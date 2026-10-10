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Bundesliga
team-logoMainz 05
MEWA Arena
team-logoBayer Leverkusen
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Mainz 05 vs Bayer Leverkusen: Worldwide Bundesliga broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Mainz 05 vs Bayer Leverkusen
Mainz 05
Bayer Leverkusen
Bundesliga

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Afghanistan

ZEE5

ZEE5

Albania

Tring Sport 4

Tring

Algeria

MBC Shahid

Shahid

Argentina

Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Australia

beIN Sports

beIN Sports Australia

Austria

Sky Go Austria

Sky Austria

Bahrain

MBC Shahid

Shahid

Brazil

Canal GOAT

Canal GOAT YouTube

Canada

DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada

Chile

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Colombia

Disney+ Premium Sur

Disney+

Germany

Sky Sport Bundesliga 3

Sky Sport Germany

India

ZEE5

ZEE5

Iran

MBC Shahid

Shahid

Iraq

MBC Shahid

Shahid

Japan

DAZN Japan

DAZN Japan

Jordan

MBC Shahid

Shahid

Kenya

StarTimes Sports Arena

StarTimes

Mexico

Sky Sports Mexico

Sky Mexico

Peru

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Saudi Arabia

MBC Shahid

Shahid

Spain

DAZN Spain

DAZN Spain

Turkey

S Sport+

S Sport Plus

United Kingdom

Sky Sports Mix

Sky Sports

United States

ESPN+

ESPN+

How to watch Mainz 05 vs Bayer Leverkusen with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Bundesliga - Game Week 5
MEWA Arena

Today's game between Mainz 05 and Bayer Leverkusen will kick off at 10 Oct 2026, 14:30.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Mainz 05 vs Bayer Leverkusen today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Mainz 05 vs Bayer Leverkusen Probable lineups

3-5-2
Mainz 05 crest
Mainz 05
M05
Formation
Bayer Leverkusen crest
Bayer Leverkusen
B04
4-2-3-1
A. SchwolowA. SchwolowF. GruberF. GruberS. PoschS. PoschK. PotulskiK. PotulskiN. AmiriN. AmiriK. SanoK. SanoA. CaciA. CaciE. MartelE. MartelP. MweneP. MweneP. TietzP. TietzS. BeckerS. BeckerM. FlekkenM. FlekkenF. MedinaF. MedinaJ. QuansahJ. QuansahE. TapsobaE. TapsobaM. GutierrezM. GutierrezA. GarciaA. GarciaA. MoreiraA. MoreiraI. MazaI. MazaE. FernandezE. FernandezM. DiabyM. DiabyP. SchickP. Schick
Bayer Leverkusen crest
Bayer Leverkusen
B04
3-5-2
Mainz 05

Starting XI

Bayer Leverkusen

Manager

  • U. Fischer
  • C. Martinez

Mainz head into the match with a significant number of absentees. Paul Nebel, Silvan Widmer, Silas Katompa Mvumpa, Anthony Caci, Fabio Gruber, Dominik Kohr, and Otto Ruoppi are all listed as injured and unavailable for selection. Fischer is expected to name a projected XI featuring Alexander Schwolow in goal, with Stefan Bell and Stefan Posch among the defensive options and Jae-Sung Lee and Nadiem Amiri providing creativity in midfield.

Leverkusen also carry injury concerns into the game, with Nathan Tella, Guela Doue, Montrell Culbreath, and Christian Kofane all sidelined. Martinez is expected to line up with Mark Flekken in goal, Facundo Medina and Jarell Quansah in defence, and Moussa Diaby and Patrik Schick leading the attack. No suspensions are recorded for either side.

Form

M05

M05 - Form

SCP
D0-0
HSV
W0-5
SGE
L1-3
BMG
W3-4
WMA
W0-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5
B04

B04 - Form

ELV
L3-2
FCU
W4-0
FCA
D2-2
CEL
W2-0
RBL
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Mainz arrive in good shape, recording three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 friendly win over Waldhof Mannheim on 3 October. In Bundesliga action, they beat Borussia Moenchengladbach 4-3 away and hammered Hamburger SV 5-0 at home, though a 3-1 home defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt interrupted that run. Across those five games they have scored 12 goals and conceded seven.

Leverkusen's last five matches show three wins, one draw, and one defeat. Their most recent Bundesliga fixture ended in a 2-0 win over RB Leipzig on 20 September. They also recorded a 4-0 victory over Union Berlin and went through in Europe with a 2-0 win against NK Celje, though they did suffer a 3-2 defeat to Elversberg on the opening weekend. Leverkusen have scored 11 goals and conceded four across those five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Mainz 05DrawBayer Leverkusen
0
2
3
Bundesliga
Bayer Leverkusen badge
Bayer Leverkusen
B04
1
Mainz 05 badge
Mainz 05
M05
1
FT
Bundesliga
Mainz 05 badge
Mainz 05
M05
3
Bayer Leverkusen badge
Bayer Leverkusen
B04
4
FT
Bundesliga
Mainz 05 badge
Mainz 05
M05
2
Bayer Leverkusen badge
Bayer Leverkusen
B04
2
FT
Bundesliga
Bayer Leverkusen badge
Bayer Leverkusen
B04
1
Mainz 05 badge
Mainz 05
M05
0
FT
Bundesliga
Bayer Leverkusen badge
Bayer Leverkusen
B04
2
Mainz 05 badge
Mainz 05
M05
1
FT
7Goals Scored10
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored4/5

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 1-1, with Leverkusen hosting Mainz in the Bundesliga on 28 February 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Leverkusen hold the stronger record, winning three times to Mainz's one, with one match drawn. The five meetings have produced 18 goals in total, with Leverkusen scoring 11 and Mainz seven.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
5410114+713
D
W
W
W
W
2
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
4310142+1210
W
W
D
W
3
FreiburgFreiburgSCF
4310123+910
D
W
W
W
4
Werder BremenWerder BremenSVW
5221101008
D
W
D
W
L
5
AugsburgAugsburgFCA
4211116+57
L
D
W
W
6
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
4211105+57
W
D
W
L
7
Mainz 05Mainz 05M05
4211106+47
W
L
W
D
8
ElversbergElversbergELV
421187+17
D
L
W
W
9
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
420295+46
L
W
L
W
10
Eintracht FrankfurtEintracht FrankfurtSGE
4121910-15
D
W
L
D
11
Schalke 04Schalke 04S04
412134-15
D
W
D
L
12
PaderbornPaderbornSCP
411235-24
W
L
L
D
13
FC KoelnFC KoelnKOE
411269-34
L
D
L
W
14
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
4103710-33
L
W
L
L
15
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
410369-33
L
L
W
L
16
Hamburger SVHamburger SVHSV
4103213-113
W
L
L
L
17
Union BerlinUnion BerlinFCU
4013417-131
L
L
L
D
18
Borussia MoenchengladbachBorussia MoenchengladbachBMG
4004616-100
L
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

Mainz sit sixth and Leverkusen fifth in the Bundesliga, meaning both clubs are within touching distance of the European places. A win for either side on Saturday could push them firmly into contention at the top of the early-season table.

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