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How to watch London City Lionesses vs Manchester City Women with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location . Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above).

. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above). Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

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Match Preview

WSL - Game Week 8 1 Nov 2026 - 07:00 Copperjax Community Stadium

London City Lionesses host Manchester City Women at the Copperjax Community Stadium in Bromley in a Women's Super League fixture that puts two of the division's top sides against each other.

The Lionesses come into this match in strong domestic form under coach Eder Maestre, sitting third in the WSL table. Their recent run has included a 6-1 thrashing of Tottenham Hotspur Women and a 2-1 win over Everton Women, though a 2-2 draw with Liverpool FC Women last time out in the league showed they are not without vulnerability.

London City have built a project with genuine ambition, and their squad now includes Alexia Putellas, the 32-year-old Spanish midfielder who joined from Barcelona in the summer of 2026. Putellas has hit the ground running in English football, contributing three goals and an assist in her opening seven WSL appearances.

Manchester City arrive in second place in the WSL, making this a meeting between two sides with genuine title credentials. Coach Andree Jeglertz's team have won two and drawn two of their last five across all competitions, with back-to-back WSL wins over Arsenal Women and Brighton and Hove Albion Women demonstrating their attacking quality.

City's most recent outing came in the UEFA Women's Champions League on Thursday, where they were held to a 1-1 draw by Paris Saint-Germain. Khadija Shaw converted a late penalty to put City ahead, only for Tara Elimbi Gilbert to equalise two minutes from time on the counter-attack. Jeglertz's side sit on three points in the Champions League league phase and will need to convert their promising performances into wins in the matches that remain.

Both coaches will be aware of what is at stake in the WSL standings. A win for either side could have a meaningful impact on the early shape of the title race.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this fixture live.

Team news & squads