very different from Wednesday's encounter. Erling Haaland, rested for the cup tie, returns to the equation.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Manchester City vs Brighton live.

Team news & squads

Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI
Formation
Brighton & Hove Albion crest
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
4-2-3-1
G. DonnarummaG. DonnarummaJ. GvardiolJ. GvardiolM. GuehiM. GuehiR. DiasR. DiasA. KhusanovA. KhusanovJ. DokuJ. DokuE. FernandezE. FernandezI. NdiayeI. NdiayeA. BouaddiA. BouaddiE. AndersonE. AndersonE. HaalandE. HaalandB. VerbruggenB. VerbruggenL. DunkL. DunkF. KadiogluF. KadiogluL. VuskovicL. VuskovicO. BoscagliO. BoscagliC. AndresC. AndresP. GrossP. GrossM. De CuyperM. De CuyperY. AyariY. AyariD. GomezD. GomezC. KostoulasC. Kostoulas
Brighton & Hove Albion crest
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
4-2-3-1
Manchester City

Starting XI

Brighton & Hove Albion

Manager

  • E. Maresca
  • F. Hurzeler
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ExpressVPN

Watch securely from anywhere - save up to 80% on 2-year plans

from £3.99/mo
Livestream without slowdowns
Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time.
Connect to a global server network
With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming.
Keep your activity private and secure
ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on.

Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

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