How to watch Mallorca vs Cordoba with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

United States Fubo

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Segunda Division - Game Week 14 14 Nov 2026 - 12:30 Estadi Mallorca Son Moix

Mallorca host Cordoba at the Estadi Mallorca Son Moix in a Segunda Division fixture that carries genuine weight for both clubs at this stage of the season.

Luis Garcia's side sit sixth in the table and have been building momentum at home, with their recent results showing the kind of consistency that keeps promotion ambitions alive.

Cordoba arrive in Palma in 11th place under Ivan Ania, a position that tells only part of the story. The visitors have been difficult to beat in the league and come into this match on the back of a convincing 3-0 win over AD Ceuta FC last weekend.

Mallorca have not been flawless. Three draws in their last five league outings point to a team that can frustrate opponents but has occasionally struggled to put games to bed. Their 2-1 win over Cadiz earlier this month was a welcome return to winning ways.

Cordoba's form in the Copa del Rey has been less encouraging, but in Segunda Division football they have been competitive. Back-to-back league wins before the Ceuta result suggest they travel to Mallorca in decent shape.

This is a fixture between two clubs with recent history in this division, and the points on offer matter for both. Here is everything you need to know about how to follow the action.

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