How to watch Los Angeles FC vs St. Louis City with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

United States Fubo Canada Apple TV

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Major League Soccer - 1/8 28 Nov 2026 - 20:30 BMO Stadium

Los Angeles FC host St. Louis City at BMO Stadium in Major League Soccer, with both Western Conference sides meeting again just days after their last game.

The timing adds an edge. St. Louis won the previous meeting 3-2 on November 24, and LAFC now get a chance to answer at home.

Xavi Tamarit's side arrive in poor form. LAFC have lost their last three league games, including a 2-1 defeat to Seattle Sounders and a 3-1 loss at Minnesota United.

There are positives in attack. LAFC scored twice in the loss in St. Louis and drew 2-2 with LA Galaxy in late October.

Yoann Damet's team have found a little more rhythm. St. Louis beat Houston Dynamo 1-0 on November 8 and then edged LAFC in a five-goal game.

That run followed a rough stretch in which St. Louis lost to Real Salt Lake, Portland Timbers and San Diego FC. They now sit third in the West, three places above their hosts.

Here is what we know about how to follow the match.

Team news & squads