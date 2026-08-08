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How to watch Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid with a VPNGemini
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Today's game between Manchester City and Atletico Madrid will kick-off at 9 Aug 2026, 12:00.
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid todayNordVPN
- Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Team news & squads
Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid lineups
Starting XI
Substitutes
No official team news is currently available for either Manchester City or Atletico Madrid ahead of this fixture. For City, the summer transfer window has brought notable changes in personnel, and Maresca's preferred lineup for the new season is still taking shape. Atletico Madrid are similarly in a period of squad flux under Simeone. Full injury and suspension details will be added closer to kick-off.
Form
Manchester City have recorded a mixed run of five matches, posting two wins, one draw, and two losses. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 victory over K-League All Stars on August 5, following a 1-1 draw with Inter that ended in a loss on penalties on August 1. Earlier in the calendar, City beat Chelsea 1-0 in the FA Cup, drew 1-1 with Bournemouth in the Premier League, and lost 2-1 to Aston Villa on the final day of the league season. Across those five matches, City scored five goals and conceded five.
Atletico Madrid have also posted a two-win, one-draw, two-loss record across their last five. Their most recent match was a 2-1 defeat to Manchester United in a pre-season friendly on August 1. Before that, they beat Getafe 4-1 in pre-season, lost 5-1 to Villarreal on the final day of LaLiga, beat Girona 1-0, and edged Osasuna 2-1. Atletico scored nine goals across the five matches and conceded eight, with the heavy defeat to Villarreal a notable outlier.
Head-to-Head Record
Head to Head
The two sides have met three times in the available head-to-head record. The most recent meeting came in a pre-season friendly on July 30, 2023, when Atletico Madrid won 2-1 with Manchester City as the home side. Before that, the clubs met twice in the 2021-22 Champions League quarter-finals: a 0-0 draw at the Metropolitano was preceded by a 1-0 City win at the Etihad Stadium, sending City through on aggregate. Atletico hold one win from the three meetings, with City also claiming one victory and one draw.