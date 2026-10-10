How to watch Los Angeles Chargers vs Denver Broncos NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Los Angeles Chargers vs Denver Broncos kick-off time

11 Oct 2026 - 16:05 SoFi Stadium

The Los Angeles Chargers host the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California), in an all AFC West clash, during Week 5 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, October 11 at 4.05pm ET / 1.05pm PT (9.05pm BST).

The Chargers sit rock bottom of the AFC West after a desperate 0-4 winless start to the campaign. The Broncos (2-2) are only one place above them in the division and have lost on both their previous road trips this season.

How to watch Los Angeles Chargers vs Denver Broncos

In the US:

CBS / Paramount+ / Fubo

In the UK:

DAZN Game Pass

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Los Angeles Chargers vs Denver Broncos Team News

Los Angeles Chargers Team News

The Chargers enter Week 5 as "the walking wounded," missing several vital contributors on both sides of the ball.

Offensive Line Devastation : The biggest blow hits Justin Herbert's protection unit. Pro Bowl tackles Rashawn Slater (ankle) was placed on Injured Reserve, while Joe Alt (neck) has been officially ruled out. Additionally, backup blockers Trevor Penning (concussion) and Kayode Awosika (fibula) are also out, meaning the Chargers could start up to four rookies on the offensive line. Guard Branson Taylor (neck) remains questionable.

Skill Positions : Wide receiver Quentin Johnston (chest) and depth wideout Brenen Thompson (quad) are ruled out. Star rookie Ladd McConkey (foot) is listed as questionable and did not practice all week, casting doubt on his availability. Tight end Charlie Kolar (forearm) is also questionable.

Defense & Backfield : Franchise safety Derwin James Jr. (hamstring) and cornerback Donte Jackson (hamstring) are ruled out. Backup quarterback Trey Lance (groin) is doubtful. On a positive note, edge rusher Khalil Mack and defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson are cleared to play.

Denver Broncos Team News

While the Broncos boast a clean bill of health across most of their roster, they are entirely depleted at the starting cornerback positions.

Secondary Crisis : The Broncos have officially ruled out both lock-down starting cornerbacks, Patrick Surtain II (ankle) and Riley Moss (ribs), after both sustained injuries in Week 4. Jahdae Barron and rookie Kris Abrams-Draine are slated to step into the starting outside roles.

Offensive Adjustments : Wide receiver Pat Bryant (ankle) was placed on short-term injured reserve on Friday and will miss at least four weeks. In a corresponding move, the Broncos promoted big-bodied receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey to the active roster.

Cleared to Play : Running back Tyler Badie (foot), tight end Adam Trautman (shoulder), and outside linebacker Dondrea Tillman (hamstring) fully participated in Friday’s practice and carry no injury designations for Sunday.

Play-Calling Shift : Head coach Sean Payton announced he is taking back offensive play-calling duties this week in an effort to kickstart quarterback Bo Nix and a struggling Broncos offense that ranks 27th in the league.

Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North:Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks



