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FIFA ASEAN Cup
team-logoMalaysia
team-logoSingapore
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Malaysia vs Singapore: Worldwide FIFA ASEAN Cup broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Malaysia vs Singapore
Malaysia
Singapore
FIFA ASEAN Cup

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Selected Broadcaster

Official Homepage

USA

DAZN USA

dazn.com

Indonesia

Vidio

vidio.com

Pakistan

Tapmad

tapmad.com

Brazil

DAZN Brasil

dazn.com

Bangladesh

Toffee

toffeelive.com

Japan

DAZN Japan

dazn.com

Vietnam

FPT Play

fptplay.vn

Germany

DAZN Germany

dazn.com

France

DAZN France

dazn.com

United Kingdom (Great Britain)

DAZN UK

dazn.com

Italy

DAZN Italia

dazn.com

South Korea (Korea Republic)

ENA Sports

ena.skylife.co.kr

Spain

DAZN Spain

dazn.com

Argentina / Colombia (DAZN International)

DAZN International

dazn.com

Canada

fuboTV Canada

fubo.tv

Malaysia

RTM Klik

rtmklik.rtm.gov.my

Nepal

Tapmad

tapmad.com

Australia

SBS On Demand

sbs.com.au/ondemand

Chinese Taipei (Taiwan)

DAZN Taiwan

dazn.com

Sri Lanka

Tapmad

tapmad.com

Portugal

DAZN Portugal

dazn.com

Austria

DAZN Austria

dazn.com

Switzerland

DAZN Switzerland

dazn.com

Hong Kong

ViuTV

viu.tv

Ireland Republic

DAZN UK

dazn.com

Singapore

meWATCH

mewatch.sg

New Zealand

DAZN New Zealand

dazn.com

Belgium

DAZN Belgium

dazn.com

Bhutan

Tapmad

tapmad.com

Macau

ViuTV

viu.tv

Andorra

DAZN Spain

dazn.com

Liechtenstein

DAZN Germany

dazn.com

Monaco

DAZN France

dazn.com

San Marino

DAZN Italia

dazn.com

How to watch Malaysia vs Singapore with a VPN

VPN GuideGeminiWatch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Today's game between Malaysia and Singapore will kick off at 1 Oct 2026, 13:30.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Malaysia vs Singapore today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Team news for both sides is limited ahead of this fixture. No confirmed injuries or suspensions have been reported for Malaysia, and no probable lineup has been announced. Full squad details are expected to be confirmed closer to kick-off.

Singapore are in a similar position, with no injury or suspension information currently available and no projected XI released. Updates will be added as they emerge from both camps ahead of the match.

Form

MAL

MAL - Form

PHI
W1-0
VNM
L0-2
VNM
L2-0
BGD
W0-3
IDN
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/4
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
0/5
SIN

SIN - Form

IDN
D1-1
THA
L1-3
THA
W1-2
IDN
L2-0
BGD
W1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Malaysia head into this match with a mixed but largely positive recent run, collecting two wins and a draw from their last five games alongside two defeats. Their current FIFA ASEAN Cup campaign has produced a 3-0 win over Bangladesh and a 0-0 draw with Indonesia, giving them four points from two matches. The two defeats in that run both came in the ASEAN Championship against Vietnam, where they conceded four goals across the two legs without scoring. Across their last five outings, Malaysia have scored four goals and conceded four.

Singapore's recent form tells a similar story of inconsistency. They have won two, lost two, and drawn one of their last five matches, with their most recent result a 1-0 win over Bangladesh in the FIFA ASEAN Cup. That followed a 2-0 defeat to Indonesia, and their ASEAN Championship campaign included a 1-2 win over Thailand and a 1-3 loss to the same opponents. Singapore have scored five goals and conceded seven across those five fixtures, and their defensive record is something Malaysia will look to test.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

MalaysiaDrawSingapore
2
1
2
Friendlies
Malaysia badge
Malaysia
MAL
2
Singapore badge
Singapore
SIN
1
FT
ASEAN Championship
Malaysia badge
Malaysia
MAL
4
Singapore badge
Singapore
SIN
1
FT
Friendlies
Singapore badge
Singapore
SIN
2
Malaysia badge
Malaysia
MAL
1
FT
Friendlies
Malaysia badge
Malaysia
MAL
0
Singapore badge
Singapore
SIN
1
FT
Friendlies
Singapore badge
Singapore
SIN
0
Malaysia badge
Malaysia
MAL
0
FT
7Goals Scored5
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored3/5

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended in a 2-1 win for Malaysia in a friendly in September 2025. Malaysia have the stronger record across the last five encounters, with two wins to Singapore's one, and a draw rounding out the series alongside one Singapore victory. The most significant competitive result in that run came in the 2023 ASEAN Championship, where Malaysia beat Singapore 4-1. Singapore's sole win came in a 2022 friendly, where they edged a 2-1 result as the home side.

Standings

Premier Division Grp. A

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
MalaysiaMalaysiaMAL
211030+34
D
W
2
IndonesiaIndonesiaIDN
211020+24
D
W
3
SingaporeSingaporeSIN
210112-13
W
L
4
BangladeshBangladeshBGD
200204-40
L
L
Qualification to next stage

In Premier Division Group A of the FIFA ASEAN Cup, Malaysia currently occupy first place while Singapore are third. The gap between the two sides means this fixture carries direct implications for the group standings.

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