Los Angeles Chargers vs New England Patriots kick-off time

NFL 29 Nov 2026 - 16:05 SoFi Stadium

The Los Angeles Chargers host the New England Patriots at SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California) during Week 12 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, November 29 at 4.05pm ET / 1.05pm PT (9.05pm GMT).

Los Angeles (1-9) vs New England (5-5) could be a battle of the backup quarterbacks, with Tommy DeVito set to start for New England in place of the injured Drake Maye, and DJ Uiagalelei 'potentially' making his first NFL start for Los Angeles, if Justin Herbert remains in concussion protocol.

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Los Angeles Chargers vs New England Patriots Team News

Los Angeles Chargers Team News

Justin Herbert in concussion protocol : Starting quarterback Justin Herbert entered the NFL concussion protocol following Sunday's 27-24 loss to the New York Jets and missed practice on both Wednesday and Thursday. Herbert has struggled through 10 starts in 2026, throwing 8 touchdowns against 11 interceptions while taking a league-worst 39 sacks.

: Starting quarterback Justin Herbert entered the NFL concussion protocol following Sunday's 27-24 loss to the New York Jets and missed practice on both Wednesday and Thursday. Herbert has struggled through 10 starts in 2026, throwing 8 touchdowns against 11 interceptions while taking a league-worst 39 sacks. Backup quarterback contingency : In anticipation of Herbert potentially being ruled out, Los Angeles promoted veteran quarterback Jake Browning from the practice squad to the 53-man roster on Thursday. Rookie DJ Uiagalelei is currently listed as QB2 on the depth chart and has taken first-team reps during practice ahead of a potential first NFL start.

: In anticipation of Herbert potentially being ruled out, Los Angeles promoted veteran quarterback Jake Browning from the practice squad to the 53-man roster on Thursday. Rookie DJ Uiagalelei is currently listed as QB2 on the depth chart and has taken first-team reps during practice ahead of a potential first NFL start. Extensive Thursday injury report : Nine Chargers did not practice on Thursday, including Herbert (concussion), OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (ankle), OLB Akheem Mesidor (ankle), TE David Njoku (shoulder), RB Keaton Mitchell (knee), DL Dalvin Tomlinson (knee), LB Daiyan Henley (knee), CB Tarheeb Still (ankle), and WR Brenen Thompson (hamstring). S Kendall Williamson (calf) was limited, while veterans OLB Khalil Mack and DL Teair Tart returned to full participation after resting on Wednesday.

: Nine Chargers did not practice on Thursday, including Herbert (concussion), OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (ankle), OLB Akheem Mesidor (ankle), TE David Njoku (shoulder), RB Keaton Mitchell (knee), DL Dalvin Tomlinson (knee), LB Daiyan Henley (knee), CB Tarheeb Still (ankle), and WR Brenen Thompson (hamstring). S Kendall Williamson (calf) was limited, while veterans OLB Khalil Mack and DL Teair Tart returned to full participation after resting on Wednesday. Revived ground attack : Running back Omarion Hampton has emerged as the focal point of the Chargers' backfield, rushing 36 times for 194 yards and a touchdown over the past two weeks. Los Angeles has a chance to surpass 150 rushing yards in three consecutive games for the first time since 2006.

: Running back Omarion Hampton has emerged as the focal point of the Chargers' backfield, rushing 36 times for 194 yards and a touchdown over the past two weeks. Los Angeles has a chance to surpass 150 rushing yards in three consecutive games for the first time since 2006. Season context and coaching pressure: Following last season's 16-3 AFC Wild Card loss to New England, the Chargers have fallen to 1-9, tied for the worst record in the NFL, and have officially clinched a losing season. The league flexed this matchup out of Sunday Night Football, and head coach Jim Harbaugh alongside first-year offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel face mounting scrutiny over an offense ranking 31st in scoring rate (31.3%) and 30th in turnover rate (16.1%).

New England Patriots Team News

Drake Maye sidelined / Tommy DeVito to start : Reigning AFC champion New England enters Week 12 off a bye week after losing back-to-back games to Green Bay and Detroit. Starting quarterback Drake Maye suffered a fractured fibula in the Week 10 loss to the Lions in Munich and is expected to miss most or all of the remaining regular season, leaving head coach Mike Vrabel to hand the starting job to backup Tommy DeVito.

: Reigning AFC champion New England enters Week 12 off a bye week after losing back-to-back games to Green Bay and Detroit. Starting quarterback Drake Maye suffered a fractured fibula in the Week 10 loss to the Lions in Munich and is expected to miss most or all of the remaining regular season, leaving head coach Mike Vrabel to hand the starting job to backup Tommy DeVito. Offensive gameplan adjustments : Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is tailoring the attack around DeVito's strengths, shifting away from Maye's deep-passing shots toward quick, underneath throws and a balanced ground game with Rhamondre Stevenson. Vrabel emphasized ball security, interior pocket protection, and avoiding negative plays against a Chargers defense that ranks 10th in takeaways.

: Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is tailoring the attack around DeVito's strengths, shifting away from Maye's deep-passing shots toward quick, underneath throws and a balanced ground game with Rhamondre Stevenson. Vrabel emphasized ball security, interior pocket protection, and avoiding negative plays against a Chargers defense that ranks 10th in takeaways. Key injuries and offensive line reinforcements : Four Patriots missed Thursday's practice: QB Drake Maye (fibula), WR A.J. Brown (hamstring), CB Carlton Davis III (knee), and OL Walter Rouse (concussion protocol). On a positive note, offensive linemen Alijah Vera-Tucker (hamstring) and Ben Brown (knee) are trending closer to returning, with Ben Brown practicing in full on Thursday, while WR Romeo Doubs (shoulder) and FB Reggie Gilliam (knee) were limited.

: Four Patriots missed Thursday's practice: QB Drake Maye (fibula), WR A.J. Brown (hamstring), CB Carlton Davis III (knee), and OL Walter Rouse (concussion protocol). On a positive note, offensive linemen Alijah Vera-Tucker (hamstring) and Ben Brown (knee) are trending closer to returning, with Ben Brown practicing in full on Thursday, while WR Romeo Doubs (shoulder) and FB Reggie Gilliam (knee) were limited. Defensive front and special teams scrutiny : Linebacker Elijah Ponder has been a breakout performer on the Patriots' defensive front with 7.5 sacks and eight tackles for loss ahead of a homecoming game near his native Pomona, California. Meanwhile, New England held tryouts for five specialists during the bye week as kicker Andres Borregales faces scrutiny, while Vrabel highlighted punt returner Marcus Jones and kickoff coverage as key areas for improvement.

: Linebacker Elijah Ponder has been a breakout performer on the Patriots' defensive front with 7.5 sacks and eight tackles for loss ahead of a homecoming game near his native Pomona, California. Meanwhile, New England held tryouts for five specialists during the bye week as kicker Andres Borregales faces scrutiny, while Vrabel highlighted punt returner Marcus Jones and kickoff coverage as key areas for improvement. Playoff picture: Sitting at 5-5, the Patriots view Sunday's trip to Inglewood as a critical bounce-back opportunity before entering a punishing three-game stretch against the Bills, Vikings, and Chiefs.

Head to Head Draw 2 0 3 NFL New England Patriots NE 16 Los Angeles Chargers LAC 3 FT NFL New England Patriots NE 7 Los Angeles Chargers LAC 40 FT NFL New England Patriots NE 0 Los Angeles Chargers LAC 6 FT NFL Los Angeles Chargers LAC 24 New England Patriots NE 27 FT NFL Los Angeles Chargers LAC 0 New England Patriots NE 45 FT 73 Points scored 95

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