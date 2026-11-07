How to watch London City Lionesses vs Birmingham City Women with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

WSL - Game Week 9 8 Nov 2026 - 09:30 Copperjax Community Stadium

London City Lionesses host Birmingham City Women at Copperjax Community Stadium in Bromley in a Women's Super League fixture that pits a team pushing for the top of the table against one fighting to stay in the division.

Eder Maestre's side have shown they can mix it with the best in the WSL this season, and home advantage gives the Lionesses a chance to build on a campaign that has them sitting comfortably in third place.

Birmingham, bottom of the table, arrive in difficult form. Amy Merricks' squad have lost their last two WSL outings and will need a significant improvement to take anything from south London.

The Lionesses drew with Liverpool before falling to Manchester City in their most recent league outing, suggesting a team capable of competing at the top end but still finding consistency.

For Birmingham, a draw against Arsenal earlier in the autumn offered a glimpse of what they can do, but results since have been hard to take, with a 4-1 defeat to Tottenham their latest setback.

This is a fixture with real stakes at both ends of the table. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the game.

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