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Conference League
team-logoLugano
AIL Arena
team-logoFK Crvena Zvezda
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
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Lugano vs FK Crvena Zvezda: Worldwide Conference League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Lugano vs FK Crvena Zvezda
Lugano
FK Crvena Zvezda
Conference League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Official Homepage

Argentina

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Austria

ORF / SRF (SRF zwei)

srf.ch

Bolivia

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Chile

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Colombia

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Denmark

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Ecuador

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Finland

Elisa Viihde Viaplay

elisa.fi/viihde

France

Canal+

canalplus.com

Germany

SRF

srf.ch

Indonesia

Vidio

vidio.com

Malaysia

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Norway

Viaplay

viaplay.no

Paraguay

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Peru

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Philippines

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Portugal

DAZN

dazn.com

Serbia

RTS

rts.rs

Spain

Movistar+

movistar.es

Sweden

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Switzerland

SRF

srf.ch

Thailand

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

United States (USA)

Paramount+

paramountplus.com

Uruguay

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Uzbekistan

Zoʻr TV

zortv.uz

How to watch Lugano vs FK Crvena Zvezda with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Conference League - Game Week 1
AIL Arena

Today's game between Lugano and FK Crvena Zvezda will kick off at 15 Oct 2026, 17:45.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Lugano vs FK Crvena Zvezda today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Lugano vs FK Crvena Zvezda Probable lineups

Manager

  • M. Croci-Torti

Mattia Croci-Torti names Lugano's side with no confirmed injuries or suspensions reported ahead of the fixture. No probable lineup has been released, and further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Albert Riera's FK Crvena Zvezda are similarly without any confirmed injury or suspension concerns at this stage. No projected XI has been confirmed for the away side, and team news will be updated as kick-off approaches.

Form

LUG

LUG - Form

YB
D2-2
GAL
W4-1
LAU
W0-4
VER
L1-3
LUZ
W4-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/6
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
3/5
ZVE

ZVE - Form

RSU
D0-0
IMT
W0-1
ZEL
W1-2
RAD
W3-0
FKR
W0-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/1
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Lugano head into this fixture with a record of three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches. Their best result in that run was a 4-0 victory over Luzern on October 10, with a 4-1 win against St. Gallen also standing out. They drew 2-2 with Young Boys and lost 3-1 to Hellas Verona in a friendly. Across those five games, Lugano scored 11 goals and conceded seven.

FK Crvena Zvezda have won four and drawn one of their last five matches, remaining unbeaten throughout. Their most recent result was a 3-0 win over FK Radnicki 1923 on October 10, and they also beat Radnicki Nis 3-0 in that run. Red Star scored nine goals across the five fixtures and conceded just one, with clean sheets in their two most recent away trips underlining their defensive solidity on the road.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available from recent meetings between Lugano and FK Crvena Zvezda. Historical context from previous encounters cannot be confirmed from the available information.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Heart of MidlothianHeart of MidlothianHEA
00000000
1
GetafeGetafeGET
00000000
1
BragaBragaBRA
00000000
1
St.TruidenSt.TruidenSTT
00000000
1
Lincoln Red Imps FCLincoln Red Imps FCLRI
00000000
1
TrabzonsporTrabzonsporTRS
00000000
1
Borac Banja LukaBorac Banja LukaBOR
00000000
1
Inter Club d'EscaldesInter Club d'EscaldesESC
00000000
1
FK Kauno ZalgirisFK Kauno ZalgirisKZA
00000000
1
MonacoMonacoASM
00000000
1
FC TwenteFC TwenteTWE
00000000
1
PanathinaikosPanathinaikosPAO
00000000
1
FC MidtjyllandFC MidtjyllandMID
00000000
1
AGFAGFAGF
00000000
1
BrannBrannBRA
00000000
1
FreiburgFreiburgSCF
00000000
1
Hajduk SplitHajduk SplitHAS
00000000
1
ThunThunTHU
00000000
1
FC NordsjaellandFC NordsjaellandFCN
00000000
1
FK Crvena ZvezdaFK Crvena ZvezdaZVE
00000000
1
GentGentGNT
00000000
1
Universitatea CraiovaUniversitatea CraiovaUCR
00000000
1
FC KoebenhavnFC KoebenhavnFCK
00000000
1
LuganoLuganoLUG
00000000
1
EgnatiaEgnatiaEGN
00000000
1
AjaxAjaxAJX
00000000
1
Pafos FCPafos FCPAF
00000000
1
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
00000000
1
AtalantaAtalantaATA
00000000
1
Kairat AlmatyKairat AlmatyKAL
00000000
1
JablonecJablonecJAB
00000000
1
Riga FCRiga FCRIG
00000000
1
KuPSKuPSKUP
00000000
1
Iberia 1999Iberia 1999IBE
00000000
1
MjaellbyMjaellbyMJA
00000000
1
CSKA SofiaCSKA SofiaCSS
00000000
Qualification to 1/8 finals

Both Lugano and FK Crvena Zvezda sit first in the Conference League standings, making this a direct meeting between the two sides leading the competition at this stage of the tournament.

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