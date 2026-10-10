International Coverage

How to watch Mainz 05 vs Bayer Leverkusen with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Bundesliga - Game Week 5 10 Oct 2026 - 09:30 MEWA Arena

Today's game between Mainz 05 and Bayer Leverkusen will kick off at 10 Oct 2026, 14:30.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Mainz 05 vs Bayer Leverkusen today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Mainz head into the match with a significant number of absentees. Paul Nebel, Silvan Widmer, Silas Katompa Mvumpa, Anthony Caci, Fabio Gruber, Dominik Kohr, and Otto Ruoppi are all listed as injured and unavailable for selection. Fischer is expected to name a projected XI featuring Alexander Schwolow in goal, with Stefan Bell and Stefan Posch among the defensive options and Jae-Sung Lee and Nadiem Amiri providing creativity in midfield.

Leverkusen also carry injury concerns into the game, with Nathan Tella, Guela Doue, Montrell Culbreath, and Christian Kofane all sidelined. Martinez is expected to line up with Mark Flekken in goal, Facundo Medina and Jarell Quansah in defence, and Moussa Diaby and Patrik Schick leading the attack. No suspensions are recorded for either side.

Form

Mainz arrive in good shape, recording three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 friendly win over Waldhof Mannheim on 3 October. In Bundesliga action, they beat Borussia Moenchengladbach 4-3 away and hammered Hamburger SV 5-0 at home, though a 3-1 home defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt interrupted that run. Across those five games they have scored 12 goals and conceded seven.

Leverkusen's last five matches show three wins, one draw, and one defeat. Their most recent Bundesliga fixture ended in a 2-0 win over RB Leipzig on 20 September. They also recorded a 4-0 victory over Union Berlin and went through in Europe with a 2-0 win against NK Celje, though they did suffer a 3-2 defeat to Elversberg on the opening weekend. Leverkusen have scored 11 goals and conceded four across those five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 1-1, with Leverkusen hosting Mainz in the Bundesliga on 28 February 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Leverkusen hold the stronger record, winning three times to Mainz's one, with one match drawn. The five meetings have produced 18 goals in total, with Leverkusen scoring 11 and Mainz seven.

Standings

Mainz sit sixth and Leverkusen fifth in the Bundesliga, meaning both clubs are within touching distance of the European places. A win for either side on Saturday could push them firmly into contention at the top of the early-season table.