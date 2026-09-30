International Coverage

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How to watch Malaysia vs Singapore with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

FIFA ASEAN Cup - Game Week 3 1 Oct 2026 - 08:30

Today's game between Malaysia and Singapore will kick off at 1 Oct 2026, 13:30.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Malaysia vs Singapore today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Team news for both sides is limited ahead of this fixture. No confirmed injuries or suspensions have been reported for Malaysia, and no probable lineup has been announced. Full squad details are expected to be confirmed closer to kick-off.

Singapore are in a similar position, with no injury or suspension information currently available and no projected XI released. Updates will be added as they emerge from both camps ahead of the match.

Form

Malaysia head into this match with a mixed but largely positive recent run, collecting two wins and a draw from their last five games alongside two defeats. Their current FIFA ASEAN Cup campaign has produced a 3-0 win over Bangladesh and a 0-0 draw with Indonesia, giving them four points from two matches. The two defeats in that run both came in the ASEAN Championship against Vietnam, where they conceded four goals across the two legs without scoring. Across their last five outings, Malaysia have scored four goals and conceded four.

Singapore's recent form tells a similar story of inconsistency. They have won two, lost two, and drawn one of their last five matches, with their most recent result a 1-0 win over Bangladesh in the FIFA ASEAN Cup. That followed a 2-0 defeat to Indonesia, and their ASEAN Championship campaign included a 1-2 win over Thailand and a 1-3 loss to the same opponents. Singapore have scored five goals and conceded seven across those five fixtures, and their defensive record is something Malaysia will look to test.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended in a 2-1 win for Malaysia in a friendly in September 2025. Malaysia have the stronger record across the last five encounters, with two wins to Singapore's one, and a draw rounding out the series alongside one Singapore victory. The most significant competitive result in that run came in the 2023 ASEAN Championship, where Malaysia beat Singapore 4-1. Singapore's sole win came in a 2022 friendly, where they edged a 2-1 result as the home side.

Standings

Premier Division Grp. A Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Malaysia MAL 2 1 1 0 3 0 +3 4 D W 2 Indonesia IDN 2 1 1 0 2 0 +2 4 D W 3 Singapore SIN 2 1 0 1 1 2 -1 3 W L 4 Bangladesh BGD 2 0 0 2 0 4 -4 0 L L Qualification to next stage

In Premier Division Group A of the FIFA ASEAN Cup, Malaysia currently occupy first place while Singapore are third. The gap between the two sides means this fixture carries direct implications for the group standings.