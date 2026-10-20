Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Champions League
team-logoManchester City
Etihad Stadium
team-logoAEK Athens
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
GOAL-e
Assisted by

Manchester City vs AEK Athens: Worldwide Champions League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Manchester City vs AEK Athens
Manchester City
AEK Athens
Champions League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports HD 3

beIN Sports

Argentina

Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Australia

Stan Sport

Stan Sport

Brazil

Max Brazil

Max

Canada

DAZN Canada / fuboTV Canada

DAZN Canada

Chile

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

China

iQiyi

iQiyi

Colombia

Disney+ Premium Sur

Disney+

Egypt

beIN Sports HD 3

beIN Sports

France

Canal+ France

Canal+

Germany

DAZN Germany

DAZN Germany

India

Sony LIV / JioTV

Sony LIV

Indonesia

Vidio / beIN Sports 2

Vidio

Iran

beIN Sports HD 3

beIN Sports

Iraq

beIN Sports HD 3

beIN Sports

Japan

WOWOW

WOWOW

Mexico

FOX One

FOX Sports Mexico

Nigeria

SuperSport Action Africa

SuperSport

Norway

TV 2 Play

TV 2 Play

Peru

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports HD 3

beIN Sports

South Africa

SuperSport Action / SuperSport PSL

SuperSport

Spain

Movistar+

Movistar Plus+

United Kingdom

TNT Sports 1

TNT Sports

United States

Paramount+ / DAZN USA

Paramount+

How to watch Manchester City vs AEK Athens with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 3
Etihad Stadium

Today's game between Manchester City and AEK Athens will kick off at 20 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Manchester City vs AEK Athens today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Manchester City vs AEK Athens Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI
page.match.formation.title
AEK Athens crest
AEK Athens
AEK
4-4-2
G. DonnarummaG. DonnarummaR. DiasR. DiasM. GuehiM. GuehiA. KhusanovA. KhusanovJ. GvardiolJ. GvardiolE. AndersonE. AndersonJ. DokuJ. DokuR. CherkiR. CherkiA. BouaddiA. BouaddiE. FernandezE. FernandezE. HaalandE. HaalandA. BrignoliA. BrignoliS. PiliosS. PiliosH. MoukoudiH. MoukoudiL. RotaL. RotaF. RelvasF. RelvasA. KoitaA. KoitaL. MajerL. MajerR. MarinR. MarinM. VitalisM. VitalisL. JovicL. JovicB. VargaB. Varga
AEK Athens crest
AEK Athens
AEK
4-2-3-1
Manchester City

Starting XI

AEK Athens

Manager

  • E. Maresca
  • M. Nikolic

Enzo Maresca names a projected XI that includes Gianluigi Donnarumma in goal, with a back four of Ruben Dias, Marc Guehi, Abdukodir Khusanov, and Josko Gvardiol. Elliot Anderson, Jeremy Doku, Antoine Semenyo, Enzo Fernandez, and Rayan Cherki are listed in midfield and attack, with Erling Haaland leading the line — though his fitness remains a concern following the foot injury sustained against Ipswich. No injuries or suspensions are currently confirmed, but updates are expected closer to kick-off.

For AEK Athens, Marko Nikolic is set to deploy Alberto Brignoli in goal behind a defence featuring Stavros Pilios, Harold Moukoudi, Lazaros Rota, and Filipe Relvas. Aboubakary Koita, Lovro Majer, Razvan Marin, and Milan Vitalis are projected in midfield, with Zini and Luka Jovic leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions are listed for the visitors at this stage.

Form

MCI

MCI - Form

NOR
W5-0
SUN
W5-3
LIV
W0-3
PSG
L2-4
IPS
W3-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
18/9
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
3/5
AEK

AEK - Form

ATT
D1-1
PAF
W8-1
VOL
W1-2
OFI
W3-0
SHK
L3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Manchester City head into this fixture with four wins from their last five matches across all competitions, their only defeat coming in a 4-2 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. Their most recent result was a 3-2 Premier League win over Ipswich Town, with Haaland scoring twice. Earlier in the run, City put five past Sunderland and five past Norwich City in the Carabao Cup, scoring 18 goals across those five matches while conceding 12.

AEK Athens have won three of their last five, but their European form is a concern. A 3-1 defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League preceded a run of domestic wins, including an 8-1 cup victory over Panserraikos and a 3-0 Super League win over OFI Crete. They drew 1-1 with Asteras Tripolis in their earlier Super League outing, giving them a mixed but largely positive recent record outside of Europe.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Manchester City and AEK Athens.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
2200103+76
W
W
2
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
220092+76
W
W
3
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
220092+76
W
W
4
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
220061+56
W
W
5
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
220084+46
W
W
6
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
220051+46
W
W
7
ArsenalArsenalARS
220040+46
W
W
8
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
220064+26
W
W
9
Real BetisReal BetisBET
220064+26
W
W
10
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
211083+54
D
W
11
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
211042+24
W
D
12
ComoComoCOM
210164+23
L
W
13
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
210142+23
L
W
14
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
210154+13
W
L
15
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
210132+13
W
L
16
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
21016603
W
L
17
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
21014403
L
W
18
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
21013303
L
W
19
LensLensRCL
210134-13
L
W
20
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
210123-13
L
W
21
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
210124-23
W
L
22
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
210124-23
W
L
23
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
210147-33
W
L
24
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
210115-43
W
L
25
RomaRomaROM
201145-11
L
D
26
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
201112-11
L
D
27
VikingVikingVIK
201146-21
D
L
28
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
201117-61
L
D
29
InterInterINT
200246-20
L
L
30
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
200225-30
L
L
31
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
200225-30
L
L
32
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
200214-30
L
L
33
LASKLASKLAS
200237-40
L
L
34
LilleLilleLIL
200226-40
L
L
35
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
200227-50
L
L
36
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSBR
200219-80
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Champions League league phase, Manchester City currently occupy 17th place while AEK Athens sit 20th. Both clubs are in the lower half of the standings, which means Tuesday's match carries real weight for each side's hopes of progressing through the league phase.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google