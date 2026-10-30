How to watch Los Angeles Rams vs Los Angeles Chargers NFL game LIVE: Battle of Los Angeles information, Online streams, TV channels, and kick-off time

Los Angeles Rams vs Los Angeles Chargers kick-off time

The Los Angeles Rams host the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California) during Week 8 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, November 1 at 4.05pm ET / 1.05pm PT (9.05pm GMT).

Both LA sides have played a total of seven times at their joint SoFi Stadium home this season and they've only registered one victory between them (when the Rams beat the Giants 28-6 there in Week 2).

Following their Week 7 triumph against the Raiders, the Rams (3-4) now look to claim back-to-back successes for the first time this season against the Chargers (0-6), who are the only NFL side without a win.

How to watch Los Angeles Rams vs Los Angeles Chargers

In the US:

Fox / Fox One / Fubo

In the UK:

DAZN Game Pass / Sky Sports+

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Los Angeles Rams vs Los Angeles Chargers Team News

The 'Battle of Los Angeles' finds both stadium roommates struggling heavily with injuries to high-profile players

Los Angeles Rams Team News

The Rams are looking to get back to .500 but continue to face significant personnel hurdles, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.

Myles Garrett (Knee) : The star defensive end will miss his seventh consecutive game. Head coach Sean McVay confirmed that the team will not open his 21-day practice window this week as he continues to recover from knee surgery.

: The star defensive end will miss his seventh consecutive game. Head coach Sean McVay confirmed that the team will not open his 21-day practice window this week as he continues to recover from knee surgery. Davante Adams (Hamstring) : Adams underwent successful hamstring clean-out surgery. While he is progressing well and expected on the shorter end of his 6-10 week timeline, he remains out.

: Adams underwent successful hamstring clean-out surgery. While he is progressing well and expected on the shorter end of his 6-10 week timeline, he remains out. Trent McDuffie (Groin) : In a positive turn, McDuffie returned to practice this week as a limited participant. He is trending toward playing on Sunday and will be crucial in containing the Chargers' slot options.

: In a positive turn, McDuffie returned to practice this week as a limited participant. He is trending toward playing on Sunday and will be crucial in containing the Chargers' slot options. Nate Landman (Concussion) : The inside linebacker has cleared concussion protocol and was a full participant in practice, putting him on track to return to the starting lineup.

: The inside linebacker has cleared concussion protocol and was a full participant in practice, putting him on track to return to the starting lineup. Colby Parkinson (Rib) & Coleman Shelton (Hip) : Both starters missed early-week practices and their game-day availability remains up in the air.

& : Both starters missed early-week practices and their game-day availability remains up in the air. Joe Cardona (Ankle): The long snapper missed practice after suffering an ankle injury. The Rams have signed veteran Jake McQuaide to the practice squad as insurance.

Los Angeles Chargers Team News

Jim Harbaugh's winless Chargers are coming off their bye week but received brutal news regarding their defensive anchor.

Derwin James Jr. (Hamstring) : In a massive blow to the secondary, James suffered a severe setback in his rehabilitation. Coach Harbaugh revealed that James is a strong candidate for Injured Reserve (IR) and will definitely miss the Battle of LA.

: In a massive blow to the secondary, James suffered a severe setback in his rehabilitation. Coach Harbaugh revealed that James is a strong candidate for Injured Reserve (IR) and will definitely miss the Battle of LA. Ladd McConkey (Concussion) : The standout wide receiver has cleared concussion protocols and practiced as a full participant all week, meaning he will lead the Chargers' passing attack on Sunday.

: The standout wide receiver has cleared concussion protocols and practiced as a full participant all week, meaning he will lead the Chargers' passing attack on Sunday. Tre' Harris & Donte Jackson (Hamstring) : Both players have been limited in practice throughout the week. While they are handling partial workloads, they are on track to be game-time decisions.

& : Both players have been limited in practice throughout the week. While they are handling partial workloads, they are on track to be game-time decisions. Kayode Awosika (Fibula) & Brenen Thompson (Quad/Hamstring) : Neither player has managed to participate in practice this week, effectively ruling them out for Sunday's game.

& : Neither player has managed to participate in practice this week, effectively ruling them out for Sunday's game. Joe Alt (Neck): The rookie offensive tackle is expected to make his return to the starting lineup, a major boost to protect Justin Herbert against the Rams' interior pass rush.

Los Angeles Rams LA Form Los Angeles Chargers LAC LA LA LAC LAC All Games All Games Las Vegas Raiders LVR 21 35 Los Angeles Rams LA W Los Angeles Rams LA 16 18 Arizona Cardinals ARZ L Los Angeles Rams LA 34 37 Buffalo Bills BUF L Philadelphia Eagles PHI 20 24 Los Angeles Rams LA W Denver Broncos DEN 30 26 Los Angeles Rams LA L Matches played 5 Points scored 135 All Games All Games Kansas City Chiefs KC 22 6 Los Angeles Chargers LAC L Los Angeles Chargers LAC 17 23 Denver Broncos DEN L Seattle Seahawks SEA 30 23 Los Angeles Chargers LAC L Buffalo Bills BUF 24 16 Los Angeles Chargers LAC L Los Angeles Chargers LAC 14 26 Las Vegas Raiders LVR L Matches played 5 Points scored 76

Head to Head Draw 3 0 2 NFL Preseason Los Angeles Chargers LAC 18 Los Angeles Rams LA 20 FT NFL Preseason Los Angeles Rams LA 23 Los Angeles Chargers LAC 22 FT NFL Preseason Los Angeles Chargers LAC 9 Los Angeles Rams LA 13 FT NFL Preseason Los Angeles Rams LA 17 Los Angeles Chargers LAC 34 FT NFL Los Angeles Chargers LAC 31 Los Angeles Rams LA 10 FT 83 Points scored 114

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