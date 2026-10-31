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How to watch Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion with a VPN

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table below).

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

International Coverage

Match Preview

Premier League - Game Week 9 31 Oct 2026 - 11:00 Etihad Stadium

Manchester City host Brighton & Hove Albion at the Etihad Stadium this Saturday in a Premier League fixture that carries extra edge after the two sides met in the Carabao Cup just days earlier.

City came through that midweek cup tie the hard way, twice coming from behind before edging past Fabian Hurzeler's side 4-3 on penalties. Enzo Maresca's squad showed character to survive, but the result was also a reminder of how dangerous Brighton can be on any given night.

Maresca has been candid about the threat the Seagulls pose. He noted that Brighton have been scoring three, four, and five goals per game in the Premier League this season, pressing opponents aggressively from the first whistle. They arrived at the Etihad as a cup opponent and they will return as a genuine test of City's title credentials.

City head into the rematch sitting top of the Premier League table, though their recent run has not been without turbulence. A loss to Aston Villa and a Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain sit alongside the cup win and league victories over AEK Athens and Ipswich Town in their last five outings.

Brighton arrive in third place in the table, making this a meeting between two sides with genuine ambitions for the top four. The Seagulls' Premier League form has been sharp, including a 5-0 dismantling of Crystal Palace, though back-to-back defeats to Liverpool and City in the cup have added a point to prove.

With both managers expected to restore full-strength lineups after making a combined 16 changes for the cup, this Saturday's contest should look very different from Wednesday's encounter. Erling Haaland, rested for the cup tie, returns to the equation.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Manchester City vs Brighton live.

Team news & squads