International Coverage

How to watch Manchester City vs AEK Athens with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Champions League - Game Week 3 20 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Etihad Stadium

Today's game between Manchester City and AEK Athens will kick off at 20 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Manchester City vs AEK Athens today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Enzo Maresca names a projected XI that includes Gianluigi Donnarumma in goal, with a back four of Ruben Dias, Marc Guehi, Abdukodir Khusanov, and Josko Gvardiol. Elliot Anderson, Jeremy Doku, Antoine Semenyo, Enzo Fernandez, and Rayan Cherki are listed in midfield and attack, with Erling Haaland leading the line — though his fitness remains a concern following the foot injury sustained against Ipswich. No injuries or suspensions are currently confirmed, but updates are expected closer to kick-off.

For AEK Athens, Marko Nikolic is set to deploy Alberto Brignoli in goal behind a defence featuring Stavros Pilios, Harold Moukoudi, Lazaros Rota, and Filipe Relvas. Aboubakary Koita, Lovro Majer, Razvan Marin, and Milan Vitalis are projected in midfield, with Zini and Luka Jovic leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions are listed for the visitors at this stage.

Form

Manchester City head into this fixture with four wins from their last five matches across all competitions, their only defeat coming in a 4-2 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. Their most recent result was a 3-2 Premier League win over Ipswich Town, with Haaland scoring twice. Earlier in the run, City put five past Sunderland and five past Norwich City in the Carabao Cup, scoring 18 goals across those five matches while conceding 12.

AEK Athens have won three of their last five, but their European form is a concern. A 3-1 defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League preceded a run of domestic wins, including an 8-1 cup victory over Panserraikos and a 3-0 Super League win over OFI Crete. They drew 1-1 with Asteras Tripolis in their earlier Super League outing, giving them a mixed but largely positive recent record outside of Europe.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Manchester City and AEK Athens.

Standings

In the Champions League league phase, Manchester City currently occupy 17th place while AEK Athens sit 20th. Both clubs are in the lower half of the standings, which means Tuesday's match carries real weight for each side's hopes of progressing through the league phase.