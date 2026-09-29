How to watch Luxembourg vs Iceland with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

UEFA Nations League C - Game Week 2 29 Sept 2026 - 14:45 Stade de Luxembourg

Today's game between Luxembourg and Iceland will kick off at 29 Sept 2026, 19:45.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Luxembourg vs Iceland today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Luxembourg are managed by Jeff Strasser, though no confirmed lineup, injury, or suspension information is available at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Iceland head coach Arnar Gunnlaugsson is yet to confirm his squad selections, with no injury or suspension data currently provided. Further team news will follow as the fixture approaches.

Form

Luxembourg have won four of their last five matches, with their only defeat a narrow 0-1 loss to Italy in a friendly. Their most recent result was a 1-2 win away at Bulgaria in UEFA Nations League C, and they also beat Albania 0-1 in a friendly in June. Across those five games, Strasser's side scored seven goals and conceded two, with back-to-back wins over Malta in qualification adding further weight to their record.

Iceland have not won in their last five outings, recording three draws and two defeats. Their most recent match ended 1-1 against Estonia in UEFA Nations League C, and they were beaten 3-0 by Argentina in a June friendly. Across those five games, Gunnlaugsson's side scored five goals and conceded seven.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in October 2023, when Luxembourg beat Iceland 3-1 in a European Championship qualification fixture. Before that, the two sides drew 1-1 when Iceland hosted Luxembourg in the reverse qualifier in October 2023. Across the three meetings in the dataset, Luxembourg hold one win, with two draws, and Iceland are yet to record a victory in this run of fixtures.

Standings

Grp. 4 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Luxembourg LUX 1 1 0 0 2 1 +1 3 W 2 Estonia EST 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 D 3 Iceland ISL 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 D 4 Bulgaria BGR 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0 L Promotion Promotion Playoff Possible relegation

Luxembourg lead Group 4 of UEFA Nations League C heading into this fixture, while Iceland sit third. Luxembourg are playing to defend top spot, while Iceland need a result to keep their promotion hopes alive.