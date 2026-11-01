How to watch Los Angeles FC vs Minnesota United with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location . Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above).

. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above). Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

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Match Preview

Major League Soccer - Game Week 33 1 Nov 2026 - 20:30 BMO Stadium

Los Angeles FC host Minnesota United at BMO Stadium in a Western Conference MLS fixture that carries different weight for each side. LAFC are pushing for playoff seeding. The Loons are fighting to keep their postseason hopes alive.

Xavi Tamarit's side secured their place in the MLS Cup Playoffs after a dramatic 2-2 draw with LA Galaxy last weekend, marking a fifth consecutive postseason appearance for the club. With two regular-season matches remaining, LAFC now need a strong finish to earn home-field advantage in the playoffs.

The Black and Gold have been inconsistent in recent weeks, drawing three of their last five league matches. Their defensive frailties were exposed in El Trafico, where goalkeeper Hugo Lloris spilled a shot to gift the Galaxy a second goal. Tamarit's side showed character to fight back, but the manner of the goals conceded will concern the coaching staff.

Minnesota arrive in Los Angeles sitting 13th in the Western Conference, outside the playoff positions. Cameron Knowles' side picked up a morale-boosting 3-1 win over Sporting Kansas City in their most recent outing, but their overall form has been patchy, with three draws across their last five matches limiting their ability to close the gap on the postseason places.

For the Loons, a win at BMO Stadium would keep their slim playoff hopes alive heading into the final week of the regular season. For LAFC, three points would go a long way toward securing a home playoff fixture.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch LAFC vs Minnesota United live.

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