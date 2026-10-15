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How to watch Lugano vs FK Crvena Zvezda with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Conference League - Game Week 1 15 Oct 2026 - 12:45 AIL Arena

Today's game between Lugano and FK Crvena Zvezda will kick off at 15 Oct 2026, 17:45.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Lugano vs FK Crvena Zvezda today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Mattia Croci-Torti names Lugano's side with no confirmed injuries or suspensions reported ahead of the fixture. No probable lineup has been released, and further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Albert Riera's FK Crvena Zvezda are similarly without any confirmed injury or suspension concerns at this stage. No projected XI has been confirmed for the away side, and team news will be updated as kick-off approaches.

Form

Lugano head into this fixture with a record of three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches. Their best result in that run was a 4-0 victory over Luzern on October 10, with a 4-1 win against St. Gallen also standing out. They drew 2-2 with Young Boys and lost 3-1 to Hellas Verona in a friendly. Across those five games, Lugano scored 11 goals and conceded seven.

FK Crvena Zvezda have won four and drawn one of their last five matches, remaining unbeaten throughout. Their most recent result was a 3-0 win over FK Radnicki 1923 on October 10, and they also beat Radnicki Nis 3-0 in that run. Red Star scored nine goals across the five fixtures and conceded just one, with clean sheets in their two most recent away trips underlining their defensive solidity on the road.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available from recent meetings between Lugano and FK Crvena Zvezda. Historical context from previous encounters cannot be confirmed from the available information.

Standings

Both Lugano and FK Crvena Zvezda sit first in the Conference League standings, making this a direct meeting between the two sides leading the competition at this stage of the tournament.