How to watch Los Angeles Chargers vs Houston Texans NFL game LIVE: Can the Chargers finally break their seasonal duck? Online streams, TV channels, and kick-off time

Los Angeles Chargers vs Houston Texans kick-off time

The Los Angeles Chargers host the Houston Texans at SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California) during Week 9 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, November 8 at 4.05pm ET / 1.05pm PT (9.05pm GMT).

If the Chargers (0-7) are going to finally register their first victory of the season, they'll need to start scoring touchdowns again. They failed to score any during their previous two defeats to the Rams and the Chiefs.

Houston (2-5) will be glad to be back on the road. They suffered their fourth straight home defeat of the season last week against the Giants, but they have a positive record away from NRG Stadium.

How to watch Los Angeles Chargers vs Houston Texans

In the US:

CBS / Paramount+ / Fubo

In the UK:

DAZN Game Pass

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

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Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Los Angeles Chargers vs Houston Texans Team News

Both the Chargers and the Texans head into their Week 9 matchup heavily impacted by injuries on both sides of the ball. Houston are missing their primary offensive spark plug in the backfield, while Los Angeles are hoping to welcome back some crucial starters to salvage their season.

Los Angeles Chargers Team News

The biggest storyline for the Chargers is the potential return of offensive reinforcements to help a group that has gone nine consecutive quarters without scoring a touchdown. Offensively, the team is also adjusting to a tactical change, as coordinator Mike McDaniel will call plays from the coaches' booth rather than the sideline to establish better vision and offensive flow.

Offensive Line Boost : Guard Kayode Awosika (fibula), who has been out since Week 2, logged limited practices and is trending toward playing. Tackle Joe Alt fully returned last week, solidifying the left tackle spot with Rashawn Slater on Injured Reserve.

: Guard Kayode Awosika (fibula), who has been out since Week 2, logged limited practices and is trending toward playing. Tackle Joe Alt fully returned last week, solidifying the left tackle spot with Rashawn Slater on Injured Reserve. Tight End Activation : The Chargers opened the 21-day practice window for star tight end David Njoku (fibula). He was limited in practice but could be activated for Sunday's game to provide Justin Herbert with a much-needed premier target.

: The Chargers opened the 21-day practice window for star tight end David Njoku (fibula). He was limited in practice but could be activated for Sunday's game to provide Justin Herbert with a much-needed premier target. Defensive Boost & Secondary Woes : Linebacker Denzel Perryman (pectoral) also had his practice window opened and could return. Daiyan Henley (shoulder) practiced in full. However, the secondary remains severely vulnerable with star safety Derwin James Jr. on Injured Reserve (hamstring) and cornerbacks Donte Jackson and Rodney Shelley slowed down by hamstring issues.

: Linebacker Denzel Perryman (pectoral) also had his practice window opened and could return. Daiyan Henley (shoulder) practiced in full. However, the secondary remains severely vulnerable with star safety Derwin James Jr. on Injured Reserve (hamstring) and cornerbacks Donte Jackson and Rodney Shelley slowed down by hamstring issues. Out / Highly Doubtful: Rookie wide receiver Brenen Thompson (quad/hamstring) and safety Kendall Williamson (calf) both missed practice and are expected to sit out.

Houston Texans Team News

Coming off their bye week, the Texans are hoping to break out of their own slump, but they will have to do it without their top option in the running game.

The Backfield : Head coach DeMeco Ryans officially ruled out starting running back David Montgomery (groin). He remains week-to-week, meaning rookie Woody Marks will carry a heavy workload as the clear RB1.

: Head coach DeMeco Ryans officially ruled out starting running back David Montgomery (groin). He remains week-to-week, meaning rookie Woody Marks will carry a heavy workload as the clear RB1. Major Defensive Returns : In massive news for the Texans' secondary, star nickel defensive back Jalen Pitre (shoulder) was a full participant in practice and will return after missing multiple weeks with an AC joint sprain. Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (groin) also progressed to a full participant and is locked in to start.

: In massive news for the Texans' secondary, star nickel defensive back Jalen Pitre (shoulder) was a full participant in practice and will return after missing multiple weeks with an AC joint sprain. Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (groin) also progressed to a full participant and is locked in to start. Offensive Line Health : Tackle Braden Smith (ankle) shook off an early-week limitation to practice in full, meaning C.J. Stroud will have his starting protector available against Khalil Mack and the Chargers' pass rush.

: Tackle Braden Smith (ankle) shook off an early-week limitation to practice in full, meaning C.J. Stroud will have his starting protector available against Khalil Mack and the Chargers' pass rush. Out / Doubtful: Safety Reed Blankenship (concussion/hand) has not practiced and is set to miss the game, leaving M.J. Stewart to fill the starting role. Wide receiver Jaylin Noel (toe) is on IR and out for the season.

Los Angeles Chargers LAC Form Houston Texans HOU LAC LAC HOU HOU All Games All Games Los Angeles Rams LA 24 9 Los Angeles Chargers LAC L Kansas City Chiefs KC 22 6 Los Angeles Chargers LAC L Los Angeles Chargers LAC 17 23 Denver Broncos DEN L Seattle Seahawks SEA 30 23 Los Angeles Chargers LAC L Buffalo Bills BUF 24 16 Los Angeles Chargers LAC L Matches played 5 Points scored 71 All Games All Games Houston Texans HOU 21 27 New York Giants NYG L Jacksonville Jaguars JAX 31 34 Houston Texans HOU W Tennessee Titans TEN 3 26 Houston Texans HOU W Houston Texans HOU 30 34 Dallas Cowboys DAL L Indianapolis Colts IND 19 17 Houston Texans HOU L Matches played 5 Points scored 128

Head to Head Draw 2 0 3 NFL Preseason Houston Texans HOU 7 Los Angeles Chargers LAC 27 FT NFL Los Angeles Chargers LAC 16 Houston Texans HOU 20 FT NFL Houston Texans HOU 32 Los Angeles Chargers LAC 12 FT NFL Houston Texans HOU 24 Los Angeles Chargers LAC 34 FT NFL Houston Texans HOU 41 Los Angeles Chargers LAC 29 FT 118 Points scored 124

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